Pharmaceutical cartridges market size to increase by USD 540.18 million from 2022 to 2027; North America to account for 37% of market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market by Material, Capacity, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 540.18 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 6.32%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report
Regional Analysis
By region, the global pharmaceutical cartridges market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 37% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing incidence of various diseases and medical disorders and the need to preserve medicines are driving the growth of the pharmaceutical cartridges market in North America. Buy the report
Company Profiles
The pharmaceutical cartridges market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
AptarGroup Inc. - The company offers pharmaceutical cartridges such as PremiumCoat, Pre-Filled Syringes, and Vial containment.
Baxter International Inc. - The company offers pharmaceutical cartridges such as BiCart 1250G, and BiCart 720G.
Datwyler Holding Inc. - The company offers pharmaceutical cartridges such as DuraCoat.
Gerresheimer AG - The company offers pharmaceutical cartridges such as DC1, and Dental cartridges.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as an increase in R&D spending in the pharmaceutical industry, growing sales of pharmaceuticals globally, and the increasing demand for convenience in pharmaceutical packaging. However, the increasing use of alternatives is hindering the market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample
Market Segmentation
By material, the market is segmented into glass and plastic. The glass segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.
What are the key data covered in this pharmaceutical cartridges market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the pharmaceutical cartridges market and its contribution to the parent market.
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pharmaceutical cartridges market vendors.
Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
168
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.32%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 540.18 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
5.5
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Ambica Pharma Machines Pvt. Ltd., AptarGroup Inc., Baxter International Inc., Britomatics Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Camfil AB, Datwyler Holding Inc., Gerresheimer AG, groninger and co. gmbh, Hubena, Kalbag Filters Pvt. Ltd., KEL INDIA FILTERS, Maquinaria Industrial Dara SL, Merck KGaA, Nipro Corp., SCHOTT AG, SGD S.A., Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co. Ltd., Stevanato Group S.p.A, Transcoject GmbH, and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global pharmaceutical cartridges market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Material Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Capacity Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Material
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Material
6.3 Glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Plastic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Material
7 Market Segmentation by Capacity
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Capacity
7.3 Below 5 ml - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 5-50 ml - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 51-250 ml - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Above 250 ml - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Market opportunity by Capacity
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 AptarGroup Inc.
12.4 Baxter International Inc.
12.5 Britomatics Engineers Pvt. Ltd.
12.6 Datwyler Holding Inc.
12.7 Gerresheimer AG
12.8 groninger and co. gmbh
12.9 Maquinaria Industrial Dara SL
12.10 Merck KGaA
12.11 Nipro Corp.
12.12 SCHOTT AG
12.13 SGD S.A.
12.14 Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co. Ltd.
12.15 Stevanato Group S.p.A
12.16 Transcoject GmbH
12.17 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
