U.S. markets close in 5 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,572.78
    -39.61 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,095.99
    -106.89 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,372.11
    -169.99 (-1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,672.24
    -19.68 (-1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.22
    -1.91 (-2.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.10
    -1.10 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.37
    -0.24 (-1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9698
    -0.0010 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    +0.0510 (+1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1052
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7820
    +0.0910 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,940.67
    -386.50 (-2.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.13
    -2.19 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,877.00
    -82.31 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Is Expected to Grasp the Value of 12,199.90 Million by 2029, Size, Shares, Demand, Revenue Growth and Global Trends

Data Bridge Market Research
·13 min read
Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. Food and Drug Administration). FDA) and the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), a generic drug is a drug that has been created to look like an approved brand-name drug that is available in dosage form, with safety

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's database, titled “Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market” with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy-to-understand detailed analysis. This Pharmaceutical Excipients market report provides detailed profiles of the key players to bring out a clear view of the competitive landscape of this industry outlook. It also covers market new product analysis, financial overview, strategies, and marketing trends. The industry is entrenched to see a changing development due to changes in consumer requests, the situation of import/export, and the investigation of developing sectors. This Pharmaceutical Excipients business report presents the segment's details figures, graphs, charts,s and tables which will offer an extensive overview of the market. The examination of advancement openings, regional analysis, and attentive study will prompt revenue estimation.

Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the global pharmaceutical excipients market is expected to reach the value of USD 12,199.90 Million by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Functionality accounts for the largest type segment in the market due to the rapid demand for IT solutions and services globally. This market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.

Download Sample Copy of Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-pharmaceutical-excipients-market

Pharmaceutical excipients play a major role in drug formulation and its development. These substances involve substances other than the pharmacologically active drug or prodrug. Pharmaceutical excipients provide the drug with efficient drug delivery to the target site. These molecules prevent the drug from being released too early while assimilation and enhancing the drug efficacy. Some pharmaceutical excipients promote drug integration which boosts drug absorption in the bloodstream.

Moreover, pharmaceutical excipients are also used for drug identification. Pharmaceutical excipients are also used to enhance the drug flavor, which increases patients' compliance, especially children's compliance. Based on the chemical nature of pharmaceutical excipients, these can be obtained from organic and inorganic sources. Organic chemicals include carbohydrates, petrochemicals, oleochemicals, and proteins, among others. Pharmaceutical excipients can act as binders, fillers, diluents, suspension or coating agents, flavoring agents, disintegrants, colorants, lubricants and glidants, sweeteners, and preservatives, among others. Pharmaceutical excipients possess several functionalities used for different purposes, including binders and adhesives, disintegrants, solubilizers, flavors, emulsifying agents, preservatives, antioxidants, glidients, and chelating agents, among others.

Strategic Initiatives by Market Players

The rise in the pharmaceutical excipients market increases the need for strategic business ideas. It includes a partnership, business expansion, and other development. The rising demand for pharmaceuticals is significantly increasing the demand for pharmaceutical excipients, and to cope with this demand, companies are building new manufacturing sites, among other strategic initiatives.

These strategic initiatives, such as product launches, acquisitions, agreements, and business expansion by the major market player, will boost the pharmaceutical excipients market growth and is expected to act as an opportunity for the Pharmaceutical Excipients Industry

Some of the major players operating in the Pharmaceutical Excipients market are:

  • Kerry Group plc.

  • DFE Pharma,

  • Cargill,

  • Pfanstiehl,

  • Colorcon,

  • MEGGLE GmbH & Co. KG,

  • Roquette Frères.,

  • The Lubrizol Corporation,

  • BASF SE,

  • Avantor, Inc.,

  • BENEO,

  • Chemie Trade

Get Detailed Research to Understand More @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-pharmaceutical-excipients-market

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

  • Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Pharmaceutical Excipients market

  • Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

  • Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

  • Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Recent Developments

  • In February 2022, Kerry Group Plc., the world’s leading taste and Nutrition Company, announced that it had made two significant biotechnology acquisitions that have expanded its expertise, technology portfolio, and manufacturing capabilities. The company has announced that it has acquired the leading biotechnology innovation company, c-LEcta, and Mexican-based enzyme manufacturer, Enmex. c-LEcta is a leading biotechnology innovation company specializing in precision fermentation, optimized bio-processing, and bio-transformation. Also, Enmex is a well-established enzyme manufacturer based in Mexico, supplying multiple bio-process solutions for food, beverage, and animal nutrition markets. This has helped company to increase its revenue.

  • In September 2022, DFE Pharma, a global leader in pharma- and nutraceutical excipient solutions, opened its new “Closer to the Formulator” (C2F), a Center of Excellence, in Hyderabad, India. C2F helped pharmaceutical companies to shorten the time from concept to finished commercial product through its expertise in all phases of pharmaceutical development. This has helped company to showcase its progress.

Market Dynamics: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

  • Rise in Generic Drug Production and Uses

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. Food and Drug Administration). FDA) and the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), a generic drug is a drug that has been created to look like an approved brand-name drug that is available in dosage form, with safety, strength, route of administration, quality, and performance. After the drug's patent expires, the cost savings associated with conventional drug use are not immediately apparent. Generic drugs, like brand-name drugs, require competition in the generic drug market before reducing costs; two to three years after the loss of exclusivity, the price of a generic drug is usually 60-70% lower than that of a brand-name drug. Since India has the highest per capita spending, these generic drugs will save a lot of money that can be used for other health problems. Nationally, the use of generic drugs has increased significantly in recent years. The fact that cheap substitutes for branded drugs are a major reason likely to spur the growth of the pharmaceutical industry. The generic drug industry in the near future

Thus, increasing demand for generic drugs and rising production are expected to drive growth in the global pharmaceutical excipients market. Also, the cost of generic drugs is less, which increases the use of generic drugs.

  • The Surge in Demand for Excipients

Pharmaceutical excipients are substances in pharmaceutical dosage forms not for direct therapeutic use but to facilitate the manufacture, protection, support, or improvement of stability and availability. With the increased development of the global pharmaceutical industry, excipients also have a light part. Recently, there has been an increasing demand for generic drugs, which has led to an increase in the excipients demand. In addition, there has been a sharp increase in cases of chronic diseases.

To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-pharmaceutical-excipients-market

Industry Segmentation:

Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Functionality

  • Binders And Adhesives

  • Disintegrants

  • Coating Material

  • Coloring Agents

  • Solubilizers

  • Flavors

  • Sweetening Agents

  • Diluents

  • Lubricants

  • Buffers

  • Emulsifying Agents

  • Preservatives

  • Antioxidants

  • Sorbents

  • Solvents

  • Emollients

  • Glidents

  • Chelating Agents

  • Antifoaming Agents

  • Others

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Dosage Form

  • Solid

  • Semi-Solid

  • Liquid

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Route Of Administration

  • Oral Excipients

  • Topical Excipients

  • Parenteral Excipients

  • Other Excipients

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By End-User

  • Pharmaceutical And Biopharmaceutical Companies

  • Contract Formulators

  • Research Organization And Academics

  • Others

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Distribution Channel

  • Direct Tender

  • Retail Sales

  • Others

Make an Enquiry and Ask for Customized Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-pharmaceutical-excipients-market

Regional Analysis/Insights: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

The countries covered in Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Hungary, Austria, Norway, Ireland, Turkey, Lithuania, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Kuwait, Egypt, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

  • In 2022, North America is dominating due to the presence of key market players in the largest consumer market with high GDP. U.S. is expected to grow due to the rise in technological advancement in Healthcare IT.

North America is dominating the market. The increasing investment in R&D is expected to boost market growth. The U.S. dominates the North America region due to the strong presence of key players Evonik, Dow, Croda International Plc, and others. China dominates the Asia-Pacific region due to the rapidly growing pharmaceuticals market coupled with the rise in generics production.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market: Regulations

6 Market Overview

7 Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Functionality

8 Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Dosage Form

9 Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Route of Administration

10 Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By End User

11Global Gene Synthesis Market, By Distribution Channel

12 Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Region

13 Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market: Company Landscape

14 SWOT Analysis

15 Company Profile

16 Questionnaire

17 Related Reports

To Check the Complete Table Of contents, click here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-pharmaceutical-excipients-market

Explore More Reports:-

  • Europe Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Functionality (Binders And Adhesives, Disintegrants, Coating Material, Coloring Agents, Solubilizers, Flavors, Sweetening Agents, Diluents, Lubricants, Buffers, Emulsifying Agents, Preservatives, Antioxidants, Sorbents, Solvents, Emollients, Glidents, Chelating Agents, Antifoaming Agents, and Others), Dosage Form (Solid, Semi-Solid, Liquid), Route of Administration (Oral Excipients, Topical Excipients, Parenteral Excipients, Other Excipients), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Formulators, Research Organization and Academics, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-pharmaceutical-excipients-market

  • Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Functionality (Binders And Adhesives, Disintegrants, Coating Material, Coloring Agents, Solubilizers, Flavors, Sweetening Agents, Diluents, Lubricants, Buffers, Emulsifying Agents, Preservatives, Antioxidants, Sorbents, Solvents, Emollients, Glidents, Chelating Agents, Antifoaming Agents, and Others), Dosage Form (Solid, Semi-Solid, Liquid), Route of Administration (Oral Excipients, Topical Excipients, Parenteral Excipients, Other Excipients), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Formulators, Research Organization and Academics, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-pharmaceutical-excipients-market

  • Middle East & Africa Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Functionality (Binders And Adhesives, Disintegrants, Coating Material, Coloring Agents, Solubilizers, Flavors, Sweetening Agents, Diluents, Lubricants, Buffers, Emulsifying Agents, Preservatives, Antioxidants, Sorbents, Solvents, Emollients, Glidents, Chelating Agents, Antifoaming Agents, and Others), Dosage Form (Solid, Semi-Solid, Liquid), Route of Administration (Oral Excipients, Topical Excipients, Parenteral Excipients, Other Excipients), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Formulators, Research Organization and Academics, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-pharmaceutical-excipients-market

  • North America Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Functionality (Binders And Adhesives, Disintegrants, Coating Material, Coloring Agents, Solubilizers, Flavors, Sweetening Agents, Diluents, Lubricants, Buffers, Emulsifying Agents, Preservatives, Antioxidants, Sorbents, Solvents, Emollients, Glidents, Chelating Agents, Antifoaming Agents, and Others), Dosage Form (Solid, Semi-Solid, Liquid), Route of Administration (Oral Excipients, Topical Excipients, Parenteral Excipients, Other Excipients), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Formulators, Research Organization and Academics, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-pharmaceutical-excipients-market

  • Excipients Market, By Origin (Organic, Inorganic), Category (Primary Excipients, Secondary Excipients), Products (Polymers, Sugars, Alcohols, Minerals, Gelatin, Others), Chemistry Type (Plant, Animals, Synthetic, Minerals), Chemical Synthesis (Lactose Monohydrate, Sucralose, Polysorbate, Benzyl Alcohol, Cetosteary Aclohol, Soy Lecithin, Pregelatinized Starch, Others), Functionality (Binders and Adhesives, Disintegrants, Coating Material, Disintegrants, Solubilizers, Flavors, Sweetening Agents, Diluents, Lubricants, Buffers, Emulsifying Agents, Preservatives, Antioxidants, Sorbents, Solvents, Emollients, Glidients, Chelating Agents, Antifoaming Agents, Others), Dosage Form (Solid, Semi-Solid, Liquid), Route of Administration (Oral Excipients, Topical Excipients, Parenteral Excipients, Other Excipients), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Formulators, Research Organization and Academics, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales, Others), Country https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-excipients-market

  • Asia-Pacific Excipients Market, By Origin (Organic, Inorganic), Category (Primary Excipients, Secondary Excipients), Products (Polymers, Sugars, Alcohols, Minerals, Gelatin, Others), Chemistry Type (Plant, Animals, Synthetic, Minerals), Chemistry Synthesis (Lactose Monohydrate, Sucralose, Polysorbate, Benzyl Alcohol, Cetosteary Aclohol, Soy Lecithin, Pregelatinized Starch, Others), Functionality (Binders and Adhesives, Disintegrants, Coating Material, Coloring Agents, Solubilizers, Flavors, Sweetening Agents, Diluents, Lubricants, Buffers, Emulsifying Agents, Preservatives, Antioxidants, Sorbents, Solvents, Emollients, Glidients, Chelating Agents, Antifoaming Agents, Others), Dosage Form (Solid, Semi-Solid, Liquid), Route of Administration (Oral Excipients, Topical Excipients, Parenteral Excipients, Other Excipients), End User https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-excipients-market

