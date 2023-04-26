Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Size & Share to Surpass $33.9 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market is valued at USD 18.1 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 33.9 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 9.4% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Market Overview

The rising need for pharmaceuticals and medications brought on by technological developments in the pharmaceutical business directly fuels the demand for bottles, auto-injectors, and other glass packaging options. Moreover, Glass's noteworthy characteristics, such as its chemical resistance and suitability for sustaining a variety of chemical compositions, are some of the causes influencing packaging suppliers to select Glass as a pharmaceutical material.

We forecast that the bottles category in pharmaceutical glass packaging market sales will account for more than 59% of total sales by 2030. Glass bottles are popular with customers due to their many benefits, including bottlenecks, sanitary packaging, leak-resistant construction, and uniform wall thickness. Because of their many benefits, these bottles are used in various industries, including blood products, research centres, institutes, and clinics. These applications are anticipated to drive the growth rate of the glass bottle market over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Rise of Specialty Packaging will Support the Market Expansion

Specialty packaging, like a unique bottle and plastic container shapes and designs, can help items stand out from the competition and draw in consumers. To enhance the use and aesthetics of their products, glass packaging businesses are also experimenting with cutting-edge technologies like lightweight and decorating methods. Some glass packaging firms are investing in technologies to lower energy and carbon dioxide emissions consumption and implementing policies to enhance the percentage of their recycled products.

Growth of the Pharmaceutical Sector in Emerging Economies to Drive the Growth of Market Growth

Emerging markets are defined as developing, rich countries where, despite major risks, investment is expected to boost profits. In countries like China, the glass packaging market for pharmaceuticals has experienced tremendous growth. In affluent nations, glass packaging for drugs is becoming more prevalent. The healthcare and pharmaceutical industries are expanding in developed nations due to COVID-19, which offers an opportunity for the Chinese market for pharmaceutical glass packaging.

Top Players in the Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market

Corning Incorporated (U.S.)

Nipro Corporation (Osaka, Japan)

Stelle Oberg Las GmbH (Austria)

Bormio Pharma SPA (Italy)

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (U.S.)

Schott AG (Germany)

Hergesheimer AG (Germany)

Shandong Medicinal Glass Co. Ltd (Shandong, China)

Beatson Clark (UK)

Ardagh Group SA (Luxembourg)

Piramal Enterprises Ltd. (Mumbai, India)

Şişecam Group (Turkey)

Top Trends in the Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the pharmaceutical glass packaging industry is the growing demand for ampoules. The ampoules are anticipated to grow due to the increasing demand for these goods for the packaging of injectable medications. Drugs for injection have traditionally been packaged in glass ampoules. Ampoules are one of the most popular glass-based core parenteral packaging options, and their use is certainly increasing in price-sensitive emerging market areas.





Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the pharmaceutical glass packaging industry is its increasing trend of glass bottles being frequently filled in high-speed lines, thus they must be manufactured to strict tolerance standards. Glass is being investigated as a potential substitute since it has significantly fewer negative effects on people and the environment than polyethylene terephthalate (PET), making it the most environmentally friendly packaging material. The assortment of glass bottles includes common items like syringe bottles, infusion bottles, oral medication and syrup bottles, tablet and cream jars or wide-mouth bottles.





Top Report Findings

Based on the Product, the glass bottles category controls most of the pharmaceutical glass packaging market's revenue. Depending on their size, glass bottles used for pharmaceutical packaging can be divided into small and large categories. Reagents, as well as infusion and infusion bottles, are packaged in giant glass bottles. Syrup and other oral liquids are packaged in little glass bottles. The market for small-sized bottles is anticipated to expand due to several new opportunities, including the increased popularity of oral tablets that come in small bottles.





Based on Drug Type, the generic drug category controls most of the pharmaceutical glass packaging market's revenue. Due to an aging population, an increase in disease cases, and a growth in the number of medicine patents that have expired in recent years, the demand for generic medications has increased globally. Additionally, it is projected that initiatives by states and medical professionals to lower healthcare and prescription costs and provide coverage for health insurance will increase the use of generic medications. Due to its regulatory simplicity and exceptional barrier qualities, the rising use of generic medications is anticipated to enhance the need for pharmaceutical glass packaging.





