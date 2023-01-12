U.S. markets open in 4 hours 6 minutes

Pharmaceutical Dissolution Testing Services Market Size Expected to be Worth USD 1,308.65 Million By 2030, at 8.2% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP
·9 min read
Polaris Market Research &amp; Consulting LLP
Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP

[115+ Pages Research Study] According to Polaris Market Research report, the global Pharmaceutical Dissolution Testing Services Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 643.84 Million in 2021 to reach USD 1,308.65 Million by 2030, at 8.2% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2022-2030. The top market company profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Avivia BV, Almac Group, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Boston Analytical, Covaris Inc., Catalent, Inc., Cambrex Inc., Charles River Laboratories, ERWEKA GmbH and Others.

New York, NY, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Pharmaceutical Dissolution Testing Services Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Method (In Vitro, and In Vivo); By Dosage Form; By Dissolution Apparatus; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Pharmaceutical Dissolution Testing Services Market size & share is expected to reach USD 1,308.65 Million by 2030 from USD 643.84 Million in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030”

Global Pharmaceutical Dissolution Testing Services Market: Report Overview

Dissolution is an essential test used by the pharmaceutical industry to assess the physical changes in an active pharmaceutical drug and formulated product. Dissolution testing is used for all solid and semi-solid oral dosage forms in order to determine their bioavailability and therapeutic effectiveness. Dissolution testing involves various steps, including media preparation, filling of the medium, insertion of the tablets, sampling, analysis of the samples, removal of the sinkers, and cleaning of the apparatus.

The development and production of pharmaceutical products are basically based on the drug dissolution test, which is also used to help firms to determine if a drug shows effective results once it enters a patient's system. Increasing pharmaceutical research efforts is expected to drive the pharmaceutical dissolution testing services market size. Increased R&D spending by pharmaceutical firms is another factor boosting market expansion.

Request Sample Copy of Pharmaceutical Dissolution Testing Services Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/pharmaceutical-dissolution-testing-services-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, a Table of Contents, a Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report May Includes:

  • 2030 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

  • 115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

  • Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

  • 2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

  • Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

  • Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Key Offerings of the Industry Report

  • Assessment of all opportunities and risks in the market.

  • Conclusive study about the growth of the market for forthcoming years.

  • In-depth understanding of market-particular drivers, and constraints.

  • It provides historical and forecasts revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with

respect to main geographies and their countries.

  • Country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current size and future prospective.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

  • Avivia BV

  • Almac Group

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Boston Analytical

  • Covaris Inc.

  • Catalent Inc.

  • Cambrex Inc.

  • Charles River Laboratories

  • ERWEKA GmbH

  • Eurofins Scientific Incorporation

  • Intertek Group Plc.

  • Kinesis Ltd.

  • Pace Analytical Life Sciences

  • SGS SA

  • Sotax AG

  • Thermofisher Scientific Inc.

  • Toxikon Inc.

  • Teledyne Hanson Research Inc.

  • West Pharmaceutical Services Inc

For Additional Information on Key Players, Download a PDF Brochure: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/pharmaceutical-dissolution-testing-services-market/request-for-sample

Growth Driving Factors

  • Rising prevalence of type-2 diabetes flourishes the market growth

A rise in the number of new drugs entering the preclinical stage of development is accelerating the demand for the pharmaceutical dissolution testing services market. As per a study by the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER), Food and Drug Administration, in 2019, 48 new medications were authorized. Further, in April 2021, the Congressional Budget Office stated that most pharmaceutical firms spend around one-quarter of their revenues on average on R&D expenses, equivalent to twice as much as they spent in 2000. In 2019, biopharmaceutical businesses in the US spent around USD 79.6 billion on R&D.

Moreover, the increased need for the production of different drugs for different chronic diseases, like type-2 diabetes, that require dissolution testing services is one of the key factors propelling the pharmaceutical dissolution testing services market growth throughout the forecast period. Thus growing prevalence of type-2 diabetes is ultimately augmenting the market growth. In addition, increasing consumption of healthcare products due to rising awareness levels and enhanced accessibility is further predicted to support the market demand.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/19221

Segmental Analysis

  • The in-Vitro segment is anticipated to show the fastest growth

Based on the method of pharmaceutical dissolution testing services market segmentation, the in-vitro segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate owing to the increasing capacity of the preclinical pipeline along with rising awareness of dissolution testing. Dissolution testing has an essential part in the life cycle of generic medicinal products. However, Investigators must follow the guidelines listed in the United States Pharmacopeia while preparing a dissolving test for a generic drug for marketing in the USA.

