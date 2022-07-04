U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.86 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.14 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.15
    +0.72 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.50
    +6.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    19.77
    +0.11 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0455
    +0.0028 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2154
    +0.0051 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3340
    +0.1590 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,760.35
    +669.74 (+3.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    426.87
    +6.73 (+1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,252.31
    +83.66 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,153.81
    +218.19 (+0.84%)
     

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market to Surpass US$ 12 Bn by 2032 Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

·6 min read

The United States is expected to account for 1/4th of the total market share. The pharmaceutical packaging equipment market in India is projected to grow at 2.5 times over 2022 -2032. Blister packaging machine is estimated to gain traction during the assessment period.

NEWARK, Del., July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is expected to reach US$ 5.1 Bn in 2022. Demand is projected to increase at a robust 8.9% CAGR over the forecast period, pushing the market size US$ 12 Bn by 2032.

FMI Logo
FMI Logo

Because of rising healthcare spending, the launch of novel treatments, and rising frequency of chronic diseases, the global pharmaceuticals market is expanding. This will allow low-cost generic alternatives to enter the market, which will spur demand for pharmaceutical packaging equipment.

Increasing production volume is likely to fuel the generic drug packaging machine market, particularly in Latin America and Asia Pacific with low-cost manufacturing facilities. The demand for pharmaceutical medications is predicted to rise, resulting in a greater requirement for efficient packaging systems, which will drive sales of automated machines that can produce high-speed packaging output.

Request a Sample PDF @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15125

Pharmaceutical packaging equipment manufacturers are investing in research and development processes that can create sustainable solutions for the pharmaceutical sector. Sustainable packaging solutions including glass bottles, recyclable plastics, etc. address sustainability concerns by lowering the environmental impact and increasing the recycling rate in the pharmaceutical industry.

"Growing preference for blister packaging equipment, along with increasing sales of generic drugs such as tablets and capsules will augment the growth in the market," says FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

  • Sales in the blister packaging machine segment will increase at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period.

  • In terms of machine type, demand for automatic pharmaceutical packaging equipment are forecast to grow at a 7.6% CAGR through 2032.

  • Total sales in the U.S. market are expected to account for 1/4th of the total market share.

  • India will emerge as a lucrative pocket, with sales projected to grow 2.5x over the forecast period.

For critical insights, request for PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-15125

Competition Landscape

Leading players operating in the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market are investing in research and development to expand their global reach. Some of the key players include IMA, Bosch, Uhlmann, Körber AG, Multivac, Marchesini Group, Optima, Bausch & Strobel, Gerhard Schubert, CKD Corporation.

Leading Companies Profiled in Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market are

  • Gerresheimer

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA

  • Marchesini Group S.p.A

  • Bausch+Ströbel Maschinefabrik Ilshofen GmbH+Co. KG

  • Romaco Group

  • Dara Pharmaceutical Equipment

  • MULTIVAC Group

  • Accutek Pharmaceutical Equipment Companies, Inc.

  • OPTIMA Packaging Group

  • Trustar Pharma Pack Equipment, Co. Ltd.

  • MG2 s.r.l.

  • Inline Filling Systems

  • nVenia LLC

  • ACIC Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Harro Höfliger

  • NJM Packaging

  • CKD Corporation

  • Herma GmbH

  • ProMach, Inc.

Ask For Regional Data @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-regional/rep-gb-15125

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market by packaging format (primary packaging, secondary packaging, and tertiary packaging), by machine type (filling, labelling, form-fill-seal (FFS), blister packaging, capping, wrapping, palletizing and others), by application (tablets, powders, cream, syrup, and aerosol), & region.

