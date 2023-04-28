Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in China Training Course: Overview of how to Gain and Maintain a Successful Pharmaceutical Marketing Authorisation (July 4-5, 2023)
Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in China Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This seminar will provide an invaluable overview of how to gain and maintain a successful pharmaceutical marketing authorisation in the People's Republic of China (PRC), including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.
Who Should Attend:
This seminar will be of particular interest to all those who need to learn about successful marketing authorisation applications and in-market regulatory compliance in this region. You will find this seminar useful both as an introductory or refresher course.
Previous delegates have included scientists and technical staff in regulatory affairs and registration departments, medical directors, and personnel from analytical research and development, clinical development, quality assurance, new business development and regulatory authorities.
The two-day course will cover:
All important aspects of gaining and maintaining a successful marketing authorisation in the region
Recent regulatory reforms
Drug regulatory systems
An overview of import and local manufacture registration
Clinical product development including CMC regulatory requirements
An interpretation of practical aspects
The opportunity to exchange experiences with other delegates
Benefits of attending:
Gain an overview of the regulatory procedures in the region
Understand and assess the impact of recent regulatory reforms
Discuss clinical product development and Chinese-specific approaches
Understand requirements for import and local manufacture registration
Discuss product registration strategies
Agenda
Day 1
General introduction to the PRC and the pharmaceutical market
Commercial and cultural background
P.R. China - Drug Regulatory Systems
Regulatory authorities
Recent regulatory changes
Regulations and guidelines
Drug classification systems
Import and local manufacture registration
Data requirements
Registration requirements
Labelling requirements
P.R. China - Clinical Product Development
Regulatory aspects of clinical development
Recent regulatory changes
Documentation needs including CMC
Regulatory requirements including GCP aspects
Chinese-specific approaches
Multinational clinical trials
Hong Kong SAR
Background overview
Regulatory authorities
Regulatory requirements and procedures
Specific market aspects
Macau SAR
Brief overview of regulatory aspects
Day 2
P.R. China - Regulatory Strategies
P.R. China - Health Authority Interactions
P.R. China - Maintenance
Taiwan (Republic of China)
Cultural background
Regulatory authorities
Regulations and guidelines
Drug classification systems
Data requirements
Country-specific matters
P.R China - Recent Developments
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4c6l9r
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900