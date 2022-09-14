Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market to record USD 3.21 Bn growth -- Driven by an increased number of FDA-approved manufacturing facilities in developing nations
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market size is expected to grow by USD 3.21 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.15% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.
The global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market is fragmented. The report identifies Boston Analytical, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group Plc, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Pace Analytical Services LLC, PPD Inc., SGS SA, and WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. among others as dominant players in the market.
The market is driven by an increased number of FDA-approved manufacturing facilities in developing nations. In addition, factors such as the increasing demand for analytical testing services from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector and regulatory compliance will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis
Service
The market growth in the bioanalytical segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.
Geography
The market will observe significant growth in North America during the forecast period. The regional market is driven by increasing investments in R&D by pharmaceutical companies in the region.
The report also covers the following areas:
Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Industry Analysis
Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market vendors
Related Reports:
Life Sciences Analytics Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Portable Analytical Instrument Market by Technology, Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.15%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 3.21 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.47
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 46%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, China, UK, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Boston Analytical, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group Plc, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Pace Analytical Services LLC, PPD Inc., SGS SA, and WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
Market segments
Comparison by Service
Bioanalytical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Method development and validation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Stability testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Boston Analytical
Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
Element Materials Technology Group Ltd.
Eurofins Scientific SE
Intertek Group Plc
Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
Pace Analytical Services LLC
PPD Inc.
SGS SA
WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmaceutical-analytical-testing-outsourcing-market-to-record-usd-3-21-bn-growth--driven-by-an-increased-number-of-fda-approved-manufacturing-facilities-in-developing-nations-301623400.html
SOURCE Technavio