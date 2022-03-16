U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,305.40
    +42.95 (+1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,748.67
    +204.33 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,190.87
    +242.25 (+1.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,012.74
    +43.77 (+2.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.25
    -0.19 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.50
    -20.20 (-1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.77
    -0.38 (-1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1000
    +0.0046 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1780
    +0.0180 (+0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3100
    +0.0061 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.5600
    +0.2600 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,207.99
    +1,032.21 (+2.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    903.19
    +21.63 (+2.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.68
    +115.98 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is Expected to Reach US$ 178.8 Bn 203, at a CAGR of 7.4% Between 2022 And 2031, Says FMI

·6 min read

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market By Product Type (Bottles, Vials & Ampoules, Blisters, Bags & Pouches, Prefilled Syringes & Cartridges, Sachets, Trays, Tubes), Material Type (Plastics, Glass, Metals, Paper) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2031

DUBAI, UAE, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is expected to reach US$ 93.8 Bn in 2022, likely to surge at a vigorous 7.4% CAGR during the assessment period 2022-2031

FMI_Logo
FMI_Logo

Packaging of the pharmaceutical products is of key importance among drug manufacturers. According to a study on the pharmaceutical packaging market by Future Market Insights (FMI), manufacturers are giving priority to clean room packaging solutions in order to control the impact of the pandemic and other ailments.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size (2022)

US$ 93.8 Bn

Projected Market Value (2031)

US$ 178.8 Bn

Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2031)

7.4% CAGR

Collective Value Share: 3 Countries (2022E)

37%

Pharmaceutical packaging solutions include primary packaging options including bottles, vials, ampoules, blister packs, in addition to secondary packaging such as boxes, cartons, and more. Of these, the demand for bottles as a suitable type of pharmaceutical packaging is considerably high.

Request a sample to obtain authentic analysis and comprehensive market insights at- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6150

Sales of the pharmaceutical packaging solutions have risen exponentially in the past few years. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for child-resistant packaging formats to avoid accidental consumption. Cost-effectiveness, ease of use, and durability are key factors fuelling the demand for various packaging solutions. The pharmaceutical packaging market is anticipated to witness soaring demand as manufacturers introduce innovative easy-to-use-and-dispose features.

Over the past few years, pharmaceutical packaging is gaining ground due to improvements in terms of safety and security. Also, the rising incidence of diseases coupled with sustainability concerns is positively influencing the growth of pharmaceutical packaging operations.

Key Takeaways from Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Study

  • By product type, bottles are estimated to lead the market with over 30% of the value share, by the end of 2031 supported by leak-proof packaging solutions

  • Plastic is projected to be the most lucrative material in the industry creating an incremental opportunity of US$ 58.41 Bn by 2031

  • The U.S. holds dominance in the North America market with the presence of some of the leading pharmaceutical manufacturers

  • China will showcase a solid growth driven by the expansion of local pharmaceutical sector

  • Germany is projected to be dominant in Europe and is expected to continue leading as a pharma packaging manufacturing hub

Discover more about report analysis with figures and data tables, along with the table of contents. Feel Free to Ask an Analyst- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-6150

"Regulations implemented to ascertain safety of drugs & medications will create lucrative opportunities. Pharmaceutical packaging is sought-after due to its temperature & moisture resistance, durability, and ease of use. With the expansion of the pharmaceutical sector, manufacturers are likely to focus on the launch of novel technologies," says an FMI analyst.

Rise in Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure Augments Sales for Pharmaceutical Packaging

Considering the current scenario and rising awareness about the healthcare sector, investments in the drug and biopharmaceutical sectors are rising. Healthcare investments have had a positive and direct correlation with the pharmaceutical industry.

A major part of investments is attracted from the pharmaceutical industries for the growth of the country's economy. The per capita expenditure on healthcare is increasing steadily due to the concerned behaviour of customers about shelf life.

As per a World Bank report, in 2018, Japan spent around 10.95% of its GDP on healthcare whereas Germany spent 11.43% of its GDP for the same. As a result, the market for pharmaceutical packaging has benefited as investments in the healthcare sector will favour growth of the pharmaceutical packaging industry.

