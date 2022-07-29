U.S. markets open in 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,088.25
    +14.75 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,496.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,811.25
    +73.75 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,873.20
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.16
    +1.74 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.20
    +4.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    19.83
    -0.03 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0182
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7100
    +0.0290 (+1.08%)
     

  • Vix

    22.05
    -1.19 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2115
    -0.0063 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9630
    -0.3570 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,586.37
    +742.71 (+3.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.16
    +10.40 (+1.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.82
    +42.57 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,801.64
    -13.84 (-0.05%)
     

Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Global Market to Reach $2.79 Billion by 2026

·4 min read

DUBLIN, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Global Market Report 2022, By Type, Material, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global pharmaceutical processing seals market is expected to grow from $1.80 billion in 2021 to $2.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.79 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.3%.

The main types of pharmaceutical processing seals are O-rings, gaskets, lip seals, D seals, and others. O-ring seals are used to prevent leaks from pumps, valves, cylinders, and connectors used in pharmaceutical processing. The different materials include metals, PTFE, silicone, nitrile rubber, EPDM, others and are used in various applications such as manufacturing equipment, agitators, mixers, reactors, gear boxes, and others.

North America was the largest region in the pharmaceutical processing seals market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The rise in chronic diseases is significantly contributing to the growth of the pharmaceutical processing seals market. Chronic diseases are defined as conditions that last more than a year and require ongoing medical care; they are global, national health issues that involve mortality and morbidity. These include heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.

The rise in chronic diseases is driving up demand for pharmaceuticals, which in turn is driving up demand for pharmaceutical processing seals. For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2021, 537 million adults are suffering from diabetes worldwide, which is a huge increase as compared to 463 million adults living with diabetes in 2019.

Technological advancements are shaping the pharmaceutical processing seals market. Major companies operating in the pharmaceutical processing seals sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position.

For instance, in November 2021, Crawford Packaging, a UK-based packaging machines company launched Evolution S, the top seal packaging technology machinery with advanced tray sealing solution manufactured by Packaging Automation Ltd. Evolution S - Packing Automation has developed the world's most efficient tray sealing technology, raising the bar for precision and fast sealing rates while decreasing the packaging area's necessary footprint in a single lane configuration.

Markets Covered:

  1. By Type: O-rings; Gaskets; Lip seals; D seals; Others (Diaphragms and X-rings)

  2. By Material: Metals; PTFE; Silicone; Nitrile Rubber; EPDM; Others

  3. By Application: Manufacturing Equipment; Agitators; Mixers; Reactors; Gear Boxes; Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Characteristics

3. Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Pharmaceutical Processing Seals

5. Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Size And Growth

6. Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Segmentation

7. Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market

9. China Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market

10. India Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market

11. Japan Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market

12. Australia Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market

13. Indonesia Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market

14. South Korea Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market

15. Western Europe Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market

16. UK Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market

17. Germany Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market

18. France Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market

19. Eastern Europe Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market

20. Russia Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market

21. North America Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market

22. USA Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market

23. South America Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market

24. Brazil Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market

25. Middle East Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market

26. Africa Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market

27. Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market

29. Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Trelleborg AB

  • Freudenberg Group

  • Flowserve Corporation

  • James Walker & Co.

  • Parker-Hannifin Corporation

  • Saint-Gobain S.A.

  • Garlock Sealing Technologies

  • John Crane

  • IDEX Corporation

  • Marco Rubber and Plastics

  • Technetics Group

  • Sealmatic

  • Maffs Seals Pvt. Ltd.

  • Quantech Sealing Systems

  • EagleBurgmann India Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ywqbtg

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmaceutical-processing-seals-global-market-to-reach-2-79-billion-by-2026--301596012.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

    Diversification isn't necessary if you know what you're doing, according to the Oracle of Omaha.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Denver natural gas giant's profits skyrocket

    A Denver-based natural gas giant’s decision to let financial hedges on its sale expire this year paid off big this spring, reversing its losses with a $765 million quarterly profit. Antero Resources (NYSE: AR), the fifth-largest U.S. natural gas producer and second-biggest exporter of liquified natural gas, ended a string of regular quarterly losses Thursday with a very profitable quarter benefitting from high natural gas prices. “Antero is in the strongest financial position in its history,” said Paul Rady, the company’s chairman, CEO and president, on the company’s earnings call Thursday.

  • Exxon Mobil, Chevron Stock Up On Record Profits, Earnings Beat

    Exxon Mobil and Chevron will be reporting second-quarter earnings early Friday. Investors are watching for oil field inflation impact.

