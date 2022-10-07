Pharmaceutical Traceability Market to Record a CAGR of 20.02%, Asia to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pharmaceutical traceability market has been segmented by type (barcode, RFID, GPS, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Asia will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies, the rising incidence of various chronic and lifestyle diseases, growing demand for the outsourcing of activities associated with drug manufacturing, rapid advances in drug development, and the presence of global vendors.
The pharmaceutical traceability market size is expected to grow by USD 9.37 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.02% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Pharmaceutical Traceability Market: Segmentation Analysis
By type, the barcode segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The adoption of barcodes is high, as they are less expensive than RFID tags. Moreover, they are easy to use and have high accuracy levels. In addition, governments are introducing new initiatives and laws to promote the use of barcodes in the pharmaceutical industry.
Pharmaceutical Traceability Market: Driver and Trend
The growing concerns regarding counterfeit drugs are driving the growth of the market. Counterfeit drugs are manufactured fraudulently. In addition, the sources, ingredients, or other information can be mislabeled. Customers purchase counterfeit drugs due to the lack of awareness or the low prices of such drugs. Moreover, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has led to an increase in the circulation of counterfeit drugs, especially in developing countries. The large disparity between demand and supply, because of the shortage of raw materials as well as logistics challenges, has increased the manufacturing and marketing of counterfeit drugs. Thus, the growth in the availability of counterfeit drugs has increased the demand for anti-counterfeiting technologies that use various traceability systems. This, in turn, is fueling the growth of the global pharmaceutical traceability market.
Blockchain technology is a trend in the market. Some of the features of this technology include decentralization, immutability, and authentication. Moreover, large amounts of data generated by implementing serialization must be managed, stored, and accessed only by authorized players. Blockchain is the ideal solution for this, as serial codes can be stored and only authorized parties can add or access the information. Distributed ledgers can store the serial codes containing the product information. The stored information is immutable, which enables high levels of security. In addition, the decentralized feature of blockchain protects the information from getting compromised.
Pharmaceutical Traceability Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.02%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 9.37 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
19.34
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
Asia at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, France, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Adents High Tech International, Alien Technology LLC, AlpVision SA, Authentix Inc, Avery Dennison Corp., Axway Software SA, Bar Code India Ltd, Cognex Corp., Datalogic Spa, Dover Corp., Impinj Inc., Logista Pharma SAU, Mettler Toledo International Inc., MicroTag Temed Ltd, Optel Group, rfxcel Corp., SATO Holdings Corp., TraceLink Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 Barcode - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 RFID - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 GPS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Adents High Tech International
10.4 Alien Technology LLC
10.5 AlpVision SA
10.6 Authentix Inc
10.7 Avery Dennison Corp.
10.8 Cognex Corp.
10.9 Datalogic Spa
10.10 Impinj Inc.
10.11 Mettler Toledo International Inc.
10.12 Zebra Technologies Corp.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
