Pharmaceutical Packaging Market to Hit $153.93 Billion by 2020-2027 | Industry exhibit a CAGR of 6.4%

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in pharmaceutical packaging market are Origin Pharma Packaging (UK), Nelipak Healthcare (Alberta), Pharma Packaging Solutions (TN), SCHOTT AG (Germany), Becton Dickinson & Company (US), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), WestRock (US), AptarGroup, Inc. (US) , Berry Global, Inc (US), NIPRO (Japan), Carcano Antonio S.p.A. (Italy), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), ALPLA-Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG (Austria), Constantia Flexibles (Austria), CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), Frank Noe Egypt Ltd (Egypt), Gaplast Gmbh (Altenau), and Others.

Pune, India, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pharmaceutical packaging market size is expected to reach USD 153.93 billion by 2027, exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of novel and generic drugs in developing countries will have an excellent impact on the global market. The market size stood at USD 90.23 billion in 2019.

Booming Pharmaceutical Industry to Boost Market

The flourishing pharmaceutical industry in developing nations such as China, India, and Brazil and developed economies such as the US, UK, and Germany will spur lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The increasing technological advancements and healthcare spending will contribute positively to the market growth for pharmaceutical packaging. The growing healthcare awareness along with mandatory government regulations to curb the spread of infectious diseases will have a tremendous effect on the market. Moreover, the inflated demand for biological products and emerging treatments like cell and gene therapies will further enable the speedy expansion of the market.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/pharmaceutical-packaging-market-102860

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market:

  • Amcor Plc (Switzerland)

  • Gerresheimer AG (Germany)

  • Origin Pharma Packaging (UK)

  • Nelipak Healthcare (Alberta)

  • Pharma Packaging Solutions (TN)

  • SCHOTT AG (Germany)

  • Becton Dickinson & Company (US)

  • West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US)

  • WestRock (US)

  • AptarGroup, Inc. (US)

  • Berry Global, Inc (US)

  • NIPRO (Japan)

  • Carcano Antonio S.p.A. (Italy)

  • SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

  • Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

  • ALPLA-Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG (Austria)

  • Constantia Flexibles (Austria)

  • CCL Industries Inc. (Canada)

  • Frank Noe Egypt Ltd (Egypt)

  • Gaplast Gmbh (Altenau)

  • Others

Pharmaceutical Industry to Remain Unaffected During COVID-19 Pandemic

The coronavirus has disrupted various industries, resulting in the shortage of laborers & raw materials, distraught production processes, as well as transportation and logistics. However, the pharmaceutical industry remained unaffected owing to the government's support for the supply of essential drugs and goods. Pharmaceutical industries remained operational throughout the pandemic to manufacture healthcare products. The government backing for COVID kits and masks further encouraged packaging companies to accelerate their business amid the pandemic. The ongoing automated operations have increased sales in recent years, in turn, promoting the growth of the market.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/pharmaceutical-packaging-market-102860

Market Segments:

On the basis of type, the market is branched into:

  • Plastics

  • Glass

  • Metal

  • Paper & Paperboard

  • Others

In terms of frequency, the market is segmented into:

  • Plastic Bottles

  • Caps & Closures

  • Pre-Fillable Inhalers

  • Pre-Fillable Syringes

  • Vials & Ampoules

  • Blister Packs

  • Bags & Pouches

  • Jars & Canisters

  • Cartridges

  • Others

Based on the end-use industry, the market is divided into:

  • Oral Drug Delivery Packaging

  • Injectable Packaging

  • Topical Drug Delivery Packaging

  • Pulmonary Drug Delivery Packaging

  • Transdermal Drug Delivery Packaging

  • Ocular Drug Delivery Packaging

  • Nasal Drug Delivery Packaging

  • Others

The pharmaceutical packaging market is bifurcated into:

  • Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

Regional Analysis:

Heavy Demand for Packaging Products to Aid Expansion in North America

The market for pharmaceutical packaging in North America is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period owing to the rapidly flourishing pharmaceutical industry. The increasing demand for packaging products will further enable speedy expansion in the region. The growing healthcare spending and rising prevalence of diseases will further spur demand in the region. The increasing utilization of pharmaceutical products such as plastic bottles & containers, vials & ampoules, and pre-fillable syringes will bolster the healthy growth of the market in North America. Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share in the global market owing to the growing pharmaceutical industry in countries such as China, Japan, and India. The rising investments by pharmaceutical manufacturing companies will contribute positively to the market growth.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/pharmaceutical-packaging-market-102860
Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

    • Latest technological Advancements

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

  • Qualitative Insights

    • Impact of Covid-19 on the pharmaceutical packaging Market

    • Steps Taken by the Industry/Government/Companies to Overcome the Impact

    • Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/pharmaceutical-packaging-market-102860

Key Industry Development:

June 2020: SCHOTT announced agreements with leading pharmaceutical companies, including partners of ‘Operation Warp Speed’ to deliver 2 billion doses of pharma vials packaging to COVID-19 vaccines

Read Related Insights:

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Vials & Ampoules, Bottles, Cartridges, and Syringes), By Drug Type (Generic, Branded, and Biologic), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Glass Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By End-use Industry (Alcoholic beverages, Food, Non-Alcoholic beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.
9th Floor, Icon Tower,
Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,
Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:
LinkedIn Facebook Twitter Blogs