  • Europe Excipients Market, By Origin (Organic, Inorganic), Category (Primary Excipients, Secondary Excipients), Products (Polymers, Sugars, Alcohols, Minerals, Gelatin, Others), Chemistry Type (Plant, Animals, Synthetic, Minerals), Chemical Synthesis (Lactose Monohydrate, Sucralose, Polysorbate, Benzyl Alcohol, Cetosteary Aclohol, Soy Lecithin, Pregelatinized Starch, Others), Functionality (Binders and Adhesives, Disintegrants, Coating Material, Disintegrants, Solubilizers, Flavors, Sweetening Agents, Diluents, Lubricants, Buffers, Emulsifying Agents, Preservatives, Antioxidants, Sorbents, Solvents, Emollients, Glidients, Chelating Agents, Antifoaming Agents, Others), Dosage Form (Solid, Semi-Solid, Liquid), Route of Administration (Oral Excipients, Topical Excipients, Parenteral Excipients, Other Excipients), End User https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-excipients-market

  • Middle East and Africa Excipients Market, By Origin (Organic, Inorganic), Category (Primary Excipients, Secondary Excipients), Products (Polymers, Sugars, Alcohols, Minerals, Gelatin, Others), Chemistry Type (Plant, Animals, Synthetic, Minerals), Chemical Synthesis (Lactose Monohydrate, Sucralose, Polysorbate, Benzyl Alcohol, Cetosteary Aclohol, Soy Lecithin, Pregelatinized Starch, Others), Functionality (Binders and Adhesives, Disintegrants, Coating Material, Disintegrants, Solubilizers, Flavors, Sweetening Agents, Diluents, Lubricants, Buffers, Emulsifying Agents, Preservatives, Antioxidants, Sorbents, Solvents, Emollients, Glidients, Chelating Agents, Antifoaming Agents, Others), Dosage Form (Solid, Semi-Solid, Liquid), Route of Administration https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-excipients-market

  • North America Excipients Market, By Origin (Organic, Inorganic), Category (Primary Excipients, Secondary Excipients), Products (Polymers, Sugars, Alcohols, Minerals, Gelatin, Others), Chemistry Type (Plant, Animals, Synthetic, Minerals), Chemical Synthesis (Lactose Monohydrate, Sucralose, Polysorbate, Benzyl Alcohol, Cetosteary Aclohol, Soy Lecithin, Pregelatinized Starch, Others), Functionality (Binders and Adhesives, Disintegrants, Coating Material, Disintegrants, Solubilizers, Flavors, Sweetening Agents, Diluents, Lubricants, Buffers, Emulsifying Agents, Preservatives, Antioxidants, Sorbents, Solvents, Emollients, Glidients, Chelating Agents, Antifoaming Agents, Others), Dosage Form (Solid, Semi-Solid, Liquid), Route of Administration (Oral Excipients, Topical Excipients, Parenteral Excipients, Other Excipients), End User https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-excipients-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Arabia Lures Executives to Neom With Million-Dollar Salaries, Zero Taxes

    The megadevelopment is paying senior executives roughly $1.1 million a year, according to an internal document, showing how the kingdom is using large pay packages to entice global talent to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s national transformation plan.

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shareholders were nervous today after the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Friday that it would restrict exports of some semiconductors to China. The U.S. government is worried about the Chinese government having access to high-end chips made in America. As a result, the semiconductor stock fell 4.9% as of 2:49 p.m. ET.

  • 3 Things About TSMC That Smart Investors Know

    Let's dig deeper into Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest contract chipmaker.

  • Lyft testing new pay algorithm to lure drivers

    (Reuters) -Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc said on Tuesday it was testing an earnings algorithm that will allow drivers in 18 U.S. cities to see destination and pay details before accepting a request. The test follows a similar move by bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc and underlines how the companies are going the extra mile to fix driver shortages to take advantage of a demand surge brought on by a return to office and travel since the pandemic. Lyft drivers will have access to details such as drop-off locations, estimated distance and time, as well as fare details before accepting a ride.

  • Oil Prices Are Falling Back With Demand Concerns Center Stage

    After the boost last week from the decision by OPEC and its allies to cut production, oil has now given up around half its gains with attention on potentially weaker demand.

  • Five9 Gets Punched in the Gut

    Five9 FIVN is a leading provider of cloud contact center software. On Monday the company's CEO resigned to take another job and on Tuesday a major sell firm cut its fundamental rating of the stock to equal-weight.

