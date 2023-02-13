U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,082.00
    -17.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,782.00
    -113.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,278.50
    -67.75 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,915.10
    -9.30 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.98
    -0.74 (-0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.00
    -4.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    21.87
    -0.20 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0669
    -0.0075 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7440
    +0.0610 (+1.66%)
     

  • Vix

    20.53
    -0.18 (-0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2046
    -0.0076 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7360
    +0.2980 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,763.78
    -55.42 (-0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.94
    -3.69 (-0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,882.45
    -28.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,302.58
    -368.40 (-1.33%)
     

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is expected to grow from USD 101.1 billion in 2023 to USD 206.6 billion by 2033: Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Rising Demand for Pharmaceutical Drugs and Innovations in Medicinal Packaging to Drive Pharmaceutical Packaging Sales Past US$ 206.6 Billion by 2033. The report covers plastic, glass, paper, and other materials used to manufacture primary, secondary, and tertiary pharmaceutical packaging. Blister packs, bottles, vials, and ampoules are included in the coverage of primary packaging

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the global pharmaceutical packaging market is likely to be valued at US$ 101.1 billion in 2023. By 2033, the market valuation is expected to reach a colossal valuation of US$ 206.6 billion by 2033, with overall pharmaceutical sales surging at 7.5% CAGR throughout the assessment period (2023 to 2033).

Growing demand for pharmaceutical products due to increasing prevalence of various diseases and rising health awareness is a key factor driving the global pharmaceutical packaging market forward.

Subsequently, innovation in packaging such as development of eco-friendly and sustainable pharmaceutical packaging will boost the market during the projection period.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6150

Packaging of the pharmaceutical products is a key concern for drug manufacturers and consumers. Any negligence in packaging material or technologies can have devastating results. As a result, companies choose safe and effective packaging solutions for their medicinal products.

Pharmaceutical packaging protects drugs or medications from spoilage, leakage, and contamination. It is easy-to-use & easy-to-dispose and helps pharmaceutical companies to significantly enhance life of drugs by maintaining their integrity.

Packaging solutions for pharmaceutical products include primary packaging such as bottles, vials, ampoules, blisters, and several others, as well as secondary packaging like boxes and cartons.

The recent exponential growth in sales of pharmaceutical packaging solutions is related to the rising need for child-resistant packaging formats to prevent children from suddenly consuming excessive amounts of medicine in absence of parents.

Pharmaceutical packaging has grown in popularity over the past few years since it provides safe and secure packaging solutions for a variety of pharmaceutical products, such as drugs or medications. Growing production and consumption of pharmaceuticals will eventually boost pharmaceutical packaging sales during the forecast period.

Future Market Insights anticipates that there will be ample opportunities for the manufacturers of pharmaceutical packaging during the projection period due to rising spending on pharmaceutical products across the world.

Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-6150

Key Takeaways from Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

  • By product type, the bottles segment is forecast to hold more than 31.3% of the value share by the end of 2033.

  • Based on material type, plastics segment is projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, creating an incremental opportunity of US$ 67.4 billion by the end of 2033.

  • North America pharmaceutical packaging market is expected to expand by 2.1x of its current market value through 2033.

  • With rising consumption of pharmaceutical products as well as expansion of the pharmaceutical sector, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) market is anticipated to expand by 2.6x of current market value by 2033.

  • The USA is forecast to account for around 95.1% share of North America pharmaceutical packaging industry by the end of 2033.

 “Growing need for protecting medicinal products from physical, biological, and chemical factors as well as to maintain their integrity is expected to generate lucrative prospects for the global pharmaceutical packaging market during the forecast period. Besides this, development of sustainable pharmaceutical packaging will bode well for the market,” says an FMI analyst. 

Rise in Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure to Facilitate Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Expansion

Considering the current scenario as well as the rising awareness about healthcare, investment in the healthcare sector is rising. Consumers are worried about the future as well as their current life which makes them think to invest in the healthcare sector.

