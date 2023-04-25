Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry Expects Sustainable Plastic to be the Game Changer - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pharmaceutical packaging industry size was valued at USD 117 billion in 2021 and will rise with concerted efforts to invest in environmentally friendly materials, according to the "Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry Data Book, 2023 – 2030," published by Grand View Research. Incumbent players have exhibited bullish traction for innovative solutions, including smart packaging to bolster the supply chain and prevent data counterfeiting. The pharmaceutical industry anticipates robust packaging to keep drugs safe and free from contamination or breakage.

Leading players have exhibited a profound inclination for an eco-friendly approach, focusing on sustainability, waste and packaging size. Prominently, packaging plays an invaluable role in preventing chemical alteration and boosting medication's efficacy. Drug companies will likely emphasize eliminating lubricants or additives in drug containers to prevent unpleasant drug reactions. Moreover, manufacturers are expected to keep abreast of the trend and invest in single-use medicine pouches and blister packaging to protect the medication from moisture and children.

Primary packaging has gained momentum in the pharmaceutical industry to protect the drug from contamination and inform the consumer. In essence, the primary packaging trend is largely attributed to improved performance at point-of-use, quality protection and minimal product packaging interaction. The primary pharmaceutical packaging market size stood at USD 88.05 billion in 2021 and will exhibit an impressive CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

The bullish outlook is partly due to heightened demand for glass vials to deliver COVID-19 vaccine doses. Meanwhile, drug companies were quick to respond to breakage and delamination. To illustrate, in July 2020, Honeywell announced the launch of Aclar Edge bottles and vials to provide a moisture barrier comparable with glass and foster breakage-immune bottles.

Industry leaders have upped investments in plastic packaging in the wake of its lightweight, convenience, low water absorption and high impact strength attributes. Notably, PET is expected to witness strong demand owing to low cost, robustness and transparency. That said, the global push to contain plastic waste and switch to sustainable materials has encouraged drug manufacturers to seek eco-friendly packaging options. Plastics made from renewable and natural materials are the next big thing to boost biodegradability packaging. For instance, in October 2021, Astellas started using sugarcane-extracted PE for blister packages.

Amidst environmentally friendly packaging options foraying into the packaging landscape, the following industry dynamics are expected to be pronounced:

The growing prominence of prefilled containers and delivery devices, such as auto-injectors and prefilled syringes, has challenged drug companies to manufacture pre-filled packaging options that are moldable, durable and precise.

An exponential demand for the COVID-19 vaccine spurred the penetration of parenteral containers. Although the vaccine demand could subside in 2023, the footprint of syringes, vials & ampoules, cartridges and bottles will continue to add fillip to the market growth.

The Europe market will provide lucrative growth opportunities in sustainable pharmaceutical packaging. To illustrate, in April 2022, Marchesini announced investment in the development of MA80 cartoner with paper tray for vials, inhalers, syringes and tubes.

The North America market has become a happy hunting ground for pharmaceutical packaging manufacturers, partly due to the growing footfall of advanced technologies, including blockchain, RFID and 3D printing. To put it in perspective, blockchain technology has gained ground to streamline and secure the drug supply chain through traceability. Besides, U.S. manufacturers have sought 3D printing to reduce material wastage and development costs. Similar to Europe, North America is expected to inject funds into sustainable packaging. To reiterate, recyclable blister packaging has come to the fore to boost the sustainability profile, longer shelf-life and barrier protection. In October 2022, TekniPlex Healthcare introduced what it calls as the "world's first fully transparent recyclable mid-barrier blister package."

The competitive landscape suggests blister packaging will continue to attract investments globally. In April 2021, Amcor announced customer trials of first-of-its-kind recyclable polyethylene-based thermoform blister packaging. It noted that the innovation will help reduce up to 70% carbon footprint. These trends allude to an increased focus on organic and inorganic strategies, including technological advancements, product offering, geographical expansion, R&D activities, collaboration and mergers & acquisitions. To illustrate, in December 2022, Granules made inroads into the pharma packaging business in the U.S., pouring USD 12.5 million into a new facility in Virginia.

