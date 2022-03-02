Pharma Targeting announces Kerry Griffith as Operations Director

LONDON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharma Targeting are proud to announce Kerry Griffith as Operations Director.

Kerry joined Pharma Targeting 2 years ago as Operations Manager from the finance industry and has become an integral part of the team.

Kerry stated, "I am excited to take on this new challenge at such a fantastic time for Pharma Targeting. We have seen an expansion of all global teams and 3 fold increase in new clients taking up the service. The operations team know that this will increase again this year and are focused on making sure we continue the excellent service our clients know us for."

The Targeting Group MD Anil Kumar commented, "We are to have someone of Kerry's calibre and dedication as Operations Director. I have worked closely with her for a while now and have watched as she has built a great reputation though handwork and our team look forward to her taking the Pharma Targeting Operations department to the next level."

Pharma Targeting (part of The Targeting group) is a bespoke research house with a backbone of world class pharmaceutical and marketing consultants and analysts, working exclusively with pharmaceutical service providers.

Their revolutionary 3 Step Model get their clients to the right person in the right company at the right time with a need and the money and get them first to market. Research shows that sales and BD directors who work with Pharma Targeting spend 70% more time client facing and closing business. www.pharmatargeting.com