Further, constant increases in the price of animal experiments and their socio-ethical issues are projected to flourish the in-vitro pharmaceutical dissolution testing services. Rising developments in the in-vitro dissolution testing assays, which are utilized to ensure the safety of medications and their viable influence on cells and tissues, are estimated to positively influence segment growth.

  • The tablet form segment witnessed the largest pharmaceutical dissolution testing services market share in 2021

On the basis of dosage form, tablet forms led the market in 2021 because they are easy to produce and physically good, and chemically durable. Also, tablet form is expanding due to its ability to modify the dosage requirements of the body. For tablet dosage form, dissolution testing is essential and necessary in vitro quality control process.  This ensures that a tablet has issued the amount of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) itemized on the label into the solution. It shows that the API will be easily soaked up after being taken orally.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/pharmaceutical-dissolution-testing-services-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire about a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Pharmaceutical Dissolution Testing Services Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Revenue forecast in 2030

USD 1,308.65 Million

Market size value in 2022

USD 696.12 Million

Expected CAGR Growth

8.2% from 2022 - 2030

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2022 - 2030

Top Market Players

Avivia BV, Almac Group, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Boston Analytical, Covaris Inc., Catalent, Inc., Cambrex Inc., Charles River Laboratories, ERWEKA GmbH, Eurofins Scientific Incorporation, Intertek Group Plc., Kinesis Ltd., Pace Analytical Life Sciences, SGS SA, Sotax AG, Thermofisher Scientific Inc., Toxikon Inc., Teledyne Hanson Research, Inc., and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Segments Covered

By Dosage Form, By Method, By Dissolution Apparatus, By Region

Customization Options

Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

  • The demand in North America is anticipated to experience a significant growth

In terms of geography, the pharmaceutical dissolution testing services market in North America is projected to hold the highest market share owing to the presence of major companies that offer pharmaceutical dissolution testing services. Rising R&D spending by such firms for the development of innovative therapies for chronic diseases is another factor fueling the market growth in the region. Also, growing drug recalls across the region, which require dissolution testing services to ensure their safety is, accelerating the regional market growth.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific is expected to register the quickest CAGR throughout the foreseen period. This growth can be attributed to the growing expenditures in improving regional healthcare by businesses across developed countries. In addition, service providers are also creating new facilities and developing collaborations to surge their services to different regions in the area. This factor is additionally accelerating the regional pharmaceutical dissolution testing services industry growth.

Browse the Detail Report “Pharmaceutical Dissolution Testing Services Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Method (In Vitro, and In Vivo); By Dosage Form; By Dissolution Apparatus; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/pharmaceutical-dissolution-testing-services-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

  • In October 2022, Agilent Technologies launched the “Dissolution Center of Excellence” facility in the UK. The core of Agilent's dissolution operation, including research and development, assurance, support, services, marketing, and more, will be located in the new facilities.

Pharmaceutical Dissolution Testing Services Market Report Highlights

  • The paddle segment accounted for a major revenue share. An engine with a controlled and changeable speed is fixed vertically to the paddle. For dissolving, the tablet or capsule is placed into a flask with a circular bottom, and the apparatus is maintained at a constant temperature.

  • Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR over the projected period due to the rising drug approval, investment in drug development, and the rising chronic disease in the region. Also, an increase in pharmaceutical research initiatives is projected to propel the industry’s growth.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the pharmaceutical dissolution testing services market report based on method, dosage form, dissolution apparatus, and region:

By Method Outlook

  • In Vitro

  • In Vivo

By Dosage Form Outlook

  • Capsules

  • Tablets

  • Others

By Dissolution Apparatus Outlook

  • Basket

  • Paddle

  • Others

By Region Outlook

  • North America (U.S., Canada)

  • Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

  • Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Related Reports:

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G
30 Wall Street
8th Floor,
New York City, NY 10005,
United States
Phone: +1-929 297-9727
Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn twitter


