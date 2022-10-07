U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,637.03
    -107.49 (-2.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,277.90
    -649.04 (-2.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,648.47
    -424.84 (-3.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,697.59
    -54.92 (-3.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.50
    +4.05 (+4.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,702.30
    -18.50 (-1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.05
    -0.61 (-2.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9739
    -0.0056 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    +0.0570 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1067
    -0.0102 (-0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.3770
    +0.3090 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,451.86
    -592.80 (-2.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.68
    -11.35 (-2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.09
    -6.18 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Pharmaceutical Drugs Global Market to Reach $1.63 Trillion by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5%

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Drugs Global Market Report 2022: By Type, By Distribution, By Route, By Drug, By Mode" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global pharmaceutical drugs market is expected to grow from $ 1,075.97 billion in 2021 to $1,136.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The market is expected to reach $1,635.128 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5%.

North America was the largest region in the pharmaceutical drugs market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the largest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rise in sedentary jobs, busy lifestyles and changing consumer preferences are affecting the disease profile of the world population, especially non-communicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Long working hours, less physical activity, and unhealthy eating and drinking habits are major causes of chronic diseases such as diabetes.

According to the World Health Organization, chronic disease prevalence rose by 57% globally, in the year 2020. China and India together had about 193.4 million diabetic patients in 2019 and India is expected to have about 101 million diabetic patients by 2030, thereby increasing the need for biologics drugs for diabetic patients. These factors are expected to increase the patient pool globally, thereby driving the pharmaceutical drugs market during the forecast period.

Interest rates globally are forecasted to rise in most of the developing and developed economies, during the forecast period, this is expected to limit new investments in the market. Most countries across the world are raising interest rates to control inflation and also to limit the flow of capital out of the country.

This is likely to affect new investments in terms of expansion, research and development of new products. For instance, the US interest rates rose up to 3.5% by 2021. These factors are expected to have a negative impact on the market as borrowing money becomes expensive, thereby affecting the pharmaceuticals market growth.

Early Rx-to-OTC switch, or switching the product from prescription to non-prescription status, is a key trend in the dermatology drugs market. Traditionally, the Rx-to-OTC status conversion was generally observed at a phase nearing the patent expiry or after.

However, forward-thinking companies are now looking at switching from Rx-to-OTC well in advance of the patent expiry of the drug. This helps the manufacturer to capitalize on the market opportunities for the product. Early Rx-to-OTC switching also provides an additional benefit as a way to recover all the expenses incurred on the product by the company.

For example, in 2020, FDA has switched three prescription drugs to OTC including Voltaren for arthritis pain, olopatadine hydrochloride 0.1% and 0.2% (Pataday Twice Daily Relief and Pataday Once Daily Relief) for temporary relief of itchy and red eyes due to pollen, ragweed and grass.

Scope
Markets Covered:
1) By Type: Cardiovascular Drugs; Dermatology Drugs; Gastrointestinal Drugs; Genito-Urinary Drugs; Hematology Drugs; Anti-Infective Drugs; Metabolic Disorders Drugs; Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs; Central Nervous System Drugs; Oncology Drugs; Ophthalmology Drugs; Respiratory Diseases Drugs
2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores; Others
3) By Route Of Administration: Oral; Parenteral; Others
4) By Drug Classification: Branded Drugs; Generic Drugs
5) By Mode Of Purchase: Prescription-Based Drugs; Over-The-Counter Drugs

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Characteristics

4. Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Product Analysis

5. Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Supply Chain

6. Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Customer Information

7. Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Trends And Strategies

8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Pharmaceutical Drugs

9. Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Size And Growth

10. Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Regional Analysis

11. Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Segmentation

12. Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Segments

13. Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Metrics

14. Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Drugs Market

15. Western Europe Pharmaceutical Drugs Market

16. Eastern Europe Pharmaceutical Drugs Market

17. North America Pharmaceutical Drugs Market

18. South America Pharmaceutical Drugs Market

19. Middle East Pharmaceutical Drugs Market

20. Africa Pharmaceutical Drugs Market

21. Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Competitive Landscape

22. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Pharmaceutical Drugs Market

23. Market Background: Pharmaceuticals Market

24. Recommendations

25. Appendix

26. Copyright And Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb

  • Sanofi S.A.

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Novartis AG

  • Bayer AG

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • GlaxosmithKline

  • AstraZenec

  • Merck & Co.

  • CJ Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/um5ns2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmaceutical-drugs-global-market-to-reach-1-63-trillion-by-2026-at-a-cagr-of-9-5-301643934.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • AMD stock plunges on preliminary Q3 results

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for AMD after issuing preliminary third-quarter results.

