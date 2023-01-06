U.S. markets close in 5 hours 44 minutes

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023: Focus on Expanding Manufacturing Capabilities to Biological Drugs Bolsters Sector

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 By Sector (Pharmaceutical, Biopharmaceutical), By Product Type, By Service, By Drug Type, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period, 2024-2028. The increasing focus on contract manufacturing companies in expanding their capabilities to manufacture biological drugs, along with establishing new services to meet the growing demand of biopharmaceutical companies, which is expected to bolster the growth of the market.

Further, the increasing investment in advanced manufacturing technologies by Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) is a major factor, which is anticipated to drive the market growth in coming years. Also, increasing drug development and manufacturing activities by pharmaceutical companies is propelling the growth of global pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.

For instance, in 2022, INCOG BioPharma Services, the Indiana-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) which specialize in sterile injectables, unveiled that the construction of its manufacturing facility and global headquarters in Fishers, is almost completed.

Contract manufacturing is a form of outsourcing where a manufacturing company enters into an agreement with another manufacturing firm to develop innovative products and services.

Global pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is segmented into sector, product type, service, drug type, company, and region. Based on service type, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical manufacturing services, biologics manufacturing services and drug development services. The pharmaceutical manufacturing services is further segmented into pharmaceutical API manufacturing services and pharmaceutical FDF manufacturing services. Similarly, the biologics manufacturing services is segmented into biologic FDF manufacturing services and biologics API manufacturing services. Among these, the pharmaceutical manufacturing services holds largest market share and is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing number of sterile formulations and intensive drug development activities.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest growth during the forecast period owing to improving healthcare infrastructure and availability of highly skilled workforce. Many pharmaceutical companies are setting up their manufacturing units in countries such as China and India, due to low manufacturing and operational costs. Therefore, making Asian countries hub for outsourcing.

Report Scope:

Global Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, By Sector:

  • Pharmaceutical

  • Biopharmaceutical

Global Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, By Product Type:

  • Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

  • Finished Dosage Formulation

  • Tablet

  • Capsule

  • Oral Liquids

  • Parenteral/Injectables

  • Others

  • Advanced Drug Delivery Products

  • Over the Counter (OTC) Medicines

  • Nutritional Products

  • Others

Global Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, By Service:

  • Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Services

  • Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Services

  • Pharmaceutical FDF Manufacturing Services

  • Biologics Manufacturing Services

  • Biologics FDF Manufacturing Services

  • Biologics API Manufacturing Services

  • Drug Development Services

Global Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, By Drug Type:

  • Originator / Patented

  • Generics

  • Biosimilar

Global Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, By Region:

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Europe

  • France

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • North America

  • United States

  • Mexico

  • Canada

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • UAE

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Outlook

6. Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Outlook

7. Europe Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Outlook

8. North America Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Outlook

9. South America Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Outlook

10. Middle East and Africa Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • Jubilant Pharmova Limited

  • JRS PHARMA GmbH & Co.

  • Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

  • Lonza Group

  • Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH

  • Inno Biologics Sdn Bhd

  • INCOG BioPharma Services

  • Baxter Biopharma Solutions

  • Catalent Pharma Solutions

  • Kemwell Biopharma Private Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h7jnqc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmaceutical--biopharmaceutical-contract-manufacturing-global-market-report-2023--focus-on-expanding-manufacturing-capabilities-to-biological-drugs-bolsters-sector-301714676.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