Impact of COVID-19 on Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth and demand for pharmaceutical packaging, supported by several factors such as an increase in the cases on-going disease, the urgent need for pharmaceutical products, and drastic demand for life-saving drugs & medicines.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-6150

Every regional market was impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which ultimately created a requirement for drugs for treatments which in turn increased the demand for pharmaceutical packaging majorly in North America, Europe, and South & East Asia.

Later, at the beginning of 2021, the demand for pharmaceutical packaging rose strongly due to a rising number of COVID-19 positive cases in addition to the prevalence of other non-contagious diseases. Considering this, the demand for vaccine, injections, medicines, and other drugs has increased, fuelling sales opportunities for pharmaceutical packaging solutions.

Who is Winning?

Westrock Company., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Amcor plc, Berry Global Group, Inc., Mondi group, and Ardagh Group S.A. are some of the leading players operating in the pharmaceutical packaging market.

As per FMI analysis, the Tier 3 players in the market are estimated to hold 70-80% in the global pharmaceutical packaging market. In conclusion, key players contribute almost 20-30% of the global market. Market leaders are largely focused on product development and merger & acquisition strategies.

Key Segments Covered in Pharmaceutical Packaging Research

Product Type

  • Bottles

  • Vials & Ampoules

  • Blisters

  • Bags & Pouches

  • Prefilled Syringes & Cartridges

  • Sachets

  • Trays

  • Tubes

  • Containers, Jars, & others

Material Type

  • Plastics

  • Glass

  • Metals

  • Paper

Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Western Europe

  • Eastern Europe

  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

  • Asia Pacific Excluding Japan(APEJ)

  • Japan

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/6150

Key Questions Answered in the Report

  • How much is the Pharmaceutical Packaging market currently worth?

  • What is the sales forecast for Pharmaceutical Packaging through 2031?

  • What was last 6-year market CAGR for the sales of Pharmaceutical Packaging?

  • Who are the key manufacturing companies for Pharmaceutical Packaging?

  • What's with "bottles"?

Top Reports Related To Packaging Market Insights

Deblistering Machines Market: The global deblistering machines market is there to witness a linear CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2031, reaching US$ 242.6 Mn by the year 2031.

Pallet Stretch Wrapping Machines Market: The global pallet stretch wrapping machines market is valued at USD 412.5 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 509.9 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2027.

Tape Dispenser Market: Tape Dispenser Market could be termed as a progressive one, reaching US$ 7.3 Bn by the year 2030 at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2022 and 2030

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pharmaceutical-packaging-market

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmaceutical-packaging-market-is-expected-to-reach-us-178-8-bn-203--at-a-cagr-of-7-4-between-2022-and-2031--says-fmi-301504248.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights

Recommended Stories

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • Wendy's Follows McDonald's, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • Russian oil has become a bargain India can’t pass up

    India is preparing to buy heavily discounted crude oil from its long-time ally Russia. While this may not be much, a discount on Russian crude will surely lower India’s import bill, The Times of India reported today (March 16). Every 10% increase in crude oil prices would lead to a 0.3 percentage point-widening in India’s current account deficit (CAD), and in turn, a weaker rupee, Nomura Research said in a report recently.

  • Could the Keystone XL pipeline help lower U.S. gas prices?

    As prices at the pump surge, GOP leaders see the suspended oil pipeline as a solution. But the answer isn't so simple.

  • Fifth Third to pay part of ‘unprecedented’ $50 million legal settlement

    Fifth Third Bank and former Greater Cincinnati-based payment processing firm Vantiv are among three companies that will pay a record amount to settle legal claims about recording telemarketing calls.

  • Saudi Arabia Considers Accepting Yuan Instead of Dollars for Chinese Oil Sales

    Saudi Arabia is in active talks with Beijing to price its oil sales to China in yuan, people familiar with the matter said, a move that would dent the U.S. dollar’s dominance of the global petroleum market and mark another shift by the world’s top crude exporter toward Asia.