  • ‘Take Opportunities on Days Like Today’: Mary Callahan Erdoes Says Now Could Be the Best Time to Invest. Here Are 3 Stocks to Consider

    Investors are facing a storm of headwinds right now – a genuine bear market, stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates, and increased fears of a recession in the near-term. However, Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of JPMorgan's Asset & Wealth Management division, advises investors to stay invested. "It's actually the easiest time in the world to find alpha — there is alpha everywhere... It's everywhere, because we are in such a state of change... While all the world is focused on all the black

  • Why Microsoft Fell Today

    Shares of tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) fell hard today, down some 4.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. Microsoft is considered somewhat defensive by tech standards, so it was rare to see the stock down so much in a day. Last night, AMD pre-announced revenue for its September quarter, which came in far below expectations.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy in October and Hold Forever

    Even if the economy falls into a deep recession, these cash-generating companies are going to be fine.

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Everyone knows that you should buy low and sell high if you want to turn a profit in the markets. The trick is finding the bottom, to know when to buy. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, sees the market bottom hitting in the next couple of weeks, making the end of October the right time for investors to buy in. Referring to some recent predictions by market technician Larry Williams, Cramer says, “The bear market is more or less… toast and, even if the current rally s

  • Biden says he'll release 10 million more barrels from the dwindling 'oil piggy bank' after OPEC's production cuts — but this is the big risk with more withdrawals

    The U.S. emergency oil reserves haven’t been this low in four decades.

  • Is Now the Right Time to Buy Netflix Stock?

    What's more, Netflix itself is undergoing a major strategic shift in an effort to spur growth once again. Netflix has had a rough time in 2022, losing a combined 1.2 million subscribers in the first six months of the year. With a seemingly unlimited number of streaming options on the market, Netflix is no longer the only game in town -- not to mention all of the other entertainment choices people have that don't involve staring at a screen.

  • Is Tesla Stock a Buy Right Now?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is arguably one of the most innovative companies in the world. The business is growing rapidly as consumers look to electric vehicles to offset rising gas prices. In this video, I will consider whether the stock is a buy using my beginner-friendly framework for analysis.

  • AMD Stock Is Hitting Lows. Here's When to Buy.

    AMD stock is hitting 52-week lows as it reports disappointing preliminary revenue results. Here's when to buy the chipmaker's shares.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Carnival a Buy?

    Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), the world's biggest cruise operator, is an example. Considering this extreme drop, it may be tempting to pick up a few Carnival shares. Carnival had it rough during the early days of the pandemic.

  • Tesla Won’t Stop Falling Until Musk Stops Selling. Here’s Where the Stock Is Headed.

    Tesla stock is forming a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern. And with CEO Elon Musk likely selling more stock to fund his Twitter purchase, shares of the electric-vehicle giant might have further to fall.

  • Will Altria Stock Go Up in Smoke?

    Dividend investors concerned about the long-term viability of Altria's traditional tobacco business can find global answers.

  • Why EV Stocks Rivian, Chargepoint, and Lordstown Motors Were Falling Today

    Electric vehicle stocks were getting hit hard today after the monthly jobs report came in stronger than expected for September. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the economy added 263,000 jobs in the last month, slightly more than the 255,000 economists expected. While a strong labor market might sound like good news, it's likely to fuel inflation, which means the Federal Reserve will have to continue raising interest rates.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $24.80, moving -1.08% from the previous trading session.

  • 3 Things Smart Investors Should Know About Warner Bros. Discovery Stock

    Following its successful merger last April, this newest media conglomerate could leave its mark on the industry.

  • S&P 500 could drop to 3,150 if Fed can’t muster soft landing

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day from Goldman Sachs on the potential downside to the S&P 500 from the Fed.

  • Will AMD Stock Ever Make a Bottom?

    Semiconductor maker Advanced Micro Devices issued a third-quarter revenue warning Thursday after the close of trading. Let's check on the charts and indicators again. Our last review on September 27 was not encouraging.

  • Chip stocks slammed by new ban on chip and AI technology for China

    The chip sector melted down Friday after U.S. regulators moved to pump the brakes on China's military ambitions by issuing new restrictions on semiconductor and AI technology that can be sold to the country.

  • Top 13 High Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss top 13 high-dividend stocks to buy according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns, and go directly to read Top 5 High Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. Dividend stocks are gaining popularity among investors as these stocks can potentially […]

  • AMD Misses Sales Estimates By a Mile -- Time to Sell the Stock?

    AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) is the latest semiconductor company to report trouble with the PC (personal computer) market. After more than two years of pandemic-fueled spending on work-from-home equipment, the consumer is getting tapped out on desktop and laptop computers.