  • Oil rally to stall as recession risks counter tight supplies: Reuters poll

    A rally in oil prices could stall as recession fears and COVID flare-ups in China slow demand and counter supply risks from sanctions on Russia and OPEC+ output constraints, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. A survey of 35 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude would average $105.75 a barrel in 2022, down from a forecast of $106.82 in June marking the first downward revision to the monthly poll since April. The global benchmark has averaged about $105 a barrel this year.

  • Cassava's stock dives 21% after report citing alleged criminal probe of data from Alzheimer's drug trial

    Shares of Cassava Sciences Inc. (sava) plunged 21.0% in trading on Wednesday after Reuters reported that the Justice Department is investigating whether the company manipulated clinical data for a still-investigational Alzheimer's disease drug, citing people familiar with the matter. Cassava put out a news release in December that said a scientific journal did not find evidence of manipulated data in a 2005 paper authored by the company's scientists after short sellers alleged data manipulation in some previously published research. Cassava's Alzheimer's drug candidate is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials.

  • Director of 9/11 Fund Picked to Estimate Cost of J&J Talc Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- The lawyer who oversaw payments to victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks will be appointed by a federal judge to estimate the total liability that Johnson & Johnson faces for claims that talc in its baby powder causes cancer.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Considers Ne

  • Inside Climate Bill, a Broad Energy Push

    The $369 billion measure has tax incentives to spur clean energy, but also guarantees for oil and gas drilling in what Sen. Joe Manchin calls an “all-in energy policy.’’

  • Apple sales are still 'all about the iPhone': Analyst

    Tigress Financial Partners CIO Ivan Feinseth analyzes Apple's growth in electronic sales following its third-quarter earnings beat, trends in tech earnings, and Apple's advertising and streaming opportunities.

  • Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers

    The House of Representatives has passed the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This bill tweaks the laws around tax-advantaged retirement accounts in several different ways, but it's particularly good news for two groups: … Continue reading → The post Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Steel Dynamics CEO Says His Steel Is More High-Tech Than Facebook

    Steel Dynamics CEO Mark Millett co-founded the company, now one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States. Its net income has jumped more than 1,000% from $164 million to $3.2 billion, during that period.

  • Ford ‘changing every part of our business’ in EV push, CFO says

    Ford CFO John Lawler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, transitioning to a digitally-connected electric world, product expansion, consumer spending, laying off up to 8,000 employees to help fund EVs, EV profitability, reshaping Ford, and the outlook for the auto industry.

  • Brazil's Petrobras smashes profit estimates amid divestments, Ukraine War

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazil's Petrobras smashed second quarter profit and margin estimates, boosted by divestments and higher margins in its fuel and natural gas businesses, the company said on Thursday. In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state-run oil firm is formally known, reported a net income of 54.33 billion reais ($10.5 billion). In comments accompanying the figures, Petrobras attributed its results to strong Brent prices, as well as improved margins in its natural gas and fuels business, which includes gasoline, diesel and various other petroleum derivatives.

  • Eurozone inflation surges to record high in fresh blow to Lagarde - live updates

    Chinese fleet of ‘dark’ oil tankers takes on Russian crude at sea Defence companies re-energised by war in Ukraine FTSE 100 rises 0.7pc, heads for strongest month of 2022 Ben Marlow: UK’s wealthy energy companies are now part of the problem Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • How the German Economic Machine Broke Down

    An energy crisis caused by Russia, slowing Chinese growth, supply-chain blockages and an aging workforce are ending the decadeslong reign of Germany’s export-focused manufacturing.

  • Exxon, Chevron, Shell Report Record Profits on High Energy Prices

    Exxon, Chevron and Shell banked a record $46 billion in collective profits in the second quarter, fueled by lucrative oil-refining margins and the highest energy prices in over a decade.

  • Amazon warns of hiring slowdown after second consecutive loss

    Amazon is putting the brakes on its global recruitment spree after reporting its second loss in a row.

  • India's 5G spectrum auction draws bids of $19 billion entering 4th day

    India had drawn bids totaling at least $19 billion entering the fourth day of an auction for 5G spectrum on Friday, as telecom giants clamoured for airwave rights needed for next generation networks in the world's second largest mobile market. Reliance Industries' Jio, rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, as well as billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani Enterprises Ltd were all among the bidders for 5G airwaves.

  • JPMorgan Must Face Former Compliance Employee’s Lawsuit, Judge Rules

    District Judge Jed Rakoff’s ruling paves the way for a December trial on claims that JPMorgan fired a former compliance employee for activity protected under an anti-retaliation law.

  • Walbridge says Ford's Blue Oval City could see 10,000-plus workers on-site during construction

    “One of the things that we're working on is to recommend these employees to Ford so as this evolves from a construction site to a manufacturing site, these employees can transition into work at Ford based on a recommendation from us."