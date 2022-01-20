U.S. markets close in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,573.92
    +41.16 (+0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,293.32
    +264.67 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,532.62
    +192.36 (+1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,084.42
    +21.64 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.99
    +0.03 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.50
    +4.30 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.62
    +0.39 (+1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1334
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8310
    +0.0040 (+0.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3637
    +0.0025 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1370
    -0.2160 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,125.15
    +733.22 (+1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,027.11
    +31.84 (+3.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.72
    -27.94 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     
JUST IN:

Weekly jobless claims jump to a 3-month high

Another 286,000 Americans filed, higher than expected and from the previous week

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Size to Reach US$ 159.14 Bn by 2030

Precedence Research
·6 min read

The global pharmaceutical logistics market size is expected to reach over US$ 159.14 billion by 2030 and expanding growth at a noteworthy CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Las Vegas, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global pharmaceutical logistics market size was valued at US$ 71.9 billion in 2020. The growing demand for the overthecounter (OTC) medicines such as supplements, minerals, vitamins, common cough, gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals, and cold remedies products is also contributing to the expansion of the pharmaceutical logistics industry. Pharmaceutical logistics is being driven by the growing need of fast-track support in the healthcare industry. Furthermore, lowering distribution costs by establishing a single-source distribution channel is driving up demand for pharmaceutical logistics.

Get the Report Sample Copy @ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1443

Mergers and acquisitions are being used by a huge number of companies to increase their geographical reach and proprietary knowledge. They’re also concentrating on lowering their product’s overall packaging expenses. The hazards of product adulteration during transportation, as well as non-compliance with federal regulations, standards, and guidelines, are especially prevalent in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical supply chains.

Report Highlights

  • Based on the type, the cold chain logistics segment dominated the global pharmaceutical logistics market in 2020 with highest market share. Over the projected period, strict government restrictions to maintain precise temperature for extremely temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical items are expected to drive market expansion. Telematics is becoming more widely used in cold chain pharmaceutical logistics, allowing businesses to improve the efficiency, connectivity, and safety or their transport goods. During the manufacturing and distribution stages, most biological and medicinal products require a temperature-controlled environment, which aids in maintaining the medications’ effectiveness and purity. As a result, pharmaceutical businesses employ temperature-controlled transportation and storage systems.

Get more Report Information@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/pharmaceutical-logistics-market

Report Scope of the Pharmaceutical Logistics Market

Report Highlights

Details

Market Size by 2030

US$ 159.14 Bn

CAGR from 2021 to 2030

8.3

%

Largest Revenue Holder

Europe

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2021 to 2030

Companies Covered

FedEx, Marken, Agility, CEVA Logistics, Deutsche Post AG, VersaCold Logistics Services, DB Schenker , LifeConEx, United Parcel Service of America Inc., Air Canada

Regional Snapshot

Europe is the largest segment for pharmaceutical logistics market in terms of region. The significant growth in the pharmaceutical product trade across key European countries is responsible for the high market share. The UK, Germany, and France are among them. Furthermore, the rising production and demand for a variety of pharmaceutical products, such as over the counter (OTC) medicines, in the Europe region is expected to drive the market’s expansion.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the pharmaceutical logistics market. Due to high economic expansion in emerging nations such as India and China, the market for pharmaceutical logistics in the Asia-Pacific is expected to rise rapidly over the forecast period. The pharmaceutical logistics market in Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow because to the high demand for the over the counter (OTC) drugs among a large population.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1443

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in refrigerated warehouses

The hundreds of warehouses with cold chain systems are being built to ensure the best possible storage and transit conditions for temperature-sensitive products. The crucial links that the cold chain solutions system provides are vital to a variety of export sectors. Due to end-to-end cold chain security is the weak link in the system; businesses invest millions of dollars to build efficient, effective, and dependable processes. A single disruption in the logistics system can result in capital losses and catastrophic products. Additionally, the demand for online pharmacies is increasing their demand for cold storage. Thus, the increase in refrigerated warehouses is driving the growth of pharmaceutical logistics market during the forecast period.

Restraints

Lack of standardization

The lack of standards and accreditations causes substantial issues for the pharmaceutical logistics market, which is currently concerned about the quality and flexibility of available warehouse spaces. In many circumstances, the enterprises must invest additional funds to update the facility and its specifications to industry-specific standards that support their operations. Thus, the lack of standardization is the restricting factor for the growth of pharmaceutical logistics market during the forecast period.

Opportunities

Growth in pharmaceutical industry

Pharmaceutical companies are concentrating efforts on product quality and sensitivity. Increased creation of more sophisticated biological-based medications and vaccinations that require cold storage must all be carried at a controlled temperature, which can be accomplished using cold chain logistics. The broader healthcare logistics business is seeing significant increase in transportation and delivery of temperature-controlled pharmaceutical products and drugs. The pharmaceutical logistics industry will need to respond swiftly to rising volume, sensitivity, and quality standards of commodities, as well as ever-increasing restrictions. As a result, growth in pharmaceutical industry is creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of pharmaceutical logistics market during the forecast period.

