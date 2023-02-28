Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market to Garner $2.2 Billion by 2032: The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights

The demand for pharmaceutical gelatin market is driven by both the development of technology and the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. North America emerged as the largest market for the global pharmaceutical gelatin market, with a 37% share of the market revenue in 2022.

Newark, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 1.26 billion pharmaceutical gelatin market will reach USD 2.2 billion by 2032. Gelatin is becoming increasingly in demand due to its distinctive functional properties, which include gelling, adhesion, coating, binding, and film-building. This makes it an excellent choice for use in the pharmaceutical business and is predicted to boost the market growth. The creation of cost-effective items made possible by technological advancements is also anticipated to affect positively. Gelatin coating on hard capsules, soft gel capsules, and tablets not only covers the odor of medications but also makes swallowing more accessible, projected to fuel demand for the market. The pharmaceutical gelatin market will be driven by the need to increase component durability to reduce high replacement costs in several end-use goods.



Key Insight of the pharmaceutical gelatin Market



Asia Pacific to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the largest pharmaceutical gelatin market share. The increased introduction of new gelatin brands is anticipated to fuel market expansion in this area. For instance, the Rousselot Brand of Darling Ingredients introduced GelDAT in May 2021. In response to the restrictions, unreliability, and lack of a scalable production method of GelTYR, it introduced X-Pure—GelDAT as a replacement. Therefore, North America is anticipated to grow in the studied market throughout the forecast period due to factors like the rise in chronic diseases and capsule manufacturing services.



The porcine segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue of 0.54 billion.



The porcine segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue of 0.54 billion. The application of porcine gelatin to glass-bottomed culture dishes for A375 cells is responsible for the proliferation. Additionally, it is used to coat glass slides in histology research with brain sections, generate thiol-functionalized gelatin hydrogel (GelSH) for 3D projection bioprinting, and assess gelatin deterioration.



The capsules segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with a market revenue of 0.49 billion.



The capsules segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with a market revenue of 0.49 billion. The soft capsule is the pharmaceutical gelatin market's leading consumer during the anticipated term. This rise is mainly attributable to patient-friendly dosage forms, which have a high degree of repeatability and the potential to be appropriately designed for quick or delayed release.



Advancement in Market



● In May 2022, Capsugel expanded its line of titanium dioxide-free capsules by adding white hard gelatin capsules without titanium dioxide (TiO2-free). The new titanium dioxide-free capsule is built on crystalline salts to provide the same masking and whitening as capsules containing titanium dioxide. The product has excellent light shielding and opacity.



● In January 2022, the US-based Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI) and Rousselot, a division of Darling Ingredients, collaborated. Together, the parties to the cooperation will advance medicines based on gelatin. Additionally, the X-Pure modified gelatin range from Rousselot would be ideal for biological research and subsequent clinical translation.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Increased use as a remedy



The market for gelatin-based products is anticipated to increase as people become more aware of their ability to improve the texture and quality of hair. Gelatin has proteins that can link easily, whereas an egg yolk protein cannot. Gelatin repairs the hair's damaged sections while also nourishing the overall strand. It retains shine, smoothens the hair cuticle, and aids in preventing breakage.



Restraint: Cost variability



The regular price changes for soft gelatin capsules hamper the market's ability to grow. Additionally, the price of vegetarian capsules is a significant obstacle to the usage of gelatin. The adoption of gelatin to manufacture soft gels is also influenced by several other factors, including the low stability of soft gel capsules, particularly those containing water-soluble chemicals, the limited selection of compatible excipients with gelatin, and the need for special manufacturing procedures.



Opportunity: Rising health consciousness



Growing public health awareness is one of the factors driving the need for supplements. Major market participants are concentrating on generating new advancements in producing soft gels to provide to consumers. This element promotes market expansion. The number of sports and fitness facilities is growing, increasing demand for nutrient-dense supplements that include gelatin as one of their ingredients.



Challenge: Lack of skilled professionals



A lack of skilled healthcare workers who can operate these devices may restrain the growth of the global pharmaceutical gelatin market over the forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in the pharmaceutical gelatin market are:



● Gelita AG

● Sterling Gelatin

● Trobas Pharmaceutical gelatine B.V

● Rousselot

● Nitta Pharmaceutical gelatin India Limited

● Weishardt

● Aspire Pharmaceuticals

● Catalent, Inc

● Gelco International

● Junca Gelatines

● Lapi Gelatine S.p.a

● Norland Products Inc

● Trobus Gelatine B.V.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Source:



● Marine

● Porcine

● Poultry

● Bovine Bone

● Bovine Skin



By Application:



● Capsules

● Tablets

● Others



About the report:



The global pharmaceutical gelatin market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