Healthcare investment has a positive and direct correlation with the pharmaceutical industry. The pharmaceutical industry accounts for a sizable portion of the investments attracted for the expansion of the country's economy.

As a result of consumers' rising concern for their quality of life, there is an increase in the per capita cost of healthcare. The market for pharmaceutical packaging is expected to be positively impacted by rising healthcare spending across the world.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-6150

New Biological Drug Formulations Set to Improve Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

Novel biological drug medications are creating various complex challenges for the manufacturers of pharmaceutical packaging. The new pharmaceutical medications require innovative packaging concerning their molecule formulations and their interaction with packaging material. This is prompting manufacturers to develop new packaging formats which suit the new biological drug medications.

The glass vial is a case of a packaging format that is experiencing changes that reflect the market demand. Some novel biologics have properties that delaminate glass, prompting undesirable glass chipping in formulations.

Pharmaceutical packaging companies are currently taking a gander at how vials are framed in the heating procedure so that chipping can be alleviated. Hence, development of new biological drug formulations will trigger innovation in pharmaceutical packaging formats which will eventually boost the overall market.

Who is Winning?

Ardagh Group S.A., Amcor plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Berry Global Group, Inc., Westrock Company, and Mondi group, are the top pharmaceutical packaging manufacturers operating in the global market. As per FMI’s latest analysis, around 70% to 80% of the global market is expected to be held by Tier 3 players. Subsequently, key players contribute around 20 to 30% of the global market.

More Insights in Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global pharmaceutical packaging market, analyzing historical demand from 2015 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033. The study reveals growth projections on the pharmaceutical packaging market based on product type (bottles {packer bottles and liquid bottles}, vials & ampoules, blisters, bags & pouches, prefilled syringes & cartridges, sachets, trays, tubes, and containers, jars, & others) and material type (plastics {polyethylene [LDPE and HDPE], polyvinyl chloride, polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate, and others}, glass, metals, and paper) across seven regions.

View full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pharmaceutical-packaging-market

Table of Content

 1. Executive Summary | Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation Trends

Click Here for Pharmaceutical Packaging Market 228 pages TOC Report

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights 

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, and packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore Research Related Reports of Packaging:

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Size: Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market By Automation, Machine Type, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Share: Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market By Packaging Format (Bottles & Jars, Vials & Ampoules, Blisters, Trays, Pouches & Sachets), Technology (RFID, Security Inks & Coatings, Security Seals, Holograms, Mass Encryption, Barcode, Mass Serialization) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2027

Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Trends : Pharmaceutical contract packaging Market by Type, Form, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions for Pharmaceuticals Market Analysis: Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions For Pharmaceuticals Market By Product Type (Insulated Shippers, Insulated Protective Shippers, Insulated Containers, Others), Application (Frozen, Chilled, Ambient), & Region - Forecast 2018-2028

Pharmaceutical Unit Dose Packaging Market Outlook : Pharmaceutical Unit Dose Packaging Market By Product Type (Blisters, Ampoules), Material (Plastics, Aluminium), End-Use (Ophthalmic, Injectable, Biologics, Wound Care) & Region - Forecast 2021-2031

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates  
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube 
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Natural Gas: Fasten Your Seat Belts

    Last year, natural-gas prices were—by some measures—the most volatile since the U.S. shale boom began about a decade earlier. Despite the recent plunge in prices, it could be just a preview of coming attractions. Here is one way to quantify the wild swings: There were 18 days last year when the benchmark Henry Hub futures contract’s daily closing prices moved by more than 10%, the most since the Nymex natural-gas contract made its debut more than three decades ago, according to Eli Rubin, senior energy analyst at EBW Analytics Group.

  • T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Should I Really Use Fidelity's 45% Rule?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. List of China Balloon Suppliers Hints at New Age in Surveillance

    Company profiles point to high-tech parts while military links fuel Washington’s concerns of a spy threat.

  • I’m 64, make $1,500 a month driving Uber and get almost $5,000 a month in pensions and Social Security — should I pay off my mortgage before I retire?

