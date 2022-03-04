U.S. markets open in 5 hours 4 minutes

Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2022

4 min read
Major companies in the pharmaceuticals market include Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AbbVie, Sanofi S. A, Pfizer Inc. , GlaxosmithKline, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. , Merck & Co. and AstraZeneca.

New York, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241981/?utm_source=GNW


The global pharmaceuticals market is expected to grow from $1454.66 billion in 2021 to $1587.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2135.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The pharmaceuticals market consists of sales of pharmaceuticals and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce pharmaceuticals used in treating diseases.Pharmaceuticals can be any type of drugs that are used for medicinal purposes, in the treatment of diseases.

This industry includes establishments that produce biologics and pharmaceutical drugs.

The main drug types of pharmaceutical drugs are cardiovascular drugs, dermatology drugs, gastrointestinal drugs, Genito-urinary drugs, hematology drugs, anti-infective drugs, metabolic disorders drugs, musculoskeletal disorders drugs, central nervous system drugs, oncology drugs, ophthalmology drugs, respiratory diseases drugs, vaccines, therapeutic nutrients and minerals, substance abuse and addiction.Any agent that affects the function of the heart and blood vessels is referred to as a cardiovascular drug.

Drugs that affect the cardiovascular system are some of the most commonly prescribed in medicine.The drugs are classified into branded and generic drugs.

The products are distributed through hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies/ drug stores and other distribution channel.

North America was the largest region in the pharmaceuticals market in 2021.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The population profile of most countries is becoming older.According to the WHO, by 2030, one in every six people on the planet will be 60 or older.

The proportion of the population aged 60 and up will rise from 1 billion in 2020 to 2.2 billion by 2050. This rise in the aging population increased the patient pool of many chronic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, hypertension, diabetes and cancer. The increase in the patient pool drove the demand for pharmaceuticals used in the treatment of these diseases, significantly impacting market growth during this period.

The biologics market growth will be hinder by severe shortage of skilled workforce for developing biologics drugs which require specialized skillsets.These skillsets are limited to some research organizations and medical equipment companies in the USA and Europe.

According to a study conducted by the consulting firm Mercer, the United States will face significant healthcare worker shortages in the coming decade.The firm predicts a shortage of more than 400,000 home health aides and 29,400 nurse practitioners by 2025 .

This shortage will rise in competition and salaries for the limited talent pool available for biologics manufacturing, thereby limiting growth of the market during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical companies are offering drugs for customized individual treatment for various diseases.Personalized medicine, also referred to as precision medicine, aims to provide medical care according to the patient’s individual characteristics and genetic makeup.

Precision therapies are increasingly being adopted as firms increasingly let go of the one-size-fits-all model for common medical conditions. Major companies such as GSK, Teva Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca are investing in development of personalized medicines.

The countries covered in the pharmaceuticals market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241981/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    U.S. life sciences company Illumina's offer to cut prices and allow rivals continued access to its technologies has "yet to convince" EU antitrust regulators scrutinising its $8 billion cash-and-stock bid for Grail Inc, people familiar with the matter said. Such doubts could mean that Illumina may have to sweeten its package of proposed remedies if it wants to win EU approval for the acquisition of the cancer detection test maker which it completed last August but is keeping as a separate company prior to regulatory approval. The European Commission declined to comment, saying its investigation was ongoing.