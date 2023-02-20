U.S. markets closed

Pharmaceutical cartridges market size to increase by USD 540.18 million from 2022 to 2027; North America to account for 37% of market growth - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market by Material, Capacity, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 540.18 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 6.32%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global pharmaceutical cartridges market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 37% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing incidence of various diseases and medical disorders and the need to preserve medicines are driving the growth of the pharmaceutical cartridges market in North America. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The pharmaceutical cartridges market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • AptarGroup Inc. - The company offers pharmaceutical cartridges such as PremiumCoat, Pre-Filled Syringes, and Vial containment.

  • Baxter International Inc. - The company offers pharmaceutical cartridges such as BiCart 1250G, and BiCart 720G.

  • Datwyler Holding Inc. - The company offers pharmaceutical cartridges such as DuraCoat.

  • Gerresheimer AG - The company offers pharmaceutical cartridges such as DC1, and Dental cartridges.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as an increase in R&D spending in the pharmaceutical industry, growing sales of pharmaceuticals globally, and the increasing demand for convenience in pharmaceutical packaging. However, the increasing use of alternatives is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

  • By material, the market is segmented into glass and plastic. The glass segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this pharmaceutical cartridges market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the pharmaceutical cartridges market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pharmaceutical cartridges market vendors.

Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

168

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.32%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 540.18 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.5

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Ambica Pharma Machines Pvt. Ltd., AptarGroup Inc., Baxter International Inc., Britomatics Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Camfil AB, Datwyler Holding Inc., Gerresheimer AG, groninger and co. gmbh, Hubena, Kalbag Filters Pvt. Ltd., KEL INDIA FILTERS, Maquinaria Industrial Dara SL, Merck KGaA, Nipro Corp., SCHOTT AG, SGD S.A., Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co. Ltd., Stevanato Group S.p.A, Transcoject GmbH, and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global pharmaceutical cartridges market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Material Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Capacity Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Material

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Material

  • 6.3 Glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Plastic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Material

7 Market Segmentation by Capacity

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Capacity

  • 7.3 Below 5 ml - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 5-50 ml - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 51-250 ml - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Above 250 ml - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Capacity

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 AptarGroup Inc.

  • 12.4 Baxter International Inc.

  • 12.5 Britomatics Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.6 Datwyler Holding Inc.

  • 12.7 Gerresheimer AG

  • 12.8 groninger and co. gmbh

  • 12.9 Maquinaria Industrial Dara SL

  • 12.10 Merck KGaA

  • 12.11 Nipro Corp.

  • 12.12 SCHOTT AG

  • 12.13 SGD S.A.

  • 12.14 Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co. Ltd.

  • 12.15 Stevanato Group S.p.A

  • 12.16 Transcoject GmbH

  • 12.17 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmaceutical-cartridges-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-540-18-million-from-2022-to-2027-north-america-to-account-for-37-of-market-growth---technavio-301749718.html

SOURCE Technavio

