Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Players Focus on Development of Next-gen Drug Delivery Systems, States TMR Study

Increase in number of approvals as well as adoption of biosimilars is propelling the market

Rise in the population in developing nations of Asia Pacific is making it a fastest growing market for pharmaceutical excipients

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pharmaceutical excipients market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, according to an assessment by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Transparency Market Research Logo

Demand analysis of pharmaceutical excipients market by TMR offers in-depth assessment of key factors including the growth drivers, growth restraints, challenges, opportunities, and ongoing trends in the market. This aside, the report enlightens readers on important aspects including the competition landscape and recent developments in the pharmaceutical excipients market.

Major companies in the pharmaceutical excipients market are executing different business expansion strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships. Moreover, several enterprises in the market for pharmaceutical excipients are focusing on the launch of new products in order to strengthen their product portfolio. Such efforts are expected to help in the expansion of the global pharmaceutical excipients market, which is estimated to be valued at US$ 10.7 Bn by the end of 2027.

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market: Key Findings

Leading players in the pharmaceutical excipients market are focusing on several key challenges including inferior solubility of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) during the development of oral solid dosage drugs. Thus, enterprises are investing heavily in R&Ds, which are focused on lipid-based drug delivery, multiparticulate systems, and spray drying in order to address the issues pertaining to the conventional approaches. Moreover, the oral formulation segment of the market is estimated to offer profitable prospects during the forecast period.

Story continues

Major companies in the pharmaceutical industry are focusing on strengthening their production capabilities in specialized dosage forms including controlled-release and pediatric/geriatric formulations, notes a TMR study on the market for pharmaceutical excipients. These factors are helping companies in catering to the rising demand for such formulations, notes a future market demand for pharmaceutical excipients.

Generally, conventional solid tablets are difficult to swallow. Hence, players operating in pharmaceutical excipients market are increasing R&Ds in order to develop products that can be easily swallowed. Such efforts are helping companies in order to cater to the current consumer demands. For instance, companies are boosting their production abilities in advanced dosage forms including effervescent tablets, lozenges, and orally disintegrating granules (ODGs), which can be swallowed easily, notes a TMR study on the pharmaceutical excipients market.

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in the demand for orphan drugs across the globe is expected to drive the growth in the pharmaceutical excipients market

Surge in the approvals of biosimilars around the world is likely to help in the market expansion during the forecast period

Rise in focus of players on the development of next-gen excipients is creating prominent opportunities in the market for pharmaceutical excipients

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market: Regional Analysis

The pharmaceutical excipients market in Europe is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period owing to rising efforts in the region for the development of next-gen drug delivery systems

The Asia Pacific pharmaceutical excipients market is expected to gain sizable growth opportunities in the forthcoming years owing to factors such as rise in the demand for pharmaceuticals owing to increasing population in several regional nations including Japan

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Colorcon Inc

BASF SE

Croda International Plc

Ashland, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Roquette Frères

Associated British Foods plc

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Lubrizol Corporation

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Segmentation

Product

Organic Chemicals

Carbohydrates

Sugars

Starch

Cellulose

Petrochemicals

Glycols

Povidones

Mineral Hydrocarbons

Acrylic Polymers

Others

Oleochemicals

Fatty Alcohols

Mineral Stearates

Glycerin

Others

Proteins

Others

Inorganic Chemicals

Calcium Phosphate

Calcium Carbonate

Calcium Sulfate

Halites

Metallic Oxides

Others

Others

Functionality

Fillers & Diluents

Viscosity Agents

Coating Agents

Binders

Disintegrants

Flavoring Agents & Sweeteners

Lubricants & Glidants

Colorants

Preservatives

Others

Formulation

Oral

Topical

Parenteral

Others

Source

Plant Origin

Animal Origin

Synthetic

Mineral Origin

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

