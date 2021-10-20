Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market to grow by USD 7.07 bn from 2020 to 2024 | Rising R&D spending in the pharmaceutical industry to boost growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pharmaceutical contract packaging market is expected to grow by USD 7.07 bn from 2020 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 16.80%, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Packaging
Geography
Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The pharmaceutical contract packaging market report covers the following areas:
Although the rising R&D spending in the pharmaceutical industry will offer immense growth opportunities, the emergence of in-house packaging will challenge the growth of the market participants.
Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the pharmaceutical contract packaging market, including AmerisourceBergen Corp., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Berlin Packaging, Berry Global Group Inc., Bilcare Ltd., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, FedEx Corp., SCHOTT AG, and WestRock Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the pharmaceutical contract packaging market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist pharmaceutical contract packaging market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the pharmaceutical contract packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the pharmaceutical contract packaging market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pharmaceutical contract packaging market vendors
Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.80%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 7.07 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
16.39
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 28%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Canada, and Russian Federation
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AmerisourceBergen Corp., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Berlin Packaging, Berry Global Group Inc., Bilcare Ltd., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, FedEx Corp., SCHOTT AG, and WestRock Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
