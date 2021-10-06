U.S. markets close in 4 hours 4 minutes

Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market worth $171.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market (Pharmaceutical, Biologics, Active Pharma ingredients, tablet, Parenteral, Oral Liquid, Semi-Solids), End User (Big Pharma, Small Pharma, Generic Pharma, CRO)-Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market is projected to reach USD 171.3 billion by 2026 from USD 120.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2021 and 2026.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market"
284 – Tables
39 – Figures
253 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=201524381

The Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market growth is driven mainly by factors such as rising demand for generics, increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D, and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies by CDMOs. The increasing demand for biological therapies, growing focus on specialty medicines, growth in the nuclear medicines sector, and advancements in cell and gene therapies are also expected to offer market growth opportunities in the coming years.

The pharmaceutical manufacturing services segment accounted for the largest share of the service segment in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market in 2020.

On the basis of service, the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is broadly segmented into pharmaceutical manufacturing, biologics manufacturing, and drug development services. In 2020, the pharmaceutical manufacturing services segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the limited finances of pharma manufacturers, capacity constraints, need for reductions in the time-to-market, complex manufacturing requirements, large investments required for establishing manufacturing facilities, and the growing pipeline, all of which have prompted the shift toward pharmaceutical contract manufacturing.

The big pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the end user segment in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market in 2020.

Based on end users, the pharmaceutical contract development market is segmented into big pharmaceutical companies, small & medium-sized pharmaceutical companies, generic pharmaceutical companies, and other end users. In 2020, big pharmaceutical companies accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The large share of this end-user segment can be attributed to factors such as the high demand for end-to-end services in big pharmaceutical companies, rising pricing pressure and pipeline challenges in their operations (resulting in a shift toward contract development and manufacturing), and the growing need to streamline execution costs as a result of the patent expiry of blockbuster drugs.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=201524381

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market in 2020.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the pharmaceutical contract development market during the forecast period, this is mainly due to factors such as increasing investments and expansions by big pharma companies in countries such as China, India, and South Korea.

Some of the prominent players in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Catalent, Inc. (US), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Recipharm AB (Sweden), AbbVie Inc. (US), Aenova Group (Germany), Almac Group (UK), Siegfried Holding AG (Switzerland).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=201524381

Browse Adjacent Markets: Pharmaceuticals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market by Type (Early phase, Clinical, Laboratory), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Infectious Disease), Molecule Type (Vaccine, CGT), End User (Pharma, Biopharma, Research Institute) - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/contract-research-organization-service-market-167410116.html

Clinical Trial Supplies Market by Services (Manufacturing, Packaging, Logistics, Distribution), Phases (I to IV), Type (Small molecule, Biologics, Medical Devices) Therapeutic Areas (Oncology, CNS, CVD, Infectious, Immunology) - Global Forecast 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/clinical-trial-supplies-market-172240059.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