    See: I’m 67 and retired with $57,000 left on my mortgage and $600,000 saved for retirement — should I pay off my home now? You ask one of the most common questions we get at MarketWatch about retirement saving and spending — if it makes sense to pay off a mortgage before retirement. What you need to do before you can even answer this question is jot down every single expense you anticipate you’ll have in retirement, and add a little extra cushion for what you won’t expect.

  • Suze Orman says this workplace taboo 'is how the system keeps us down' — here's why it could pay to combat the 'culture of secrecy' at your office

    Three more states now have laws that require companies to post salary ranges.

  • Average Retirement Savings For Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • From Apple to VW, CEOs Gradually Returning to China After Its Reopening

    Beijing counts on such executive visits to attract investments from multinationals, with its leaders portraying the country as open for business.

  • Only 13 companies have issued upbeat profit forecasts for Q1, but earnings are due from this pessimism-resistant industry

    Some big names from the one industry that hasn't yet been hit by a pandemic hangover — travel — might yet give Wall Street something to like.

  • Exxon’s Trading Ambitions Mean Culture Shift to More Risk-Taking

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp.’s ambitious plan to storm the world of energy trading is getting a skeptical reaction from seasoned market observers who say the oil giant could be a formidable foe — but only if it takes risks it hasn’t been willing to stomach before.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaJapan Says Chinese Navy Ship Entered Its Waters Early SundayUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Ob

  • Top 50 Consulting Firms To Work For In 2023

    McKinsey, Bain, and the Boston Consulting Group – you can’t go wrong with any of them. When it comes to the big picture, Bain & Company stands apart – again. For the third consecutive year, Bain & Company ranked as the #1 consulting firm in the world according to the Vault Consulting 50 from Firsthand – regarded as the gold standard for evaluating consulting firms.

  • 10 Biggest Telecommunications (Telecom) Companies

    With AT&T leading the pack, these are the 10 biggest telecommunications companies by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • Commodities Risk Lurking in ESG Funds Grows Too Big to Ignore

    (Bloomberg) -- The dark side of ESG investing has the potential to undermine a whole generation of clean-tech strategies.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaJapan Says Chinese Navy Ship Entered Its Waters Early SundayUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Shoots Down Unidentified Object Over Lake HuronAdam Matthews, chief responsible investment officer at the Church of Engla

  • The apprenticeship levy has utterly failed the British economy

    The UK has a problem across almost every sector and every industry that, until it is fixed, is damaging our economic future and productivity.

  • Ask an Advisor: I Lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties?

    I lost my job last year and need to take care of a parent. In doing that, I must withdraw money from my retirement. I don't understand the tax implications and penalties. I would also like access to any savings … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The CEOwned Launches Free Kickstart E-Course to Start Online Business

    Also offering Wellness Supplies, Home Workout Equipment and Outdoor Living Products

  • Monzo tracks staff screen time with slackers called out in meetings

    Monzo is monitoring how long employees are glued to their screens and rebuking staff if they fall below target times, The Telegraph can reveal.

  • How to Know if You Need a Lawyer or Financial Advisor

    Investors use financial planners to provide wealth management and financial planning advice. Lawyers also provide financial planning advice that protects your assets. When it comes to a lawyer vs. financial advisor, which do you need? Let's break down when you … Continue reading → The post Lawyer vs. Financial Advisor: Which Do You Need? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • BNB Chain is doubling down on web3 gaming

    For this week's episode, I interviewed Gwendolyn Regina, investment director at layer-1 blockchain BNB Chain. Prior to her current role, Regina worked at Facebook — or, as some call it now, Meta — building a new business unit for venture capital partnerships and startup growth. As investment director, Regina looks at new projects, talks to developers and runs BNB Chain’s grant program, which picks up to 10 projects a month to help them grow on the chain.

  • Why Advertisers May Be Overemphasizing Performance Marketing

    Yes, it’s easy to count clicks. But Cait Lamberton and Jim Stengel argue that companies hurt themselves when they ignore brand marketing.