Challenges

High operational cost of cold chain logistics

The cold chain logistics market uses a lot of electricity on a daily basis. As a result of the rising cost of consumed energy, cold chain service providers are finding it difficult to reduce their operational costs. Furthermore, high energy and real estate expenses are likely to make the planning and implementation process difficult. Thus, the high operational costs of cold chain logistics is a huge challenge for the growth of pharmaceutical logistics market during the forecast period.

Browse more healthcare industry related reports@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/industry/healthcare

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

  • Cold Chain Logistics

  • Non-cold Chain Logistics

By Component

  • Storage

    • Warehouse

    • Refrigerated container

  • Transportation

    • Sea freight Logistics

    • Airfreight Logistics

    • Overland Logistics

  • Monitoring components

    • Hardware

      • Sensors

      • RFID Devices

      • Telematics

      • Networking Devices

    • Software

By Application

  • Bio Pharma

  • Chemical Pharma

  • Speciality Pharma

By Procedure

  • Picking

  • Storage

  • Retrieval Systems

  • Handling Systems

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • MEA

  • Latin America

  • Rest of the World

Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1443

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Recommended Stories

  • Better Buy: Palantir vs. Snowflake

    Both Palantir and Snowflake have experienced heavy sell-offs as technology stocks undergo a correction.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    Though crashes and corrections are inevitable, they're also an ideal opportunity to buy great stocks at a discount.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • RECONAFRICA PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE AND APPOINTS NEW DIRECTORS

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to provide an update on operations and appoints two new directors to its board, Craig Steinke and Dr. Joseph Davis, effective immediately. Mr. Steinke will assume the role of Executive Chairman.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Pot Stocks With 46% to 152% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks see "high" return potential for these cannabis stocks.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Today According to Value Investor David Abrams

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 10 best stocks to buy today according to value investor David Abrams. If you want to take a look only at the top five stocks in this list then head on over to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Today According to Value Investor David Abrams. […]

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Discounted Stocks to Buy, and 1 to Sell

    History suggests market dips are a great time to buy stocks, but not all individual companies are created equal.

  • Why Nvidia Could Crush AMD Once Again in 2022

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) owned the discrete graphics card market in 2021, and its efforts to boost supply didn't give rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) even an inch in this lucrative space. Jon Peddie Research points out that Nvidia was the only graphics card manufacturer that increased its shipments in the third quarter of 2021. For comparison, Nvidia had an 82% share of the discrete GPU market under its control at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) may be down 22% from its 52-week high, but shares of the semiconductor stock have doubled over the past year. In contrast, the S&P 500 is up a measly 109% in the past five years, meaning had someone invested $10,000 in Nvidia shares back then, they would be sitting on well over $100,000 today versus a $20,000 or so gain in the index. Is it too late to buy Nvidia stock now?

  • Kinder Morgan Delivers Another Boringly Predictable Quarter

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) might not be the most exciting company around. The main drivers were higher contributions from a full year of service of the Permian Highway Pipeline, the acquisition of Stagecoach Gas Services, and increased volumes and favorable pricing on some of its gas-gathering systems.

  • Want $1 Million? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once told investors: "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners." Impressively, Shopify has grown its bottom line even more quickly, as free cash flow surged 150% to $458 million over the past year.

  • These 3 Unique Stocks Have Undeniable Long-Term Upside

    Such enterprises often beget lucrative stock investments, and investors often turn to such stocks in hopes of beating the market. IIP is a different kind of real estate investment trust (REIT). IIP is one of the few REITs devoted exclusively to this property type.

  • Missed Out on Lucid? 3 Better EV Stocks to Buy Now

    Electric vehicles are quickly taking market share in the auto space and there are opportunities beyond hot stocks like Lucid Group.

  • 10 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Jim Cramer stocks to buy in Q1 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022. Investors have been scrambling to identify the “real value” of stocks as reports suggest that as […]

  • Analysts Just Shipped An Upgrade To Their Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Estimates

    Shareholders in Crocs, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CROX ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major...

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have been a driving force on Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative easing measures have created a pool of abundant cheap capital that fast-paced businesses have used to expand operations. Technology stocks have been a key component of the market's rising trend.

  • Earnings Preview: It's Time for 3M to Step Up

    Industrial giant 3M (NYSE: MMM) will release its fourth-quarter 2021 results on Jan. 25 in what is likely to prove to be a pivotal year. 3M stock used to command a valuation premium compared to much of the industrial conglomerate sector. Its closest peer is probably Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW), as both companies sell across a range of industrial sectors (common end markets include automotive, electronics, materials, and construction).

  • Why Global-E Stock Sank More Than 10% Today

    The lofty gains that Global-E (NASDAQ: GLBE) had racked up last year are coming undone in grandiose fashion. Global-E is a fast-growing e-commerce software company, providing tools for merchants that want to sell internationally. As digital buying and selling picks up steam in emerging markets, Global-E's revenue has soared.

  • AMD Stock Fell to Its Lowest Price in Months. Why It’s Dropping Again.

    Piper Sandler downgrades shares of Advanced Micro Devices, citing concerns about a slowdown in the PC market in 2022, among other factors.

  • Alibaba Stock and JD.com Are Outperforming Apple and Tesla. Here’s Why.

    Bond yields are down and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is rising. For Chinese tech stocks, there's another factor at play.