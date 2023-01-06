Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023: Focus on Expanding Manufacturing Capabilities to Biological Drugs Bolsters Sector
DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 By Sector (Pharmaceutical, Biopharmaceutical), By Product Type, By Service, By Drug Type, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period, 2024-2028. The increasing focus on contract manufacturing companies in expanding their capabilities to manufacture biological drugs, along with establishing new services to meet the growing demand of biopharmaceutical companies, which is expected to bolster the growth of the market.
Further, the increasing investment in advanced manufacturing technologies by Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) is a major factor, which is anticipated to drive the market growth in coming years. Also, increasing drug development and manufacturing activities by pharmaceutical companies is propelling the growth of global pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.
For instance, in 2022, INCOG BioPharma Services, the Indiana-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) which specialize in sterile injectables, unveiled that the construction of its manufacturing facility and global headquarters in Fishers, is almost completed.
Contract manufacturing is a form of outsourcing where a manufacturing company enters into an agreement with another manufacturing firm to develop innovative products and services.
Global pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is segmented into sector, product type, service, drug type, company, and region. Based on service type, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical manufacturing services, biologics manufacturing services and drug development services. The pharmaceutical manufacturing services is further segmented into pharmaceutical API manufacturing services and pharmaceutical FDF manufacturing services. Similarly, the biologics manufacturing services is segmented into biologic FDF manufacturing services and biologics API manufacturing services. Among these, the pharmaceutical manufacturing services holds largest market share and is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing number of sterile formulations and intensive drug development activities.
Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest growth during the forecast period owing to improving healthcare infrastructure and availability of highly skilled workforce. Many pharmaceutical companies are setting up their manufacturing units in countries such as China and India, due to low manufacturing and operational costs. Therefore, making Asian countries hub for outsourcing.
Report Scope:
Global Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, By Sector:
Pharmaceutical
Biopharmaceutical
Global Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, By Product Type:
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)
Finished Dosage Formulation
Tablet
Capsule
Oral Liquids
Parenteral/Injectables
Others
Advanced Drug Delivery Products
Over the Counter (OTC) Medicines
Nutritional Products
Others
Global Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, By Service:
Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Services
Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Services
Pharmaceutical FDF Manufacturing Services
Biologics Manufacturing Services
Biologics FDF Manufacturing Services
Biologics API Manufacturing Services
Drug Development Services
Global Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, By Drug Type:
Originator / Patented
Generics
Biosimilar
Global Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, By Region:
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
UAE
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Outlook
6. Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Outlook
7. Europe Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Outlook
8. North America Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Outlook
9. South America Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Outlook
10. Middle East and Africa Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
Jubilant Pharmova Limited
JRS PHARMA GmbH & Co.
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
Lonza Group
Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH
Inno Biologics Sdn Bhd
INCOG BioPharma Services
Baxter Biopharma Solutions
Catalent Pharma Solutions
Kemwell Biopharma Private Limited
