U.S. markets open in 2 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,397.50
    -35.50 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,608.00
    -135.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,967.50
    -227.25 (-1.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,270.60
    -6.40 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.14
    +0.69 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.30
    -19.70 (-1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.18
    -0.51 (-2.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1682
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.04
    +3.29 (+18.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3606
    -0.0099 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4300
    +0.4520 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,923.79
    -1,795.47 (-4.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,038.96
    -62.56 (-5.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,037.95
    -25.45 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

ReportLinker
·4 min read

Major players in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CMO) market are Recipharm AB, Pfizer Inc. , Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. , Aenova Group, Famar, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Chemicals Limited, Dishman Pharmaceuticals and HAUPT Pharma AG.

New York, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151537/?utm_source=GNW


The global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CMO) market is expected to grow from $97.38 billion in 2020 to $103.24 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $149.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.7%.

The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market consists of sales of pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing products and related services.Some pharmaceutical companies outsource the manufacturing of products on contracts to focus on the R&D, marketing and branding of their products.

The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market consists of manufacturing firms who manufacture drugs and other pharmaceutical products for other pharmaceutical companies on contractual basis.

The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CMO) market covered in this report is segmented by type into active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing, finished dosage formulation (FDF) development and manufacturing, secondary packaging. It is also segmented by research phase into preclinical, phase I, phase II, phase III, phase IV.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is restricted by the poor-capacity utilization of manufacturing facilities.The capacity utilization is calculated considering the full potential capacity of the production plant.

The poor-capacity utilization of the production plant is caused due to the inefficiency of different sub-processes in the production line which results in low production.The low production output results in low revenue generation for the production unit, affecting the overall pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market.

For instance, according to a 2019 article by the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) most of the pharmaceutical production units in India run at 30-40% of their capacity. Therefore, the under usage of capacity of production plant negatively affects the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market.

In 2019, Permira Funds, a European equity firm acquired Cambrex Corporation for $2.4 billion. The acquisition is aimed to strengthen and expand the products and services offered by Cambrex Corporation towards the manufacturing of drugs. The Cambrex Corporation is a USA based contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) firm involved with the products and services related to small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The growth of the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is driven by the increase in the demand for medicines across the globe.The high prevalence of diseases and the need for a longer lifespan increased the demand for medicines pushing the pharmaceutical companies to increase the production of existing drugs and raise the investment in their R&D to promote the development of new drugs.

This impels the pharmaceutical companies to collaborate with contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) as a way to lower operational costs, thus, increasing the demand in pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market. According to Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company indicates that pharmaceutical contract manufacturing will emerge as a strategic option for many companies ranging from very large to smaller specialty pharma entities and this mostly will happen because the pharmaceuticals companies are looking for cost cutting.

The companies in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market are investing towards acquiring and forming alliances with other companies in the market.The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing companies are following the trend of merger and acquisition in order to expand their global market reach to meet the client needs, to increase their production capabilities while maintaining cost efficiencies and to get access to latest technology and new services.

The high levels of merger and acquisition activities are resulting in consolidation of the contract service providers. For instance, according to a PricewaterhouseCoopers report, the largest M&A activity in the contract development and manufacturing organization sector in a span of 2017 to 2019 was the deal between Thermo Fisher Scientific and Patheon, where the former acquired the latter for $7.2 billion. Also other important acquisitions were Thermo Fisher’s acquisition of Brammer Bio for $1.7 billion in 2019 and Carlyle’s acquisition of AMRI in 2017 for $1.5 billion.

The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151537/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why Naked Brand Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) surged 21.8% on Monday, as investors' excitement about a potential game-changing acquisition reached a fever pitch. Naked Brand's popularity among traders on Reddit and other social media sites helped it raise cash via stock offerings earlier this year. After ridding itself of debt and amassing a war chest of $270 million, Naked Brand's management team went hunting for takeover targets.

  • Stock futures mixed as lawmakers rush to avert a government shutdown

    Stock futures traded mixed Monday morning as investors closely monitored developments in Washington, D.C., as lawmakers rush to try and avert a government shutdown. Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi and Brian Cheung weigh in.&nbsp;

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Stocks, Futures Drop Amid Spike in Treasury Yields: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A technology-led equity selloff deepened, and government bonds from the U.S. to Germany tumbled, as investors braced for the Federal Reserve to start tapering. The dollar gained haven allure amid a supply crunch from oil to semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in Lo

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Got Chopped Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fell today even though there was no news out on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, it was one of a number of high-growth stocks that pulled back sharply today as investors were spooked by fears of rising Treasury yields, which entice investors away from growth stocks and into other options like bonds. MercadoLibre stock finished the day down 5.4% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.6% to 1.48%.

