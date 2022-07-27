U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,949.75
    +26.50 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,816.00
    +84.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,267.00
    +154.50 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.50
    +3.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.08
    +0.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.70
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    18.50
    -0.03 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0147
    +0.0027 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    -0.0330 (-1.17%)
     

  • Vix

    24.69
    +1.33 (+5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2051
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9890
    +0.0820 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,152.89
    +46.48 (+0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.06
    -0.05 (-0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.28
    -0.02 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,685.14
    +29.93 (+0.11%)
     

Pharmaceutical Caps and Closures Market Recorded 9.57% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Development of Child-resistant & Tamper-evident Packaging to Fuel the Market Growth - Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pharmaceutical caps and closures market is expected to grow by USD 3.56 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of  11.59% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The pharmaceutical caps and closures market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The pharmaceutical caps and closures market report offers information on several market vendors, including Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Caps & Closures Pty Ltd., Closure Systems International Inc., O.Berk Co. LLC, Phoenix Closures Inc., Rochling SE, and Co. KG, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Silgan Holdings Inc., and Tecnocap SpA among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pharmaceutical Caps and Closures Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pharmaceutical Caps and Closures Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To know about the vendor offerings - Request a  sample now!

Pharmaceutical Caps And Closures Market: Market Dynamics

  • Driver: The key factor driving growth in the pharmaceutical caps and closures market is the development of child-resistant and tamper-evident packaging. Child-resistant packaging is a type of packaging with safety caps or closures. It reduces the risk of children ingesting hazardous materials. Child-resistant packaging is required for prescription drugs, as well as OTC medications, for both adults and children according to regulations.

  • Challenges: The risks associated with the biodegradability and carcinogenicity of plastics will be a major challenge for the pharmaceutical caps and closures market during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical packaging heavily relies on the use of plastics, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polyolefin, poly (vinyl chloride), and polyethylene terephthalate. However, there are several concerns with the use of plastics for pharmaceutical packaging, especially regarding the biodegradability and carcinogenicity of the material.

To know about other drivers & challenges - Grab a sample now!

Pharmaceutical Caps And Closures Market: Segmentation Analysis

The pharmaceutical caps and closures market is segmented by material (plastic, metal, and rubber or cork) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

  • Material Landscape - The pharmaceutical caps and closures market share growth by the plastic segment will be significant for revenue generation. This segment is likely to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, as most manufacturing companies prefer plastic packaging over metal and glass because of its lightweight and durable characteristics. One of the reasons for the growth of the market is the increasing demand for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) containers worldwide, which results in the demand for plastic caps and closures. The demand for plastic containers is on the rise across numerous industries, including healthcare and food and beverage. In addition, the compatibility of plastic caps with other packaging materials such as glass containers and gable top cartons encourages demand for plastic in this market.

  • Geography Landscape - 32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for pharmaceutical caps and closures in North America. However, the market growth rate in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European, APAC, and MEA regions. The growing value of pharmaceutical exports from the US, increasing healthcare spending, and rising aging population will facilitate the pharmaceutical caps and closures of market growth in North America over the forecast period.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Click now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Pharmaceutical Caps and Closures Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

  • Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Pharmaceutical Caps and Closures Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Pharmaceutical Caps and Closures Market  Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The rigid plastic packaging market share is expected to increase by USD 75.47 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5%.

  • The metal cans market share is expected to increase to USD 7.59 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.64%.

Pharmaceutical Caps and Closures Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.59%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 3.56 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.57

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Canada, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Caps & Closures Pty Ltd., Closure Systems International Inc., O.Berk Co. LLC, Phoenix Closures Inc., Rochling SE, and Co. KG, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Silgan Holdings Inc., and Tecnocap SpA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Material

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Material

  • Plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Rubber or cork - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Material

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Amcor Plc

  • Berry Global Group Inc.

  • Caps & Closures Pty Ltd.

  • Closure Systems International Inc.

  • O.Berk Co. LLC

  • Phoenix Closures Inc.

  • Rochling SE and Co. KG

  • Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

  • Silgan Holdings Inc.

  • Tecnocap SpA

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmaceutical-caps-and-closures-market-recorded-9-57-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--development-of-child-resistant--tamper-evident-packaging-to-fuel-the-market-growth---technavio-301592526.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Walmart's Mexico unit posts 12% quarterly profit rise, despite cost pressures

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Walmart's Mexico unit posted a nearly 12% quarterly net profit increase as tighter operations and new income streams largely offset higher expenses amid swelling inflation, a day after its parent posted a profit warning. The retailer's Mexican net profit of 10.89 billion pesos ($540.84 million) and revenue of 195.62 billion pesos for the April-June period both slightly outdid a consensus of analyst estimates, the same day shares slid following a slashed profit forecast from Walmart over inflation concerns. The retailer has vowed to work with suppliers to drive prices down, and credited logistics efficiencies along with income from advertising, mobile services and a financial services app with helping compensate for a 13% jump in expenses across Mexico and Central America.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation running hot at 9.1%, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters. Especially now.