  • The Implications Of U.S. SPR Withdrawals

    The Biden Administration has been successful in bringing down prices at the pump by releasing crude from its SPR, but this strategy has already proven to be unsustainable in the light of lower OPEC+ production

  • Asian Chip Stocks Fall on U.S. Curbs of Tech Exports to China

    TSMC, Samsung and SK Hynix declined as investors expressed fear about broad ramifications on the sector from new U.S. restrictions on exporting chips and related equipment to China.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy to Cash In as Crude Tops $90 a Barrel

    Several oil companies enable investors to immediately cash in on higher oil prices because of their unique capital return strategies. Three of the top oil stocks to buy to cash in on the prospect of higher crude oil prices are ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG), and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD). ConocoPhillips launched a unique three-tiered capital return program this year, allowing it to send additional money back to shareholders depending on oil prices.

  • ExxonMobil Is Considering a Big Splash to Enhance Its Low Carbon Ambitions

    Shares of the oil company focused on utilizing carbon dioxide have spiked more than 60% from their bottom in late July, fueled by acquisition speculation and higher oil prices. According to a recent Bloomberg report, oil giant ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is among the interested bidders. Here's a look at why Exxon is exploring an acquisition of Denbury.

  • Generac largest creditor in Chapter 7 liquidation by North Carolina solar-panel firm

    The North Carolina-based solar panel firm embroiled in a dispute with Generac Power Systems ceased operations and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation, listing Generac as its largest unsecured creditor at $17.7 million.

  • Fidelity's Smart Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rivian shares skid after EV maker recalls nearly all vehicles

    Rivian's market capitalization dropped more than $2 billion to $31.1 billion in a single day, compared with automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, which are valued at $45.67 billion and $47.08 billion, respectively. The company started selling electric vehicles in the third quarter of last year and has so far delivered 13,198 vehicles. The addition of battery packs and motors, as well as downtime required at the plant to ramp up capacity could derail Rivian's pace of production, according to the brokerage.

  • Baby boomers, Generation X expect to work past 70 — or forever

    People aim to keep working longer, but life's unforeseen circumstances mean it's important to have enough savings just in case.

  • Exclusive-KLA to stop sales and service to China to comply with U.S. export curbs - source

    U.S. chip toolmaker KLA Corp will cease offering some supplies and services from Wednesday to China-based customers including South Korea's SK Hynix in compliance with recent U.S. regulations, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. The move underscores huge business headwinds facing chipmakers and chip equipment makers around the world, as the Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday aimed at slowing China's progress in advanced chip manufacturing. China is KLA's largest geographic market, bringing in $2.66 billion in sales, or nearly 30% of its total revenue in the last fiscal year that ended in June, according to the company's financial filings.

  • Petrol prices rise for first time in three months after Opec chokes off supply

    Petrol prices have started to rise again after more than three months of falls, dealing a fresh blow to household budgets.

  • 3 Tech Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    While companies' share prices fluctuate according to the financial performance of the business, cryptocurrencies have no underlying assets. In 2022 alone, the S&P Cryptocurrency Top 10 Equal Weight Index has tumbled 70.5% since January. The crypto market's value has plummeted as the war in Ukraine and rises in inflation and interest rates have bled into the already volatile industry.

  • India will weigh what Russia has to offer on Sakhalin-1 ownership revamp

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -India maintains a "healthy dialogue" with Russia and will look at what is offered following an announced ownership revamp to the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Reuters. Russia last week issued a decree allowing it to seize Exxon Mobil's 30% stake and gave a Russian state-run company the authority to decide whether foreign shareholders including India's ONGC Videsh can retain their participation in the project. "We’ll look at what is the state of play and what’s on offer," Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Reuters in an interview on Monday following meetings with U.S. oil executives in Houston.

  • Is It Time To Sell Ford Stock, General Motors? Here's What Analysts Say

    Ford stock and General Motors stock both fell Monday morning after analysts cut their price targets and downgraded ratings.

  • American Airlines Stock Leaps After Lifting Q3 Revenue Forecast

    American Airlines shares powered higher Tuesday after the carrier said it expects third quarter revenues to be firmly higher than pre-pandemic levels, as higher ticket prices look to offset a decline in overall flight capacity. Total revenue per available seat mile, a key industry metric, is expected to rise 25% from 2019 levels, offsetting a 9.6% reduction in overall capacity, American Airlines said in an investor update ahead of its formal earnings release on October 20. American Airlines shares were marked 5.3% higher in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $12.69 each.