COMING UP:

Another 383,000 Americans likely filed new unemployment claims for week ended July 31

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material, By Product, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Glass, Plastics & Polymers), By Product (Primary, Secondary), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

New York, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material, By Product, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106869/?utm_source=GNW

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Growth & Trends

The global pharmaceutical packaging market size is expected to reach USD 219.2 billion by 2028., expanding at a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the growth of the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to augment the consumption of pharmaceutical packaging products.

Ban on counterfeit products in North America and Europe is expected to be a major driver for the market as major companies are likely to invest heavily in anti-counterfeit packaging products.Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology allows customized design for high-quality containers with tamper-evident closures in multiple shapes and sizes.

Therefore, the growing demand for anti-counterfeiting packaging along with the advent of technology is likely to support the growth of tamper-evident pharmaceutical packaging.

Companies are focusing on using sustainable materials for packaging owing to the rising concerns about the generation of packaging waste that is difficult to degrade.Bioplastic is likely to gain traction in the market as it is derived from renewable plant-based sources and is biodegradable unlike the plastics and polymers derived from fossil fuels.

In December 2019, Sanner GmbH, a Germany-based packaging manufacturer, introduced BioBase effervescent tablet packaging derived from corn and sugarcane. Such novel sustainable packaging solutions are expected to boost the growth of the market.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers are likely to prefer blister packaging for tablets and capsules as these are more sustainable with minimal usage of packaging material as compared to rigid bottles.In addition, the transparency of blister packs provides a clear product display and provides tamper-resistant features.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly increased the demand for various pharmaceutical drugs across the world, thereby propelling the demand for pharmaceutical manufacturing and their packaging. Rapid development and production of the vaccine in the year 2020 are anticipated to increase pharmaceutical manufacturing considerably, primarily benefitting the manufacturers of packaging vials in the near future.

Market players have been trying to increase their production capabilities as well as expand their geographic reach.In addition, companies are introducing and investing in high-tech packaging solutions with the changing environment.

For instance, in April 2020, Schott AG introduced smart containers, which are laser-marked with a unique identifier to create robust traceability throughout the manufacturing process. Companies are expected to invest significantly in such developments in the coming years to strengthen their market position.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Report Highlights
• In terms of revenue, the glass segment is projected to ascend at the highest CAGR over the forecast period
• Strong chemical resistance to various medicinal products and the ability to withstand heating treatment during the sterilization process is expected to expand the penetration of glass packaging
• The contract packing segment accounted for 36.4% of revenue share in 2020. Regulatory requirements associated with pharmaceuticals and their packaging are gradually becoming stringent, and contract packaging organizations are in a better place to address those changes. This factor is boosting the demand for contract packaging services
• The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region from 2021 to 2028. This growth is due to the rapidly expanding pharmaceutical market, particularly in China & India, and rising cases of various diseases, such as cancer and heart problems
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106869/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


