NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pharmaceutical filtration market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period. The market is estimated to be around USD 13.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 26.2 billion by 2028. Growth in the pharmaceutical filtration market can be attributed to factors such as emerging countries like China, India, Brazil, and Mexico offering significant growth opportunities, advancement in nanofiber technology, and increased manufacturing and R&D in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries. On the other hand, membrane fouling and the growing capital investment required to set up new production facilities are expected to hinder market growth.

In 2022 the systems segment accounted for the second largest share of the pharmaceutical market

Based on products, the pharmaceutical filtration market is segmented into major three segments, namely, filters, systems, and other products.The filter market is further segmented into membrane filters, depth filters, and other filters, such as prefilters, bag filters, and magnetic filters.

The systems market is further segmented into single-use systems and reusable systems.In 2022 the systems segment accounted for the second largest share of the pharmaceutical market.

The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed rising importance of separation and purification applications. Developments in research techniques and increased demand for more specificity in the filtration process are increasing the adoption of single-use technologies in many small-scale biopharmaceutical processes.

The ultrafiltration techniques accounted for the second largest market share of this market in 2022

Based on technique, the pharmaceutical filtration market is segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and other techniques.The other techniques segment includes reverse osmosis and ion exchange.

The microfiltration techniques accounted for the second largest market share of this market in 2022, and this can be primarily attributed to the implementation of ultrafiltration for cell harvesting and enzyme purification plasma separation.It is also used in the filtration of active pharmaceutical ingredients, media & buffers, formulations, and filling solutions.

To a certain extent, UF allows the removal of viruses, phage, colloids, and macromolecules, which cannot be achieved with microfiltration and hence is acquiring large share in the market.

The sterile filtration technique accounted for the largest market share of this market in 2022

Based on type, the pharmaceutical filtration market is segmented into sterile filtration and non-sterile filtration. The sterile filtration technique accounted for the largest market share of this market in 2022, and this can be attributed the factors such as the fast growth of biologics, the rapid increase in the requirement of sterile filtration during the liquid processing of biopharmaceuticals, and the benefits of sterile filtration over non-sterile filtration.

Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Eaton Corporation plc (US), Donaldson Company, Inc. (US), Repligen Corporation (US), Porvair plc (UK), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), Corning Incorporated (US), Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US), Amazon Filters Ltd. (UK), Graver Technologies, LLC (US), MMS AG (Switzerland), MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), ErtelAlsop (US), Kasag Swiss AG (Switzerland), Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG (Germany), Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC. (US), Cantel Medical Corp. (US), Filtrox AG (Switzerland), Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France), and Membrane Solutions (US) are some of the major players operating in the pharmaceutical filtration market.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the pharmaceutical filtration market

The pharmaceutical filtration market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the market owing to the growing incidence rate of viral diseases, the requirement to maintain a clean manufacturing environment because of strict foreign regulatory rules, the fast expansion of generics manufacturing, developments in nanofiber technologies, increasing R&D spending on biopharmaceutical projects, and the growth of the biotechnology industry in developing countries.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Respondent: Supply Side- 80% and Demand Side - 20%

By Designation: Managers- 45%, CXOs and Director level - 30%, and Executives - 25%

By Region: North America -20%, Europe -10%, Asia-Pacific -55%, RoW -15%

Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the pharmaceutical filtration market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as the product, application, end user and region.

The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies.

