Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Global Market to Reach $2.79 Billion by 2026

The global pharmaceutical processing seals market is expected to grow from $1.80 billion in 2021 to $2.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.79 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.3%.

The main types of pharmaceutical processing seals are O-rings, gaskets, lip seals, D seals, and others. O-ring seals are used to prevent leaks from pumps, valves, cylinders, and connectors used in pharmaceutical processing. The different materials include metals, PTFE, silicone, nitrile rubber, EPDM, others and are used in various applications such as manufacturing equipment, agitators, mixers, reactors, gear boxes, and others.

North America was the largest region in the pharmaceutical processing seals market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The rise in chronic diseases is significantly contributing to the growth of the pharmaceutical processing seals market. Chronic diseases are defined as conditions that last more than a year and require ongoing medical care; they are global, national health issues that involve mortality and morbidity. These include heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.

The rise in chronic diseases is driving up demand for pharmaceuticals, which in turn is driving up demand for pharmaceutical processing seals. For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2021, 537 million adults are suffering from diabetes worldwide, which is a huge increase as compared to 463 million adults living with diabetes in 2019.

Technological advancements are shaping the pharmaceutical processing seals market. Major companies operating in the pharmaceutical processing seals sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position.

For instance, in November 2021, Crawford Packaging, a UK-based packaging machines company launched Evolution S, the top seal packaging technology machinery with advanced tray sealing solution manufactured by Packaging Automation Ltd. Evolution S - Packing Automation has developed the world's most efficient tray sealing technology, raising the bar for precision and fast sealing rates while decreasing the packaging area's necessary footprint in a single lane configuration.

Markets Covered:



By Type: O-rings; Gaskets; Lip seals; D seals; Others (Diaphragms and X-rings) By Material: Metals; PTFE; Silicone; Nitrile Rubber; EPDM; Others By Application: Manufacturing Equipment; Agitators; Mixers; Reactors; Gear Boxes; Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Characteristics



3. Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Pharmaceutical Processing Seals



5. Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Size And Growth



6. Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Segmentation



7. Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market



9. China Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market



10. India Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market



11. Japan Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market



12. Australia Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market



13. Indonesia Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market



14. South Korea Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market



15. Western Europe Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market



16. UK Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market



17. Germany Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market



18. France Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market



19. Eastern Europe Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market



20. Russia Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market



21. North America Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market



22. USA Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market



23. South America Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market



24. Brazil Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market



25. Middle East Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market



26. Africa Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market



27. Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market



29. Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Trelleborg AB

Freudenberg Group

Flowserve Corporation

James Walker & Co.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Garlock Sealing Technologies

John Crane

IDEX Corporation

Marco Rubber and Plastics

Technetics Group

Sealmatic

Maffs Seals Pvt. Ltd.

Quantech Sealing Systems

EagleBurgmann India Pvt. Ltd.

