U.S. markets close in 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,849.60
    -50.29 (-1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,619.10
    -400.58 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,416.20
    -118.82 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,783.29
    -29.56 (-1.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.19
    -1.54 (-1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.10
    -5.10 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    19.25
    -0.10 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9971
    -0.0057 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5710
    +0.0810 (+2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1370
    -0.0067 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6830
    +0.4650 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,980.10
    -300.80 (-1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.01
    -6.02 (-1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.66
    -44.02 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Pharmaceutical Sourcing and Onshoring Survey - 2022 Edition

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Summary Recent geopolitical events are causing the pharma industry to consider its supply chain more carefully than ever. Highly developed pharma markets rely on foreign suppliers for their drugs, especially China and India.

New York, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pharmaceutical Sourcing and Onshoring Survey - 2022 Edition" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317734/?utm_source=GNW
 The COVID-19 pandemic, rising raw material and fuel costs, Russia’s war against Ukraine, and other events are prompting industry conversations about drug shortages and supply chain security.

In this report, GlobalData assesses the outlook for pharmaceutical supply chains over the next 12 months, to determine to what extent bio/pharmaceutical companies and their service providers are concerned, and whether they plan to “onshore” or “offshore” their manufacturing steps.

Scope
Who should buy this report?
- This 36-page report gives important, expert insight you won’t find in any other source. 17 figures throughout the report illustrate major points and trends. This report is required reading for:
- CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the pharmaceutical supply chain to make strategic planning and investment decisions.
- Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.
- Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

Reasons to Buy
- Overview of supply chain trends and key stakeholders’ attitudes to onshoring and sourcing
- Detailed survey of industry plans to change sourcing strategy
- Analysis by geography, drug molecule type, company type, manufacturing step (active pharmaceutical ingredient, finished dose form, packaging)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317734/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Russian Oil Flows Dive, Hurting Putin's War Chest

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports have fallen sharply in the first half of September, hit first by a storm in the Pacific and then by an unexplained decline in shipments from the Baltic. Flows to the big Asian buyers — China and India — aren’t offsetting a drop in volumes for Europe.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth

  • Why Sotera Health Stock Crumbled Today

    As a result, Sotera's stock price plummeted by more than 33% on the day. Kamuda claimed that ethylene oxide emissions from a Sterigenics factory in the state caused her breast cancer and the non-Hodgkin's lymphona suffered by her son.

  • Biden to Release 10 Million Oil Barrels Ahead of EU-Russian Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The Department of Energy will offer additional US reserve crude for sale ahead of plans by the European Union to ban most Russian oil in December. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Runn

  • U.S. Retirees Aren't Waiting Till Age 70 to Collect Social Security

    There's big money in waiting to collect Social Security, but most U.S. seniors leave that cash on the table.

  • U.S. refiners eye Canadian oil once strategic reserve turns off taps

    U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply. The releases have weighed on the price of Western Canada Select (WCS), the benchmark Canadian heavy grade. In 2021 the average WCS discount was $12.78 a barrel, according to the Alberta Energy Regulator.

  • Chipmaker Nvidia launches new system for autonomous driving

    Chip giant Nvidia Corp on Tuesday unveiled its new computing platform called DRIVE Thor that would centralize autonomous and assisted driving as well as other digital functions including in-car entertainment. Nvidia, a big player in the gaming chip and artificial intelligence (AI) market, has been making a big push in the automotive business, a key growth segment for the company. Danny Shapiro, head of Nvidia's automotive business, said DRIVE Thor would be able to replace numerous chips and cables in the car and bring down the overall system cost, although he did not give specific numbers on savings.

  • China says it has been talking MAX return with Boeing

    China's aviation regulator says it met with Boeing the day before the company revealed plans to find new buyers for some MAX jets destined for Chinese carriers.

  • Bitcoin's Pre-Fed Weakness Has Chart Analysts Focused on Support at $18.3K

    The majority of longs initiated in the past three months are underwater, according to one research firm. So, a break below $18,300 could see those longs exit the market, putting downward pressure on prices.

  • 84% of Retirees Make This RMD Mistake. Are You One of Them?

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 4 reasons you should buy energy stocks right now if you are a long-term investor

    The energy sector of the S&P 500 combines low prices with lofty dividend yields supported by high free cash flow.

  • You'd Better Sell 10 Stocks Before Things Get Worse, Analysts Say

    Wall Street analysts are usually a pretty optimistic bunch. So, when they tell you to sell some S&P 500 stocks, listen.

  • Warren Buffett's Recent Purchases Are Indirect Bullish Signals For Fintech, Crypto

    SEC filings show that the value investor is opening up to some of these more speculative assets, at least indirectly.

  • Governments worldwide provide $536B in annual subsidies to this one industry — and billionaire investor Mario Gabelli is getting in on the action. Here’s how you can too.

    Ride the gravy train while it lasts.

  • How Do I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 87% of Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha's $5.9 billion "hidden" portfolio is heavily concentrated in just a handful of stocks.

  • $600K Buys You This Much Retirement

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Social Security may only pay 80% of its dues by 2035 — here's how that affects your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • J&J’s Strategy on Cancer Suits Questioned by Appeals Court

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson faced tough questions from federal appellate judges about whether placing a unit in bankruptcy to deal with more than 40,000 cancer lawsuits over its baby powder was legitimate.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ Cras

  • Here's Why Splitting Up Amazon Could Mean Huge Returns for Shareholders

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is no stranger to antitrust lawsuits. Just the other day, California filed a suit against Amazon alleging anticompetitive pricing policies. This filing isn't the first time these allegations have come up, and it likely won't be the last.

  • LNG Stocks Hold Steady Ahead Of Warren Buffett Terminal Closure

    As energy markets brace for an October shutdown at a Warren Buffett-owned LNG export terminal, LNG stocks continue to show constructive action against a receding market. U.S. natural gas futures eased to around $7.