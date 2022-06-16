Pharmaceutical Logistics Market is projected to reach USD 167.54 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8%: Straits Research

Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The region of Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% and hold the largest share of USD 66,944 million by 2030. The global pharmaceutical logistics market size was valued at USD 78,427 million in 2021. It is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 8.8% by 2030 to reach USD 1,67,543 million during the forecast period (2022–2030).

New York, United States, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The scope of pharmaceutical logistics encompasses the activities of handling, transporting, and managing the supply chain for a wide variety of different products. The vast majority of these products have specific requirements that must be met for the logistics process to handle them properly. In the pharmaceutical industry, the term "logistics" refers to the processes and activities of "procurement," "warehousing," "inventory management," and "transportation" of products. Each of these processes and activities must be carried out while ensuring that the quality of medicines is maintained throughout "inventory management."

Compared to other types of logistics, it stands out as being particularly unique because it must cater to the requirements of hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and other health centers that take into account storage conditions and maintain temperature and humidity levels. In other words, it must ensure that the conditions in which the goods are stored are kept at the appropriate levels. Participants in the pharmaceutical logistics value chain include suppliers of raw materials and packaging, providers of storage and logistics services (central warehouse, stockiest, semi-warehouse), hospitals and clinics, retailers and pharmacies, and end customers. Other participants in the chain include retailers and semi-warehouses. The contributions made by each of the stakeholders involved in the pharma logistics supply chain result in significant improvement in the quality of this service that is provided.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/pharmaceutical-logistics-market/request-sample





Mounting Demand for OTC Medicines to Drive the Market of Pharmaceutical Logistics

The term "over the counter" (OTC) refers to medicines available in stores and online without a prescription. When the directions on the packet label are followed precisely, these medications are not only practical but also risk-free. It is common to reach for over-the-counter (OTC) medications when treating symptoms like a fever, cough, sore throat, diarrhea, minor aches and pains, allergies, and other conditions; it is common to reach for over-the-counter (OTC) medications.

It is predicted that the demand for over-the-counter (OTC) medications will increase significantly, especially in developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa, among others. This can be attributed to a combination of factors, including a rapidly expanding population, an increasing prevalence of diseases and infections, a greater tendency for self-medication among the people, and the easy availability of over-the-counter drugs in pharmacies and retail stores.

In developed economies like the United States, over-the-counter medications occupy a central position in nearly every pharmacy, serving as the first-line treatment option for customers with minor health issues. According to a study conducted by the Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA), annual spending by American consumers on over-the-counter products exceeds USD 40 billion. It is estimated that over-the-counter medications in the United States result in yearly savings of approximately USD 25 billion compared to prescription medications.

In 2018, large retailers such as Walmart partnered with Anthem, a health insurance provider, to assist enrolled individuals in maximizing their over-the-counter plan allowances when purchasing OTC items at Walmart.com and Walmart stores. It is anticipated that the adoption of such collaborative initiatives by crucial stakeholders will hasten the growth in demand for over-the-counter products and, as a result, the expansion of the overall market for logistics services during the period that is being taken into consideration.

Story continues





Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/pharmaceutical-logistics-market/global/





Regional Insights

By 2030, it is anticipated that Europe will grow at a CAGR of 9.2% and hold the largest share of USD 66,944 million. The significant rise in market share can be attributed to the significantly increased volume of pharmaceutical product trade that has taken place in key European countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and others. In addition, as production and demand for numerous categories of pharmaceutical products, such as over-the-counter medicines, continue to rise, it is anticipated that the need for pharma logistics will continue to be robust in the years to come. This is because pharma logistics are essential to the distribution of pharmaceutical products.

The North American region is anticipated to hold a share of USD 51,621 million at a CAGR of 7.7 % of the forecast period, placing it in second place behind Europe. The primary reason for the country's high market share is the substantial amount of pharmaceutical products bought and sold within the country. According to the study's findings, in 2020, sales of pharmaceuticals in the United States were expected to account for more than 40% of the global total.

With a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific will be the region experiencing the most remarkable expansion rate. This will be the case due to the rapidly increasing population, expanding economies, and increased demand for over-the-counter medicines in developing nations like China, India, and countries in the ASEAN region. Developing nations include China, India, and countries in the ASEAN region.

A geographic shift is also caused by the movement of production and sales locations in the pharmaceutical industry, causing the industry to move around. It is anticipated that the market players' discovery of lucrative opportunities in the developing economies of Asia and South America will, in turn, boost the growth of the market in these regions. This growth will be driven by discovering lucrative opportunities in developing economies of Asia and South America.





