Pharmaceutical Excipients Market size to grow by USD 3,831.84 million from 2022 to 2027, Increasing demand for functional excipients to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pharmaceutical excipients market size is estimated to increase by USD 3,831.84 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 6.54% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for functional excipients is driving market growth. Functional excipients are an integral part of the pharmaceutical industry. Demand for functional excipients is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to their use in advanced drug delivery. Few companies focus on innovation in these additive categories using the latest technology while keeping standards. Several new formulations of certain generic drug ingredients are on the market. Advances in these drugs support controlled release and ease of consumption, especially in the form of orally dispersible tablets. In the future, nanotechnology and biotechnology may help change this field.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market 2023-2027

Pharmaceutical excipients market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global pharmaceutical excipients market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer pharmaceutical excipients in the market are Actylis, Air Liquide SA, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashland Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, Avantor Inc., BASF SE, Colorcon Inc., Croda International Plc, DFE Pharma GmbH and Co. KG, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Innophos Holdings Inc., J M Huber Corp., JRS PHARMA GmbH and Co. KG, Kerry Group Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., Roquette Freres SA, The Lubrizol Corp., and Wacker Chemie AG and others.

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers pharmaceutical excipients product solutions such as Hydrogenated Oils and Refined Olive Oil IV.

Ashland Inc . - The company offers pharmaceutical excipients product solutions such as Aquarius, Plasdone, and Viatel.

Associated British Foods Plc - The company offers pharmaceutical excipients product solutions such as Acconon Surfactants, Antacid Actives, and Digestive Aid Actives.

This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (organic and inorganic), product (binders and fillers, coating agents, disintegrants, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the organic segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Excipients of organic origin include oleochemicals, carbohydrates, petrochemicals, proteins, etc. The most commonly used oleochemical-based pharmaceutical excipients are fatty alcohols, mineral stearates, and glycerin. Carbohydrate-based excipients include sugars, true sugars (lactose, sucrose, dextrose, etc.), sugar alcohols (sorbitol, mannitol, etc.), artificial sweeteners, cellulose (microcrystalline cellulose, cellulose ethers, carboxymethyl cellulose ( CMC), croscarmellose sodium, cellulose esters), starches (modified starches, dried starches, modified starches, etc.), and petrochemicals (glycols, etc.). Hence, the widespread use of organic pharmaceutical excipients in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the growth of this market over the forecast period.

By geography, the global pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global pharmaceutical excipients market.

North America is estimated to account for 44% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The increasing aging population, rising healthcare costs, and high prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity are likely to boost the growth of the pharmaceutical industry in the region during the forecast period. For example, according to the 2020 Profile of Older Americans Report, the number of Americans aged 65 and over, increased from 39.6 million in 2009 to 54.1 million in 2019 (a 36% increase), and will grow to 94.7 million in 2060. The risk and complexity of chronic disease increases with age. Therefore, a wide range of pharmaceutical therapeutics is required to treat such diseases. Hence, such factors lead to the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

The growing demand for new excipients to develop easily ingested pharmaceuticals is a new trend in the market.

The global market is primarily driven by increasing demand for orally available pharmaceuticals. The need to produce medicines that are easy to swallow, especially for the elderly and infants, primarily to improve patient comfort, plays a major role in forcing pharmaceutical manufacturers to produce easily-consumable tablets.

This factor drives the development of new excipients in the pharmaceutical industry. Demand is also increasing for novel excipients, new chemically modified excipients, existing excipients with different routes of administration, and co-processed excipients.

These excipients expand the scope of creating new formulations and drug delivery systems.

Reducing R&D costs is a major challenge hindering the growth of pharmaceutical excipients market.

Research and development efforts play an important role in the development of any industry.

However, R&D investment in the market is currently declining, which will adversely affect market growth over the next five years. For example, Allergan Plc observed a decline in R&D spending from 2018 to 2019.

The company spent around USD 2.2662 billion on R&D in 2018, while in 2019 the company spent about USD 1.812 billion in 2019.

Declining research and development costs will make it more difficult to approve new production facilities.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pharmaceutical excipients market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the pharmaceutical excipients market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the pharmaceutical excipients market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the pharmaceutical excipients market vendors

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.54% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,831.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.82 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, UK, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Actylis, Air Liquide SA, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashland Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, Avantor Inc., BASF SE, Colorcon Inc., Croda International Plc, DFE Pharma GmbH and Co. KG, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Innophos Holdings Inc., J M Huber Corp., JRS PHARMA GmbH and Co. KG, Kerry Group Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., Roquette Freres SA, The Lubrizol Corp., and Wacker Chemie AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

