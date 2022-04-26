PharmAbcine Strengthens Scientific Advisory Board with a World-Renowned Expert in Ophthalmology

DAEJEON, South Korea, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmAbcine Inc. (KOSDAQ: 208340ks), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of next-generation antibody therapeutics, announced today the appointment of Quan Dong Nguyen, MD, MSc, FAAO, FARVO, FASRS to its Scientific Advisory Board.

"We are very honored to have Professor Nguyen as a new member to our Scientific Advisory Board," commented Dr. Jin-San Yoo, CEO of PharmAbcine. "Professor. Nguyen has rich experience as principal investigator in many clinical trials involving macular edema, neovascular age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and ocular inflammatory diseases. His expertise will provide tremendous insights in developing PMC-403, the Company's novel TIE2-activating antibody, for ophthalmology. We look forward to working together with Professor Nguyen as we move toward an IND submission of PMC-403 in 2022."

"It is a great pleasure for me to join the Scientific Advisory Board at PharmAbcine," said Professor Nguyen. "I believe that PMC-403, with a unique mode of action that repairs and stabilizes leaky blood vessels, has the potential to be a novel therapeutic option for patients who do not respond well to the existing anti-VEGF treatments in the clinics. I look forward to advising the Company on the clinical trial preparation and the development of other promising therapeutic candidates in the future."

Quan Dong Nguyen, MD, MSc, FAAO, FARVO, FASRS, is currently a professor of ophthalmology at the Byers Eye Institute, Stanford University School of Medicine; he is also a professor of pediatrics at Stanford. Dr. Nguyen serves as principal investigator on multiple clinical trials sponsored by the National Eye Institute and other organizations for macular edema (from diabetes and uveitis), neovascular AMD, and ocular inflammatory and uveitic diseases, as well as co-investigator on numerous clinical trials involving novel therapeutic agents. He was among the first clinician scientists in the world to evaluate clinical effects of aflibercept for neovascular AMD and ranibizumab for diabetic macular edema (DME), which became the foundation for subsequent trials leading to FDA approval of anti-VEGF therapy. He also led other trials, including READ-2, READ-3, and iDEAL studies for diabetic macular edema and SAVE, SAVE-2, STOP-UVEITIS, and SATURN studies for uveitis and ocular inflammatory diseases. Dr. Nguyen received both B.S. and M.Sc. in Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry from Yale and M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. He completed his internship in Internal Medicine at the Massachusetts General Hospital and residency in ophthalmology at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Harvard Medical School. Dr. Nguyen also obtained fellowships in Uveitis as well as Vitreoretinal Surgery at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, and Ocular Immunology at the Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins University.

Dr. Nguyen is a member of many prestigious organizations, including the Macula Society, the Retina Society, the American Society of Retina Specialists, the Club Jules Gonin, the American Ophthalmological Society, the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology, the International Ocular Inflammation Society, the International Uveitis Study Group, the Foster Ocular Immunology Society, and the American Uveitis Society, among others.

About PharmAbcine Inc.

PharmAbcine is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of fully human antibody therapeutics to treat neovascular disorders, tumors, and other medically unmet diseases. It provides therapeutic antibodies for a wide spectrum of indications from oncology, immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, pulmonology, to renal pathology.

PharmAbcine has its own HuPhage library and innovative selection system. PharmAbcine's advanced 3G expression system accommodates high levels of antibody production and steady reproducibility. With these cutting-edge technology platforms, it provides state-of-the art antibody generation services.

PharmAbcine also has unique knowhow in the area of the antibody production, early drug development, and clinical development.

For additional information about PharmAbcine, visit http://www.pharmabcine.com or follow us on Youtube and Linkedin.