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analyzed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market by Category

By Automation:

  • Automatic

  • Semi-automatic

  • Manual

By Machine Type:

  • Bottling Line

  • Cartoning

  • Form-fill-seal (FFS)

  • Blister Packaging

  • Capping & Closing

  • Filling & Sealing

  • Labelling, Decorating & Coding

  • Palletizing

  • Wrapping & Bundling

By Application:

  • Tablets

  • Powders

  • Cream

  • Syrup

  • Aerosol

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • The Middle East and Africa

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15125

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Packaging Market Insights Landscape

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is expected to reach US$ 93.8 Bn in 2022, likely to surge at a vigorous 7.4% CAGR during the assessment period

Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market are slated to top US$ 99.6 Bn in 2022, likely to surge at a vigorous 8.4% CAGR during the assessment period 2022 – 2027

Packaging Additives Market - Packaging Additives Market By Substrate Type (Plastics, Metals, Paper & Paperboards, Others), By Product Type (Antimicrobial Agents, Antifog Agents, Antistatic Agents), By Packaging Type (Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging) & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2026

Beverage Cartoners Market - Beverage Cartoners Market By Product Type (Brick Carton Machines, Gable Top Machines), Output Capacity (Below 9,000 Packages/Hr, 9,000-12,000 Packages/Hr, 12,000-24,000 Packages/Hr, Above 24,000 Packages/Hr) & Region - Forecast 2022-2027

Compostable & Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market - Compostable & Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market by Capacity (7-20 Gallons, 20-30 Gallons, 30-40 Gallons, 40-55 Gallons and Above 55 Gallons.), Product Type (Biodegradable and Compostable), Material Type (PLA, PBS, PBAT, PHA, Starch Blends, Cellophane and Paper), Thickness, End Use & Region for 2022 and 2028

Water Soluble Pods Packaging Market - Water Soluble Pods Packaging Market by Material Type (Poly Vinyl Alcohol), Product Type (Single Layer Water Pods, Dual Layer Water Pods, Multi Chamber Water Pods), Thickness Type (Below 30 Micro Meter, 31-60 Micro Meter, 61 Micro Meter), and Region for 2022-2028

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel and End-Use over the next 9-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights, Inc 
Christiana Corporate,
200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark,
Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com   
Websitehttps://www.futuremarketinsights.com 
Reporthttps://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pharmaceutical-packaging-equipment-market  
Explore all latest Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports
LinkedInTwitterBlogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmaceutical-packaging-equipment-market-to-surpass-us-12-bn-by-2032-says-future-market-insights-inc-301580158.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights

Recommended Stories

  • Mark Zuckerberg issues dire economic warning to Meta employees

    Zuckerberg's chilling message to Meta Platforms Inc. employees: The company faces one of the "worst downturns that we've seen in recent history" that will necessitate a scaling back in hires and resources.

  • Iran Slashes Cost of Its Oil to Compete With Russia in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran is being forced to discount its already cheap crude even more as a top ally gains a bigger foothold in the key Chinese market.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutGermany’s Union Head Warns of Collapse of Entire IndustriesChina has become an important

  • Believe it or not, gas prices have been edging down this Fourth of July — here’s why

    As record-breaking numbers of Americans pack their cars and travel to Fourth of July barbecues that will cost them more than last year, they’ll fill up at gas stations where they are likely to be paying just a little less at the pump. Believe it or not, national gas price averages recently have been declining. On Sunday, the average edged down again to $4.81, down from the record high of $5.01 set in mid-June, AAA said.

  • Falling Commodity Prices Raise Hopes That Inflation Has Peaked

    Oil, wheat, natural gas, lumber, corn and other raw materials ended a tumultuous quarter near to or lower than March prices.

  • Nervous staff and no bankers: Western firms struggle to exit Russia

    For foreign companies still working out what to do with their stranded Russian assets, President Vladimir Putin's seizure of a major oil and gas project is a powerful warning: Move fast or else. Finnish coffee boss Rolf Ladau was one of the early movers. When Western governments started slapping sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in late February, the CEO of Paulig realised the coffee roasting business there was no longer viable.

  • Glut of Goods at Target, Walmart Is a Boon for Liquidators

    The excess inventory piling up at large retailers is proving a boon for liquidators and other companies that help dispose of the oversupply.

  • Have $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The bull cases for these Berkshire portfolio components are wildly different, but both stocks look like winners.

