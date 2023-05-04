Pharmaceutical contract packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 12.81% from 2022 to 2027: Rising R&D spending in the pharmaceutical industry to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pharmaceutical contract packaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,006.87 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 12.81% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by packaging (plastic bottles, blister packs, pouches, parenteral containers, and pre-filled syringes), type (primary, secondary, and tertiary), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The plastic bottle segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Plastic bottles for the pharmaceutical industry are made up of low-density polyethene (LDPE), high-density polyethene (HDPE), or polypropylene materials. They are primarily used for packaging solid, liquid, and semi-liquid pharmaceutical products. The demand for plastic bottles is increasing, as they eliminate the need for tertiary packaging and ensure the safety of products. The rising R&D spending in the pharmaceutical industry is driving market growth. The high R&D spending is expected to lead to the introduction of more pharmaceutical products, which has increased the demand for pharmaceutical contract packaging. This enables pharmaceutical manufacturers to reduce their capital expenditure and operating cost. The rise in R&D spending will also increase the demand for innovative packaging. These factors will boost market growth during the forecast period. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports, request a sample report.

Pharmaceutical contract packaging market insights -

Vendors : 15+, including Amcor Plc, AmerisourceBergen Corp., AptarGroup Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Berlin Packaging LLC, Berry Global Group Inc., Bilcare Ltd., Catalent Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Datwyler Holding Inc., FedEx Corp., Gerresheimer AG, Jabil Inc., James Alexander Corp., KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Pharma Packaging Solutions, Precision Concepts International, SCHOTT AG, WestRock Co., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Packaging (plastic bottles, blister packs, pouches, parenteral containers, and pre-filled syringes), type (primary, secondary, and tertiary), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

In 2017, the pharmaceutical contract packaging market was valued at USD 4,976.96 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at 1,500.47 million.

Pharmaceutical contract packaging market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Pharmaceutical contract packaging market - Vendor insights

The global pharmaceutical contract packaging market is fragmented, with several multinational, regional, and local vendors. Local players are offering innovative solutions at lower prices, leading to price wars and intense competition. There is high scope for innovation in the market. Vendors are partnering with technology companies to offer innovative and sustainable products. International players are expected to grow inorganically during the forecast period by acquiring regional or local players. To survive and succeed in an intensely competitive environment such as this, it is important for vendors to distinguish their products and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition. The high growth potential of the market is attracting new players, which will further intensify competition during the forecast period. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including

Amcor Plc - The company offers pharmaceutical contract packaging, such as High Shield Pharma Laminates, Inert Shield Pharma Laminates, SureForm Forming Films, and Pouches.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. - The company offers pharmaceutical contract packaging solutions such as prescription drug packaging and medical device packaging.

AptarGroup Inc. - The company offers pharmaceutical contract solutions packaging such as Activ Blister, InvisiShield Active, and Neo Closure.

Berlin Packaging LLC - The company offers pharmaceutical contract packaging solutions such as pharmaceutical bottles, pill and vitamin packaging, medicinal syrup bottles, and hand sanitizer bottles.

Pharmaceutical contract packaging market – Market dynamics

Major trends

Growing demand for sustainable packaging

Opportunities due to patent expiration of drugs

Vendors adopting different growth strategies

The demand for sustainable packaging solutions among pharmaceutical manufacturers is increasing due to environmental concerns. Plastic materials are generally derived from petroleum feedstock, which has an adverse effect on the environment. This has encouraged vendors to provide eco-friendly packaging. Many pharmaceutical manufacturers have set sustainable goals to reduce their environmental impact. For instance, Johnson & Johnson has announced its goal to provide 100% reusable, recyclable, and compostable packaging by 2025. These factors are expected to support the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key challenges

Emergence of in-house packaging

High cost of anti-counterfeit packaging technology

Stringent regulations for pharmaceutical packaging

Some pharmaceutical manufacturers are adopting in-house packaging units instead of outsourcing to contract packagers to have complete control of their product supply chain. Contract packaging is time-consuming due to transportation issues. In addition, labor expenses involved in contract packaging are high. In-house packaging units enable pharmaceutical packaging manufacturers to secure their data, use in-house machinery and staff, and avoid high switching costs. In addition, many manufacturers provide in-house packaging services as a bundled offering. These factors are expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period.

The pharmaceutical contract packaging market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this pharmaceutical contract packaging market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pharmaceutical contract packaging market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the pharmaceutical contract packaging market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the pharmaceutical contract packaging market across North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pharmaceutical contract packaging market vendors

Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,006.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.57 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, AmerisourceBergen Corp., AptarGroup Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Berlin Packaging LLC, Berry Global Group Inc., Bilcare Ltd., Catalent Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Datwyler Holding Inc., FedEx Corp., Gerresheimer AG, Jabil Inc., James Alexander Corp., KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Pharma Packaging Solutions, Precision Concepts International, SCHOTT AG, and WestRock Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global pharmaceutical contract packaging market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Packaging Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Packaging

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Packaging

6.3 Plastic bottles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Blister packs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Pouches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Parenteral containers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Pre-filled syringes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Packaging

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Primary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Secondary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Tertiary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Amcor Plc

12.4 AmerisourceBergen Corp.

12.5 AptarGroup Inc.

12.6 Becton Dickinson and Co.

12.7 Berlin Packaging LLC

12.8 Berry Global Group Inc.

12.9 Bilcare Ltd.

12.10 Catalent Inc.

12.11 CCL Industries Inc.

12.12 Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

12.13 Datwyler Holding Inc.

12.14 FedEx Corp.

12.15 Gerresheimer AG

12.16 Jabil Inc.

12.17 Precision Concepts International

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

