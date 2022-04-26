Pharmaceutical Traceability Market - 33% of Growth to Originate from Asia|Evolving Opportunities with Alien Technology LLC & Avery Dennison Corp. | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceutical Traceability Market Facts at a Glance-
Total Pages: 120
Companies: 10+ – Including Alien Technology LLC, Avery Dennison Corp., Cognex Corp., Datalogic Spa, Dover Corp., Impinj Inc., MicroTag Temed Ltd., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Optel Group, and Zebra Technologies Corp. among others.
Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis
Segments: Type (barcode, RFID, GPS, and others)
Geographies: North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW
The Pharmaceutical Traceability Market size is expected to increase by USD 4.18 billion from 2019 to 2024, at an accelerated CAGR of 21% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 33% of the market's growth will originate from Asia during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for pharmaceutical traceability in Asia. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and North American regions. North America is another region showing major market growth. The prevalence and incidence of chronic diseases in North America have increased significantly. In order to reduce deaths due to chronic diseases, pharmaceutical companies are primarily focusing on the development of novel drugs that offer proper treatment to the patient population. The increasing presence of global and local pharmaceutical companies has increased the availability of drug molecules for various therapeutic applications.
Vendor Insights-
The Pharmaceutical Traceability Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.
Alien Technology LLC - The company offers RFID ICs, RFID readers and antennas, and RFID tags and labels.
Latest Drivers & Challenges in the Market-
Pharmaceutical Traceability Market Driver:
Pharmaceutical Traceability Market Challenge:
Pharmaceutical Traceability Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of about 21%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 4.18 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
18.98
Performing market contribution
Asia at 33%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alien Technology LLC, Avery Dennison Corp., Cognex Corp., Datalogic Spa, Dover Corp., Impinj Inc., MicroTag Temed Ltd., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Optel Group, and Zebra Technologies Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