  • Oil swings as fuel prices cling to record highs

    Crude fell sharply in volatile trading as UK fuel prices remain high at forecourts despite falling wholesale costs.

  • There is no more retirement': Inflation pushes seniors back into the workforce

    Not everyone can afford to live on fixed incomes as prices rise.

  • Surging Fuel Costs Are Causing Demand Destruction, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- The global surge in the cost of fuel is starting to weigh on demand, according to the world’s biggest independent oil trader.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutGermany’s Union Head Warns of Collapse of Entire IndustriesConsumers are being hit by the run-

  • EasyJet operations chief quits amid growing anger over flight chaos

    The airline has been one of the worst hit for cancellations in recent months.

  • Pain at the pump

    Skyrocketing gas prices are squeezing working Americans and feeding inflation. How did we get here?

  • Jeff Bezos Criticizes Biden’s Call for Gas Stations to Cut Prices

    Amazon’s founder said the president’s push is “misdirection.” The White House rejected the criticism.

  • Alibaba forms new data intelligence services subsidiary to deepen e-commerce giant's pivot into enterprise market

    Alibaba Group Holding has created a new subsidiary called Lingyang Intelligent Service Co to help companies in their digital transformation, a move that deepens the Chinese e-commerce giant's pivot to the enterprise market. The new business unit, which pulls together existing digital capabilities within the Hangzhou-based firm, represents "an important step for Alibaba after thoughtful consideration", company chairman and chief executive Daniel Zhang Yong said in a statement on June 29. The new

  • Missouri farmer: Inflation dragging on is 'a serious situation'

    Inflation has touched all parts of the economy. According to Blake Hurst, a farmer and former president of the Missouri Farm Bureau, it's hitting both farmers and consumers.

  • Small Deposits: Wells Fargo, PNC close more local branches; Fulton adjusts overdraft fee policies

    A roundup of recent banking and finance news from the Philadelphia area: Wells Fargo shutters three more local branches Wells Fargo closed three more local branches in June, bringing the total to five this year. The affected locations, cited in filings with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, are: •120 N. Pine St., Langhorne, which closed June 15; •1110 Chester Pike, Sharon Hill, also closed on June 15; and •400 Old York Road, Jenkintown, which shuttered on June 21. San Francisco-based Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), Philadelphia’s largest bank by deposits, shuttered locations in Drexel Hill and West Chester in January.

  • India to address volatility in rupee against dollar - government official

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India is trying to "address volatility" in the Indian rupee that has tumbled to record lows against the dollar in recent weeks, a government official said on Monday, amid concerns of a widening trade deficit and sell off of assets by foreign investors. Meanwhile, India's trade gap touched a monthly record of $24.3 billion in May hurt by higher commodity prices. Last several years India has been bridging CAD with capital flows.

  • Oil steadies as recession fears balance tight supply

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil was little changed on Monday as fears of a global recession that would hit demand were balanced by concerns of tight supply amid lower OPEC output, unrest in Libya and sanctions on Russia. Figures on Friday showed euro zone inflation hit yet another record high in June, firming the case for rapid European Central Bank rate hikes starting this month. Brent crude rose 15 cents, or 0.1%, to $111.78 a barrel at 1048 GMT, after falling over $1 in early trade.

  • No guarantees Swiss will always have enough gas, minister says

    Swiss businesses would be first to have energy rationed in the event of supply shortages, Energy Minister Simonetta Sommaruga told the SonntagsZeitung, warning that the government cannot guarantee there will always be enough gas to go around. Landlocked Switzerland gets its gas via trading hubs in neighbouring countries in the European Union, so disruptions there would also affect Switzerland. Switzerland has relatively low demand for gas, which covers around 15% of total energy consumption.

  • Scholz Signals Lufthansa-Like Bailout for Gas Giant Uniper

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his government is continuing talks on aid for gas giant Uniper SE, and signaled that bailout tools developed during the pandemic to rescue big companies like Lufthansa are on the table again.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russ