  • Cryptocurrencies down, Coinbase stock plunges amid SEC probe

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung discusses how the crypto market is trading on news that the SEC is investigating Coinbase.

  • Jim Cramer Likes These 7 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we will look at the 7 beaten-down semiconductor stocks that Jim Cramer likes. If you want to explore similar beaten-down semiconductor stocks that are on Jim Cramer’s radar, you can also read Jim Cramer Likes These 3 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks. Analysts and investors are treading carefully as they are exploring growth areas […]

  • ‘We get hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties’: My late father left his investments to me and my sister, but gave me more than 50%. My sister wants half. What should I do?

    When she was in her 20’s, my sister and her husband accumulated a lot of credit-card debt, which my parents paid off (twice). In consideration of the fact that my sister paid off the credit-card debt, my parents set up the company so that I had a slight majority of the shares.

  • We’re probably in the early stages of a new bull market. Nervous? Start with these 5 ‘moat’ stocks

    The odds are good that June 16 marked the stock market’s low, and we are in the early stages of a new bull market. Inflation is rolling over. Supply chains are repairing. There is enough terror in the market to suggest we are near the bottom.

  • Alphabet earnings miss estimates, ad revenue beats, stock pops

    Google parent company Alphabet reported earnings that missed Wall Street expectations after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • Putin is squeezing gas supplies to Europe — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    The Russian war on Ukraine has sparked a slew of sanctions as the Western powers seek to convince Russia to desist – and counter-sanctions, as Russia seeks to push back against the West. Russia and NATO both are reluctant to shoot at each other. But Russia has a powerful sanction weapon to fall back on, to support its war policy. Germany, and much of Western Europe, imports most of its natural gas from Russia – and the Russian government is turning off that tap. Russian gas exports on the chief

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • Microsoft misses on Q4 earnings, cloud business falls short

    Microsoft announced its Q4 earnings after the bell, missing on revenue and EPS.

  • Microsoft stock jumps after ‘shockingly robust’ forecast calls for continued strong cloud growth

    Microsoft Corp. missed expectations for profit and revenue in a Tuesday earnings report, as deteriorating economic conditions led to an even greater shock than expected when executives revised their guidance at the beginning of June.

  • Activist Elliott Management Holds Stake in PayPal

    The e-commerce payments facilitator represents a sizable target, with a market value of roughly $89 billion even after a downdraft in its shares.

  • Cathie Wood is Not Letting Go of These 10 Stocks Despite Losses

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Cathie Wood is not letting go of despite losses. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Cathie Wood is Not Letting Go of These 5 Stocks Despite Losses. Cathie Wood, the CEO of ARK Investment Management, has been in hot water so far […]

  • Billionaires Are Piling Into These 2 Dividend-Paying Pharma Stocks

    U.S. stock markets are going through a historically turbulent period right now. Rising interest rates, geopolitical unrest, supply chain woes, and record-setting levels of inflation have wreaked havoc on U.S. stock prices this year. Billionaire super-investors like Bridgewater Associates' Raymond Dalio and Citadel's Kenneth Griffin haven't exactly shied away from buying certain equity classes this year, however.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Market watchers are widely predicting that this week’s Q2 GDP print will show a contraction – which make two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Consumer sentiment reports have shown that John Q. Public agrees with this assessment, and has for the last couple of months, and markets bear that out. Even after a recent rally, stocks remain down 17% year-to-date on the S&P 500 and a deeper 25% on the NASDAQ. The market turndown, however, brought plenty of stocks into discount trading t

  • Microsoft Shares Rise on Upbeat 2023 Sales Growth Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. gave an upbeat sales forecast for the fiscal year that just began, easing investor concerns about growth that had flared up following a lackluster fourth-quarter earnings report. Shares jumped more than 5% in late trading, reversing earlier declines.Most Read from BloombergStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares Tumb

  • Visa (V) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Visa (V) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 13.79% and 3.11%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Lock In High Dividend Yields While Prices Are Still Down On These 7 REITs

    It’s entirely possible to receive much higher dividend yields on certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) than on the 10-year Treasury Note rate right now if you’re willing to accept more risk. In alphabetical order, these six real estate investment trusts pay big dividends: AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) is a mortgage REIT paying an 11.85% dividend. It uses leverage to invest mostly in agency-backed securities. According to the website, it finances offerings “primarily through collat

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise On Google, Microsoft Earnings After Stocks Skid; Fed Rate Hike Looms

    The market rally fell on a Walmart warning, with all eyes turning to the Fed meeting. Google, Microsoft led key earnings, but this stock shined.

  • Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) closed at $505.27, marking a -1.15% move from the previous day.