Recent Developments in the Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market

In September 2022, Hergesheimer AG and StevanatoGroup SPA, in joint, created a high-end ready-to-use (RTU) solution platform. The platform first focused on vials based on StevanatoGroup's industry-recognized EZ-fill technology. In terms of greater productivity, higher quality standards, quicker time to market, the cheaper total cost of ownership (TCO), and decreased supply chain risk, the clients are anticipated to gain from the relationship .

In May 2021, Piramida was acquired by Nipro, a Japanese company specializing in pharmaceutical glass packaging. Nipro's production capacity is expected to increase due to the acquisition. Further aids Nipro's ampoules and vials business.

Generic Category of the Drug Type Segment of Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Expected to Generate Nearly Half the Global Revenue

Based on the Drug Type, the Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging market is divided into Generic, Branded and Biologic for better understanding.

The Generic market was the largest by application and is anticipated to hold the top spot during the projected period. Because trademarked medications with the same makeup are more expensive than generic drugs. The government has made steps to encourage the use of generic medications; the patent expiration of branded medications results in an increase in generic medications. The high consumption of generic injectable medications has increased demand for these medications.

On the other hand, the Biologic category is anticipated to grow significantly. Biologics will primarily benefit the pharmaceutical sector since they address unmet therapeutic needs. The market category for biologics has had moderate expansion due to the need for comparable competition. The ability of biological medications to treat serious chronic diseases, particularly specific types of autoimmune diseases and cancer, is the key driver of their expansion.

North America Region in Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Projected to Generate Nearly Half the Total Global Revenue

The North American region is anticipated to do so in the coming years. Innovative products are predicted to fuel the expansion of the pharmaceutical sector in the region, with the U.S. expected to remain a major driver and most significant market. The advent of generic drugs in the area, which is likely to see consistently high demand in volume and sales, is anticipated to support this expansion.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest in the Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging market. Growing income levels, more chronic disease cases, and greater healthcare awareness are anticipated to support the expansion of Asia Pacific's emerging markets. As a result of greater awareness, the governments in the Asia Pacific area are extending their Medicare and Medicaid coverage. The government's initiatives to encourage affordable generic medications and lower healthcare costs in developing nations are anticipated to enhance the volume of pharmaceutical items produced, further boosting the market's expansion.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Segmentation

By Product

Vials

Bottles

Cartridges & Syringes

Ampoules

By Drug Type

Generic

Branded

Biologic





By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Read Full Report with TOC @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/pharmaceutical-glass-packaging-market-2097

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 18.1 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 33.9 Billion CAGR 9.4% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Corning Incorporated, Nipro Corporation, Stelle Oberg Las GmbH, Bormio Pharma SPA, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Schott AG, Hergesheimer AG, Shandong Medicinal Glass Co. Ltd, Beatson Clark, Ardagh Group SA, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Şişecam Group, Owens-Illinois Inc. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/pharmaceutical-glass-packaging-market-2097/request-sample

Key Questions Answered in the Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Report are:

What is the current size of the pharmaceutical glass packaging market, and what is its expected growth rate over the next few years?

What are the key drivers, challenges, and opportunities for the pharmaceutical glass packaging market?

What are the various types of pharmaceutical glass packaging, and what are their respective advantages and disadvantages?

What are the key end-use segments of the pharmaceutical glass packaging market, and what are their respective growth prospects?

What are the key geographic regions for the pharmaceutical glass packaging market, and what are the growth prospects for each of these regions?

What are the key trends in the pharmaceutical glass packaging market, such as the adoption of new materials, technologies, or designs?

Who are the major players in the pharmaceutical glass packaging market, and what are their respective market shares, product portfolios, and strategies?

What are the key regulations, standards, and certifications governing the use of pharmaceutical glass packaging, and how are these likely to evolve in the future?

What are the key challenges and opportunities for sustainable and eco-friendly pharmaceutical glass packaging, and how are companies responding to these trends?

What are the key recommendations for companies operating in the pharmaceutical glass packaging market, such as strategies for innovation, cost optimization, or market expansion?