  • What Democrats don't get about gas prices

    None of the proposals for lowering oil and gas prices would address the economic fundamentals that dominate the US energy industry.

  • With Toyota as partner, Mazda hopes to jump-start U.S. market

    A decade after Mazda Motor's cars disappeared from Ford Motor's factory floors in Michigan, the Japanese automaker is once again building in the United States - this time with compatriot Toyota Motor. When the first Mazda CX-50 crossovers rolled off the assembly line at the joint Alabama plant in January, they were packed with efficiencies hammered out by the two automakers, both known for their cost-cutting smarts and manufacturing prowess. For Mazda, restarting local production with help from Toyota's deep local knowledge and reputation for reliability is the game-changer it hopes will jump-start sales in the world's second-biggest market.

  • Gas prices are already expected to top $5 a gallon, but experts lay out a scenario that could be much worse

    High gas prices are here to stay due to the Ukraine war. And it may have a huge impact on the economy.

  • Oil Market Faces Biggest Supply Crisis in Decades Unless OPEC Boosts Output, IEA Says

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions on its oil exports threaten a supply shock that will tighten energy markets even further unless major producers increase output, the International Energy Agency said.

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • Kroger seeing bright side from soaring inflation, CEO says

    Kroger Co. is seeing customers react to soaring inflation, but those behavior changes haven’t hurt the supermarket giant’s results.

  • Apple, Intel, and Nvidia chip suppliers shut down in Shenzhen after coronavirus outbreak

    Foxconn, the world’s biggest contract electronics manufacturer, said it hoped other factories could make up for demand

  • Reeling from China's crackdown, Alibaba and Tencent readying big job cuts - sources

    Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings are preparing to cut tens of thousands of jobs combined this year in one of their biggest layoff rounds as the internet firms try to cope with China's sweeping regulatory crackdown, sources said. While Alibaba is yet to specify a group-wide target for the layoffs, China's biggest e-commerce company could ultimately axe more than 15% of its total workforce, or about 39,000 staff, estimated one of the sources with knowledge of the company's plans. Tencent, the owner of China's dominant messaging app WeChat, also plans to make employees redundant this year in some of its business units, said three separate sources with knowledge of the matter.

  • Will Trading in Micron Technology Ever Settle Down?

    Chip maker Micron Technology has seen some big up and down swings in recent weeks in reaction to global events and analyst actions. Buy and hold investors have probably had some sleepless nights and even number traders have probably been challenged. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) has slowly turned lower from the middle of February telling us that traders have become more aggressive sellers.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q2 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q2 2022.

  • GoodRx Doesn't Look So Good

    Shares of GoodRx have been under selling pressure since late October. The company gathers current prices and discounts to help you find the lowest cost pharmacy for your prescriptions. Sounds like everyone would want to use it but that does not mean the stock will rally.

  • Ford is now using robots to operate 3D printers without human help

    Ford’s Advanced Manufacturing Center has developed an interface that allows machines from different suppliers to speak to each other in the same language and operate parts of the production line autonomously. Automakers have been incorporating robotics into their manufacturing processes for decades to reduce costs and boost efficiency. The autonomous system marks the first time the Carbon 3D printers and the KUKA-built robots can talk to each other in the same language, opening limitless possibilities for other machines involved throughout the production process to collaborate.

  • Citadel Securities Opens Up After Record $7 Billion Windfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Citadel Securities LP was thrust into the spotlight in 2021, with day traders, lawmakers and regulators all scrutinizing the firm at the center of one of the U.S. stock market’s wildest periods. They’re about to learn that amid the uproar, the financial giant had its best year ever.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default Nightmar

  • The Global Fight Over Chips Is About to Get Even Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- Magdeburg in former East Germany is famous for its towering gothic cathedral, and not a lot else. It’s now about to play a key role in U.S. and European efforts to tilt the global balance of power.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareXi Spurs Frantic Stock Buying With Lifeline for China MarketKremlin Embrace of Neutra