Key Highlights

The global pharmaceutical logistics market was valued at USD 78,427 million in 2021. It is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 8.8% by 2030 to reach USD 1,67,543 million during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Based on type, the segment of Non-Gold Chain logistics will hold the largest share of USD 1,09,711 million at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Based on components, the Storage unit will command a share of USD 1,02,437 million at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the global pharmaceutical logistics market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe will hold a share of USD 66,944 million at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/pharmaceutical-logistics-market/request-sample





Competitive Players in the Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market

Agility

Air Canada

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG (DHL Express)

FedEx

VersaCold Logistics Services

Biocair





Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market: Segmentation

By Type

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-Cold Chain Logistics

By Component

Storage (Warehouse, Refrigerated Containers)

Transportation (Sea Freight Logistics, Air Freight Logistics, Overland Logistics)

Monitoring Components (Hardware, Software)

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa





Why rely on the traditional approach to study the market when you have a concise report to make your work easy?

We at Straits Research produce high-quality, authenticated, and genuine market reports with in-depth analysis to study each and every aspect of the global market.

With our reports, understand the market better through the latest versions of data presentation, unlike the conventional excel sheets and data pointers.

Study the market happenings in a more dramatic and exciting way through interactive dashboards and graphical representations, which will make you understand the market easily with approximate facts and figures.

Visit Straits Research to get a FREE Sample Report and know-how we interactively present the data, unlike the traditional sheets with immense data that makes it havoc of a task to understand.





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Pharmaceutical Logistics Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 Technology Landscape

4.10 Market Share Analysis

4.11 Potential Venture Analysis

4.12 Regional Price Trends

4.13 Raw Material Trends

4.14 Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

4.15 Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

4.15.1 Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.15.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.15.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.15.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2021

4.15.4.1 North America

4.15.4.2 Europe

4.15.4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.15.4.4 Central and South America and the Caribbean

4.15.4.5 The Middle East and Africa

5 Type Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 Cold Chain Logistics

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 Non-Cold Chain Logistics

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 Component Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 Storage (Warehouse, Refrigerated Containers)

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3 Transportation (Sea Freight Logistics, Air Freight Logistics, Overland Logistics)

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.4 Monitoring Components (Hardware, Software)

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7 Regional Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Economic Overview

7.2.2 Market Scenario

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

7.2.5 Mexico

7.3 Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.3.1 Economic Overview

7.3.2 Market Scenario

7.3.3 Brazil

7.3.4 Argentina

7.3.5 Colombia

7.3.6 Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Economic Overview

7.4.2 Market Scenario

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 The U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 The Rest Of Europe

7.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

7.5.1 Economic Overview

7.5.2 Market Scenario

7.5.3 China

7.5.4 Japan

7.5.5 India

7.5.6 Australia

7.5.7 South Korea

7.5.8 Rest Of APAC

7.6 Middle East

7.6.1 Economic Overview

7.6.2 Market Scenario

7.6.3 South Arabia

7.6.4 The UAE

7.6.5 Qatar

7.6.6 Oman

7.6.7 Turkey

7.6.8 The Rest Of Middle East

7.7 Africa

7.7.1 Economic Overview

7.7.2 Market Scenario

7.7.3 Nigeria

7.7.4 South Africa

7.7.5 The Rest Of Africa

8 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

8.1 Competition Dashboard

8.2 Industry Structure

8.3 Agility

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Performance

8.3.3 Recent Developments

8.3.4 Portfolio

8.4 Air Canada

8.5 CEVA Logistics

8.6 DB Schenker

8.7 Deutsche Post AG (DHL Express)

8.8 FedEx

8.9 VersaCold Logistics Services

8.10 Biocair

9 Conclusion & Recommendation

10 Acronyms & Abbreviations





Read the full Report Description with Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/pharmaceutical-logistics-market/toc





Market News

In 2022 , Agility Logistics announced that digital freight forwarding arm Shipa Freight would merge with Barcelona-based iContainers.

In 2022 , CEVA Logistics signed a five-year omnichannel logistics contract with Sephora in Brazil.

In 2022 , CEVA Logistics opened its new Contract Logistics Warehouse in Jundiai, Brazil.

In 2022, CEVA Logistics to team up with Kodiak Robotics, Inc. to deliver freight autonomously between Dallas Fort-Worth and Austin.

News Media





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market : Information by Type (Cold Chain Logistics, Non-Cold Chain Logistics), Component (Transportation, Monitoring Components), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Weigh-In-Motion System Market : Information by Vehicle Speed (Low Speed, High Speed), Type (Weigh Bridge System, Inroad System), End-Use Industry, Application, and Region — Forecast till 2030

Specialty Vehicle Market : Information by Type (Ambulances, Fire Extinguishing Trucks), Application (Medical and Healthcare, Law Enforcement and Public Safety), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Vehicle Counting System Market : Information by Type (Web-based, On-premise), Power Supply (Battery Operated, Solar Powered), Technology (Computer Technology), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Automotive Blockchain Market : Information by Function (Smart Contracts, Supply Chain), Provider (Middleware Provider), Mobility Type (Personal Mobility), and Region — Forecast Till 2026

Logistics Services Market : Information by Logistics Model (1 PL, 2 PL), Logistics Deployment (Roadway, Airway), End-Use (Industrial & Manufacturing), and Region — Forecast till 2026





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter



