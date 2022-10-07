Pharmaceutical Traceability Market to Record a CAGR of 20.02%, Asia to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pharmaceutical traceability market has been segmented by type (barcode, RFID, GPS, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Asia will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies, the rising incidence of various chronic and lifestyle diseases, growing demand for the outsourcing of activities associated with drug manufacturing, rapid advances in drug development, and the presence of global vendors.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pharmaceutical Traceability Market 2022-2026

The pharmaceutical traceability market size is expected to grow by USD 9.37 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.02% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Make confident decisions using the benchmarks and analysis provided by Technavio. Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Pharmaceutical Traceability Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, the barcode segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The adoption of barcodes is high, as they are less expensive than RFID tags. Moreover, they are easy to use and have high accuracy levels. In addition, governments are introducing new initiatives and laws to promote the use of barcodes in the pharmaceutical industry.

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the pharmaceutical traceability market, which is summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Pharmaceutical Traceability Market: Driver and Trend

The growing concerns regarding counterfeit drugs are driving the growth of the market. Counterfeit drugs are manufactured fraudulently. In addition, the sources, ingredients, or other information can be mislabeled. Customers purchase counterfeit drugs due to the lack of awareness or the low prices of such drugs. Moreover, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has led to an increase in the circulation of counterfeit drugs, especially in developing countries. The large disparity between demand and supply, because of the shortage of raw materials as well as logistics challenges, has increased the manufacturing and marketing of counterfeit drugs. Thus, the growth in the availability of counterfeit drugs has increased the demand for anti-counterfeiting technologies that use various traceability systems. This, in turn, is fueling the growth of the global pharmaceutical traceability market.

Story continues

Blockchain technology is a trend in the market. Some of the features of this technology include decentralization, immutability, and authentication. Moreover, large amounts of data generated by implementing serialization must be managed, stored, and accessed only by authorized players. Blockchain is the ideal solution for this, as serial codes can be stored and only authorized parties can add or access the information. Distributed ledgers can store the serial codes containing the product information. The stored information is immutable, which enables high levels of security. In addition, the decentralized feature of blockchain protects the information from getting compromised.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the pharmaceutical traceability market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Blood Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The blood market size is expected to increase by USD 1.82 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Cell and Gene Therapy Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The cell and gene therapy market size is expected to increase by USD 9.97 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Pharmaceutical Traceability Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.02% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adents High Tech International, Alien Technology LLC, AlpVision SA, Authentix Inc, Avery Dennison Corp., Axway Software SA, Bar Code India Ltd, Cognex Corp., Datalogic Spa, Dover Corp., Impinj Inc., Logista Pharma SAU, Mettler Toledo International Inc., MicroTag Temed Ltd, Optel Group, rfxcel Corp., SATO Holdings Corp., TraceLink Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Barcode - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 RFID - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 GPS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Adents High Tech International

10.4 Alien Technology LLC

10.5 AlpVision SA

10.6 Authentix Inc

10.7 Avery Dennison Corp.

10.8 Cognex Corp.

10.9 Datalogic Spa

10.10 Impinj Inc.

10.11 Mettler Toledo International Inc.

10.12 Zebra Technologies Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Pharmaceutical Traceability Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmaceutical-traceability-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-20-02-asia-to-be-largest-contributor-to-market-growth---technavio-301641267.html

SOURCE Technavio