Pharmaceutical Industry in South Africa 2022 and the Government's Cannabis Masterplan

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Industry in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The importance of the pharmaceutical industry has been amplified by the global health crisis. South Africa has the world's largest antiretroviral programme and is one of the major producers of radiopharmaceuticals. With the ongoing development of local manufacturing capacity and capabilities, local pharmaceutical companies are set to play a pivotal role in the production and supply of COVID-19 vaccines and other medicines for the domestic market and the rest of Africa. Although South Africa is the largest manufacturer and supplier of pharmaceuticals in sub-Saharan Africa, it is highly reliant on imported products, which account for more than two-thirds of pharmaceutical sales.

Disruption

The pandemic continues to cause business interruptions and supply chain challenges. Commercial flight disruptions have caused procurement delays and stock shortages. Other key challenges include frequent power outages and downward pressure on the rand, which has driven up the price of imported ingredients and finished products. The single exit price increase was well below inflation and the prior year increase.

Medical Cannabis

Formal and informal sales revenue of all cannabis products was estimated at around R14bn in 2021 and the Department of Trade Industry and Competition said sales could double by 2024. Government's cannabis masterplan aims to expand the cannabis industry, attract foreign investment and create tens of thousands of jobs. Many companies hope to be part of this growth, and there are around 30 licensed commercial cannabis producers in South Africa.

Report Coverage

This report focuses on the pharmaceutical industry in South Africa including manufacture, retail and wholesale trade in pharmaceuticals and alternative health products, such as medicinal cannabis. The report includes information on the state and size of the industry, notable players in each subsector, developments, corporate actions, regulations and other influencing factors.

There are profiles of 129 companies including international companies Cipla, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer, local companies including Aspen and Adcock Ingram, retailers Clicks and Dis-Chem, and cannabis companies such as Goodleaf.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points

3. LOCAL
3.1. Key Trends
3.2. Notable Players
3.3. Trade
3.4. Corporate Actions
3.5. Regulations
3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. COVID -19
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Environmental Issues
6.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.6. Government Support
6.7. Drug Abuse and Other Health Concerns

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Laboratories South Africa

  • Acino Healthcare Group

  • Adcock Ingram Holdings

  • African Medicines

  • Afrigen Biologics

  • Afriplex

  • AIM Africa

  • Alpha Pharm

  • Amka Products

  • Amway South Africa

  • Arrie Nel Pharmacy Group

  • Ascendis Health

  • Aspen Pharmacare Holdings

  • Astellas Pharma

  • AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals

  • Aurobindo Pharma

  • Austell Pharmaceuticals

  • B Braun Medical

  • Barrs Pharmaceuticals Industries

  • Baxter Healthcare South Africa

  • Bayer

  • Becton Dickinson

  • Bio Earth Manufacturing

  • Biologicals and Vaccines Institute of Southern Africa

  • Bitek Industries

  • California Pharmaceuticals

  • Caprichem

  • Chemical Convertors

  • Chemtron Holdings

  • Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical

  • Cipla Medpro South Africa

  • Columbia Pharmaceuticals

  • CoMED Health

  • Deon Schoeman CC

  • Dis-Chem Pharmacies

  • Dr Reddy's Laboratories

  • DSV Healthcare

  • Dynachem

  • Ecolab

  • Eli Lilly (S A)

  • Evohealth

  • Felbridge

  • Ferring

  • Forever Living Products South Africa

  • Fresenius Kabi Manufacturing SA

  • Fresenius Kabi South Africa

  • G M Pharmaceuticals

  • GlaxoSmithKline South Africa

  • Glenmark Pharmaceuticals South Africa

  • Goodleaf Company

  • Gulf Drug Company

  • H H Durrheim

  • Herba Zone

  • Herbalife International South Africa

  • Hersol Manufacturing Laboratories

  • Hymed

  • IMBC Investment

  • iMvula Healthcare Logistics

  • Infection Protection Products

  • Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals

  • Iszipharm Pharmaceutical Distributors

  • Joe Soap CC

  • Johnson and Johnson

  • Kellogg Company of South Africa

  • Kevali Chemical Group

  • Lakato

  • Leaf Botanicals

  • MedCan

  • Medichem

  • Mega Magic CC

  • Merck

  • MSD

  • National Bioproducts Institute

  • Nativa

  • NeoLife International

  • Nestle

  • Netcare Pharmacies

  • New Clicks South Africa

  • Nkunzi Pharmaceuticals

  • Novartis South Africa

  • Nutritional Holdings

  • Omnia Holdings

  • Organon South Africa

  • P and G South African Trading

  • Parceval

  • Pfizer Laboratories

  • Pharma Dynamics

  • Pharmaceutical Enterprises

  • Pharmacy Direct

  • Pharmacyweb Holdings

  • PharmaForce

  • Pharmed Pharmaceuticals

  • Pick n Pay Stores

  • Platchem

  • Prime Cleaning Suppliers

  • Ranbaxy

  • Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals

  • Releaf Pharmaceuticals

  • Richbay Chemicals

  • Roche Products

  • S A F I C

  • S A Natural Products

  • S Buys

  • Safarmex

  • Safety Chemicals

  • Sandoz South Africa

  • Sanofi Industries South Africa

  • Shoprite Holdings

  • Solgar South Africa

  • Sonke Pharmaceuticals

  • South African Nuclear Energy Corporation

  • SPAR Group

  • Specialised Maintenance Products

  • Specpharm Holdings

  • Spectank

  • Tevo

  • Tiger Brands

  • Topmed Health Care Distributors

  • Touchless Germ Control Western Cape

  • Transpharm

  • Unilever South Africa

  • Vital Health Foods

  • Waco Africa

  • Wellness Warehouse

  • Woolworths Holdings

  • Xixia Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2nwvo3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


