Pharmaceutical Packaging Market to Hit $150.78 Bn by 2029 | At a 5.8% CAGR

Companies covered in pharmaceutical packaging market are Amcor Plc (Switzerland), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), SCHOTT AG (Germany), WestRock (U.S.), AptarGroup, Inc. (U.S.), Berry Global, Inc (U.S.), NIPRO (Japan), CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), West Pharmaceutical Services (U.S.), SGD Pharma (France), Ardagh Group S.A. (Luxembourg) and more players profiled.

Pune, India, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pharmaceutical packaging market size was valued at USD 95.36 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 101.59 billion in 2022 to USD 150.78 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, 2022-2029.”

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 5.8% 2029 Value Projection USD 150.78 Billion Base Year 2021 Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size in 2021 USD 95.36 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 318 Segments Covered By Type, By Application and Regional Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Growth Drivers Plastics Segment to Remain the Largest Material Used in the Market North America to Lead Backed by Elevated Demand for Packaging due to Rising Healthcare Expenditure

COVID-19 Impacts:

Increasing Demand for Online Shopping Fueled the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Growth

The coronavirus pandemic has causing hardship in several businesses, which led to a shortage of raw materials and interrupted supply networks. West Pharmaceutical Services businesses, however, were excluded from the lockdown limitations due to the importance of their operations to the neighborhood. In order to produce healthcare items, the pharmaceutical business was established, and government support for prescription meds and generic medications will encourage market expansion. The market's leading manufacturers have automated their processes to keep up with the rising demand for pharmaceutical items connected to COVID-19.

Segments:

Plastics Segment to Remain the Largest Material Used in the Market

Based on material, the market is segmented into plastics, glass, metal, paper & paperboard, and others. Plastic is the most considerable raw material used in the production of pharmaceutical packaging.

Bottles Segment to Account for the Major Share during the Forecast Period

Based on product type, the market is categorized into bottles, caps & closures, pre-fillable inhalers, pre-fillable syringes, vials & ampoules, blister packs, bags & pouches, jars & canisters, cartridges, and others. Among these, bottles segment is the most significant product type.

Primary Packaging Segment to be the Fastest-Growing Packaging Type in the Market

Based on packaging type, the market is classified into primary, secondary, and tertiary. Primary packaging is the most significant packaging type growing at the highest CAGR in this market.

Oral Drug Delivery Packaging to Account for Dominant Share during the Forecast Period

Based on drug delivery mode, the market is segmented into oral drug delivery packaging, topical drug delivery packaging, injectable packaging, ocular drug delivery packaging, pulmonary drug delivery packaging, transdermal drug delivery packaging, nasal drug delivery packaging, and others. Oral drug delivery packaging is the dominant segment in the global market.

The market analysis has been done across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report presents a systematic study of the market’s segments and thorough analysis of the market overview. A thoughtful evaluation of the current market trends as well as the future opportunities is offered in the report.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Pharmaceutical Industry Around the Globe to Drive Market Growth

In wealthy nations such as the U.S., the U.K., and Germany as well as in developing nations such as China, India, and Brazil, the pharmaceutical sector is expanding quickly. The population is growing, technological advancements are increasing, healthcare awareness is increasing, advanced manufacturing techniques are being adopted, public healthcare system spending is increasing, and new government regulations are being put in place to stop the spread of infectious diseases. Additionally, the rising demand for biological products and emerging treatments such as cell and gene therapies are expected to promote the growth of the pharmaceutical industry. The need for pharmaceutical packaging products will result from this.

Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Backed by Elevated Demand for Packaging due to Rising Healthcare Expenditure

The U.S. is the largest contributor to North America, which has the largest pharmaceutical packaging market share. This area's development is attributable to the pharmaceutical industry's explosive growth. The market in this region is being driven by the increased need for primary packaging goods, rising healthcare spending, and rising disease prevalence.

Germany, the U.K., and Italy in Europe accounted for the second-largest market in the globe. Pre-filled syringes, plastic bottles, containers, vials, and ampoules have all aided in the expansion of this industry.

China, Japan, and India are the top three nations in Asia Pacific contributing to the market expansion.

Competitive Landscape:

Innovative Product Launch Announcement by Key Players to Bolster Market Growth

The prominent players adopt several strategies to bolster their position in the market as leading companies. One such key strategy is acquiring companies to bolster their brand value among users. Another essential strategy is periodically launching innovative products with a detailed study of the market and its target audience.

Key Industry Development:

May 2022: The introduction of EcoPositive, a label for all of the company's sustainable packaging options, has been announced by Bormioli Pharma, a producer of glass and plastic primary packaging for pharmaceutical applications. This includes products made of innovative polymers, recycled glass and plastic, and plastics that are bio-based, compostable, or biodegradable.