  • Cannabis producer Tilray wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit in New York

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said shareholders failed to show that the Canadian company exhibited "conscious misbehavior or recklessness" in trumpeting the agreement, when it knew that regulatory uncertainty over cannabis-based products would dampen customer demand. "Tilray certainly appears to have overestimated, by orders of magnitude, both the value of the ABG Agreement and the likelihood of fortuitous regulatory change," Crotty wrote.

  • Why Nio and Nikola Stocks Are Higher Today, but Canoo Is Sinking

    Names in the electric vehicle sector sometimes move as a group, but three stocks that are doing their own thing today are Nio (NYSE: NIO), Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV). As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were about 2% higher, while Nikola shares were up nearly 5%. Canoo's move makes sense.

  • Is NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) A Great Investment Pick?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 10.70% was recorded by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, beating its Benchmark, the MSCI World Index, which returned 7.89% for the same period. You can take a […]

  • Amazon target cut, Lordstown cut to sell, Coinbase introducing direct deposit of paychecks

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Stock Futures Fall as Bond Yields Hit Three-Month High

    U.S. government bond yields rose amid inflation concerns and stock futures sagged as investors rotated out of interest-rate sensitive technology stocks.

  • Oil nears 3-year high: Grab Exxon, 2 more energy stocks with big dividend yields

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • Bitcoin could rise 10 times in price but I just don’t care, says JPMorgan CEO

    JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said that Bitcoin may rise 10 times in price in the next five years. The long-term Bitcoin critic also warned that it would be foolhardy to borrow money to buy Bitcoin.

  • Is Barrick Gold (GOLD) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Fund”, “Ariel Appreciation Fund”, “Ariel Focus Fund”, “Ariel International Fund”, and “Ariel Global Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 5.52% was recorded by Ariel Fund for the second quarter of 2021, 4.8% by Ariel Appreciation […]

  • Crypto is ‘in the early stages’ of a ‘long-term upward trend’: Analyst

    The vast majority of money managers remain cautious on cryptocurrency investing, despite some big name investors putting their money behind digital coins, according to one analyst.

  • Monday’s meme-stock action was all about renewable energy and faded smiles

    In addition to the Securities and Exchange Commission charging two traders for wash trading GameStop and other meme stocks, “The Big Short” investor-turned-GameStop mega-bull Michael Burry tweeted — then deleted — an acknowledgment that he had been subpoenaed by the SEC as part of its investigation into January’s manic short squeeze on the stock. AMC Entertainment (AMC) had a rougher case of “The Mondays,” as the theater chain’s shares finished down to start the week, possibly due in part to Disney (DIS) Chief Executive Bob Chapek saying publicly on Friday that his company is no longer committing to exclusive theatrical releases after 2021. A big recent trend for retail investors has been playing in the shorted and ever-deeper pool of green-energy stocks.

  • Tech Stocks Are Sliding, Oil and Yields Are Surging—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Stock market futures for the Nasdaq-100 fell 1.3% as the technology-heavy index comes under pressure from rising bond yields.

  • What's Going On With Camber Energy Shares Today?

    Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) is trading significantly higher on abnormally high volume Monday as traders circulate the stock as a possible short squeeze candidate. The average session volume is about 73 million over a 100-day period. Monday's daily trading volume was approaching 250 million at publication time. Camber Energy's float is about 104 million, while the short float is just over 6 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The stock is overwhelmingly popular among Twitter's "FinTwit

  • Why Growth Stocks Datadog, MongoDB, and Okta Fell Today

    Many growth stocks, particularly in the tech sector, didn't grow their share prices on Monday. For instance, three notable up-and-coming tech companies -- Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) -- all fell much harder on the day than the S&P 500 index. None of the three had significant price-moving news of their own to report, so it's apparent that their falls (with Datadog off 3.6%, Okta down 4.7%, and MongoDB 4.9% lower) had more to do with those developments.

  • Oil prices head above $80 per barrel as fuel crisis beds in

    The oil price has not headed above $80 in around three years.