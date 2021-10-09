U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.34
    -8.42 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,746.25
    -8.69 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,579.54
    -74.48 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.09
    -17.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    +1.29 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.20
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.2150
    +0.5990 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,529.36
    +681.39 (+1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.12
    +10.52 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing Market size to grow USD 96.18 Bn | 12.22% YOY Growth Expected in 2021 | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing (CRAM) Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market size is set to increase by USD 96.18 billion between 2021 and 2025. However, the growth momentum is anticipated to decelerate at a CAGR of over 10% over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the availability of cost-efficient resources in emerging markets and the growing need to focus on core competencies will drive the growth of the pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market during 2021-2025. However, the stereotypical nature of CMOs might hamper market growth.

The strong funding on research activities will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the market concentration of CROs is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Almac Group Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Catalent Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Icon Plc, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Lonza Group Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Service, the market is classified into CMO and CRO. The market is expected to witness maximum growth in the CMO segment over the forecast period.

  • By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW. Asia will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports:

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market - Global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is segmented by Type (Captive APIs and Contract APIs) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Medical Information Market - Global medical information market is segmented by service (contract outsourcing and in-house) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Pharmaceutical Contract Research And Manufacturing (CRAM) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of over 10%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 96.18 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.22

Regional analysis

North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW

Performing market contribution

Asia at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, India, China, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Almac Group Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Catalent Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Icon Plc, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Lonza Group Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmaceutical-contract-research-and-manufacturing-market-size-to-grow-usd-96-18-bn--12-22-yoy-growth-expected-in-2021--technavio-301396050.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Busan: ‘No Ground Beneath the Feet’ Producer Abu Shahed Emon Reveals Extensive Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

    Abu Shahed Emon, a Bangladeshi filmmaker with close ties to Busan, is back at the festival with “No Ground Beneath the Feet,” directed by debutant Mohammad Rabby Mridha. He braved two weeks of quarantine to be in Busan in person. The film, which premieres at the festival’s ‘A Window on Asian Cinema’ strand, follows the […]

  • Remembering Tobias Levkovich

    Tobias Levkovich, Citigroup’s longtime chief U.S. equity strategist, died earlier this month. Although Tobias had a heavy workload and traveled the world to meet with Citi colleagues and clients, many of whom recalled his unique combination of wit, wisdom, and kindness in online tributes, he always made time to break bread with Barron’s to talk shop and so much more. Tobias had relatively subdued expectations for the market in 2021, partly because he felt a rotation away from megacap tech stocks would restrain the S&P 500’s gains.

  • Beware the Tech Stock Trap. How Bond Yields Can Signal When It’s a Good Time to Buy.

    The tech selloff seems to have run its course. But bond yields appear to be rising again, which means tech stocks may not be out of the woods yet.

  • Dow Jones Fights After Jobs Blow; Tesla Falls As Elon Musk Moves HQ; Moderna Dips On Vaccine Halt

    The Dow Jones was fighting after a weak jobs report. Tesla stock fell after Elon Musk moved its HQ. Moderna stock dipped amid a vaccine pause.

  • AT&T Stock Has Been Dead Money. Why It Might Have Finally Fallen Enough.

    The stock has gotten undeniably cheap since the telecom giant announced a major overhaul of its businesses, prompting an upgrade from MoffettNathanson.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Oil prices have staged an epic comeback. Oil prices could have further to run, given rebounding demand and the slow return of supply. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is leading the way, which is why it's my top oil stock to buy right now.

  • Sundial Growers stock rises, ChemoCentryx soars as Home Depot & Lowe's shares slip

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Alibaba Shares Are Rising

    Shares of several Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) are trading higher following China's Golden Week holiday. Also, reports suggest that data showed services activity in China returned to positive levels. Alibaba and several other Chinese stocks also traded higher in yesterday's session amid a Beijing comment that its diplomat Yang Jiechi's meeting with White House National Security Adviser Sullivan was constructive. The company's stock has increased by appr

  • ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH) Insiders Keep Selling their Stock

    ContextLogic Inc ( NASDAQ:WISH ) has been on a downwards spiral after the IPO. The stock has lost some 64% in the last 6 months, and many investors are left wondering if the company has a viable business for the future. Today, we are going to evaluate what insiders have been doing in the months since the IPO, and get a proxy measure as to how they see the company's future.

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency with a finite supply. What will happen when we reach the end of that supply?

  • How Long Will Your $1 Million Last In Retirement?

    You've built a $1 million retirement nest egg, so your retirement planning has paid off. But how long will $1 million last in retirement?

  • 10 Boring Stocks That Make Money

    In this article, we discuss the 10 boring stocks that make money. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Boring Stocks That Make Money. Amid the rise of retail investors, cryptocurrency and online trading forums, value stocks with little charm or fame often get no spotlight. Retail […]

  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd.'s (NYSE:PAGS) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    With its stock down 23% over the past month, it is easy to disregard PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS). However, stock...

  • Cable’s broadband party could be ending, in a negative signal for Charter and Comcast

    The cable industry benefited from the growing importance of broadband during the pandemic, but it could be harder for the companies to keep up their momentum going forward.

  • Elon Musk Explains Why Tesla Is Moving to Austin

    Tesla will move its headquarters to Austin, Texas, said CEO Elon Musk, comparing the current crowded operations at the factory in Fremont, Calif., to ‘Spam in a can.’ He said the electric-vehicle maker would continue expanding in California. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • Two Dozen Banks Sidestep Texas Law Punishing Gun, Oil Policies

    (Bloomberg) -- More than two dozen banks have said they can continue working with Texas and its local governments in the wake of new state laws seeking to punish financial institutions that have policies aimed at the gun and fossil fuel industries. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Bill

  • Why Allogene Therapeutics Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

    Shares of the off-the-shelf cell therapy company Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) are ending the week on a sour note. Allogene's shares are plunging today after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a hold on the company's AlloCAR T clinical trials. Allogene reportedly notified the FDA of the potential safety signal after a bone marrow biopsy, performed to assess low blood counts in the patient, revealed the chromosomal abnormality.

  • Cathie Wood Stock Portfolio: 10 Newest Stock Picks This Year

    In this article, we discuss Cathie Wood stock portfolio: 10 newest stock picks this year. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Stock Portfolio: 5 Newest Stock Picks This Year. Cathie Wood is a well-known star stock picker who manages disruptive innovation-focused portfolios through her ETFs. […]

  • U.S. Loosens China Grip on $46 Billion Lithium-Battery Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is narrowing the gap on China’s dominance of the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry thanks to investments from Tesla Inc. and the Biden administration’s policy push to drive growth of electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Stree