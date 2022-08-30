Pharmacists Database List of Emails, Phone Numbers, Contact Information

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2022 / The pharmacist's database list contains over 359,000 verified email addresses, cell phone numbers, and mailing addresses of every licensed pharmacist providing prescription medications in the United States. This includes pharmacists, pharmacist associates, Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD), community and clinical pharmacists, pharmacy assistants, pharmacy technicians, and more. This healthcare contact information database list can help you find a specific pharmacist by location and specialty. Whether you are a healthcare recruiter wanting to recruit pharmacists to hire, a marketer looking to target pharmacists to sell to, or a consumer looking to find a pharmacist or pharmacy near you, Heartbeat.AI's pharmacist database is the solution.

What Do Pharmacists Do?

Pharmacists dispense prescription medications to patients and offer expertise in the safe use of prescriptions. They also may conduct health and wellness screenings, provide immunizations, oversee the medications given to patients, and provide advice on healthy lifestyles.

Some pharmacists who own their pharmacy or manage a chain pharmacy spend time on business activities, such as inventory management. With most prescription drugs and medicine, pharmacists use standard dosages from pharmaceutical companies. However, some pharmacists create customized medications by mixing ingredients themselves, a process known as compounding.

Checklist of Pharmacist Duties

The daily schedule of work pharmacists perform consists of the following:

- Fill prescriptions, verifying instructions from physicians on the proper amounts of medication to give to patients.

- Check whether prescriptions will interact negatively with other drugs that a patient is taking or any medical conditions the patient has.

- Instruct patients on how and when to take a prescribed medicine and inform them about potential side effects from taking the medicine.

- Give flu shots and, in most states, other vaccinations.

- Advise patients about general health topics, such as diet, exercise, and managing stress, and on other issues, such as what equipment or supplies would be best to treat a health problem.

- Complete insurance forms and work with insurance companies to ensure that patients get the medicines they need.

- Oversee the work of pharmacy technicians and pharmacists in training (interns).

- Keep records and do other administrative tasks.

- Teach other healthcare practitioners about proper medication therapies for patients.

Types of Pharmacists

Community Pharmacists work in retail stores such as chain drug stores or independently owned pharmacies. They dispense medications to patients and answer any questions that patients may have about prescriptions, over-the-counter medications, or any health concerns that the patient may have. They also may provide some primary care services such as giving flu shots.

Clinical Pharmacists work in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare settings. They spend little time dispensing prescriptions. Instead, they are involved in direct patient care. Clinical pharmacists may go on rounds in a hospital with a physician or healthcare team. They recommend medications to give to patients and oversee the dosage and timing of the delivery of those medications. They also may conduct some medical tests and offer advice to patients. For example, pharmacists working in a diabetes clinic may counsel patients on how and when to take medications, suggest healthy food choices, and monitor patients' blood sugar.

Consultant Pharmacists advise healthcare facilities or insurance providers on patient medication use or improving pharmacy services. They also may give advice directly to patients, such as helping seniors manage their prescriptions.

Pharmaceutical Industry Pharmacists work in areas such as marketing, sales, or research and development. They may design or conduct clinical drug trials and help to develop new drugs. They may also help to establish safety regulations and ensure quality control for drugs.

Top 10 Pharmacy / Drug Store Chains in the U.S.

The top pharmacy and drug store chain locations in the United States by number of locations, number of pharmacists employed, and by revenue, are:

Walgreens Pharmacy (walgreens.com) CVS Health Pharmacy (cvshealth.com) Walmart Pharmacy (walmart.com) Rite Aid Pharmacy (riteaid.com) Kroger Pharmacy (thekrogerco.com) Albertsons Pharmacy (albertsons.com) AmerisourceBergen Pharmacy (amerisourcebergen.com) Publix Pharmacy (publix.com) McKesson Pharmacy (mckesson.com) Costco Pharmacy (costco.com)

Pharmacists Phone Numbers

A marketing solution for businesses wanting to reach pharmacists in the healthcare industry, such as pharmacists, pharmacist associates, pharmacy assistants, pharmacy technicians, or other medical experts, is a medical list of pharmacists made up of top pharmacists' email addresses and mobile phone numbers. Finding this contact information can be challenging because pharmacists and healthcare providers usually do not share their personal email addresses, mobile phone numbers, landlines, direct telephone numbers, or even mailing addresses.

"With over 359,000 pharmacists and 11 million healthcare providers available for quick search lookups, Heartbeat.AI's pharmacist phone number and email database is one of the largest databases of pharmacists and healthcare professionals in the United States," said Ben Argeband, Founder and CEO of Heartbeat.AI.

Find a Pharmacist or Pharmacy Location

The ideal way for marketers, sales professionals, or healthcare recruiters to get in touch with pharmacists, pharmacist associates, doctor of pharmacy (Pharm.D.), community and clinical pharmacists, pharmacy assistants, pharmacy technicians, healthcare providers, and other medical professionals, is by using a pharmacist email list or medical list of pharmacists. The database of pharmacists from Heartbeat.AI has over 359,000 verified email addresses, cell phone numbers, and other pharmacist specific medical and surgical data with an accuracy rate of more than 95%.

The ideal users of this pharmacist database are those who want to contact pharmacists and other healthcare professionals such as physicians , nurses , and dentists . Targeting pharmacists is ideal, as this list contains all licensed pharmacists in the United States.

Search for Pharmacists By Specialty or Prescription

Some pharmacists have the abbreviation PharmD or Pharm.D. after their name. For Pharmacists, "PharmD" refers to "Doctor of Pharmacy". To become a licensed pharmacist, educational requirements include obtaining a Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) professional doctorate degree. After obtaining a PharmD degree and passing the proper licensure examinations, a pharmacist can practice pharmacy in the US. Depending on the state they are located, they often are required to join the State Board of Pharmacy .

List of Physician Assistant (PA) National Organizations

The main national organizations serving pharmacists include:

American Pharmacists Association ( APhA )

National Community Pharmacists Association ( NCPA )

American College of Clinical Pharmacy ( ACCP )

American Society of Health-System Pharmacists ( ASHP )

The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) is the largest association of pharmacists in the United States and is the only organization advancing the entire pharmacy profession. APhA prepares members to thrive at every career stage and in every pharmacy setting with world-class continuing education, transformative events, unique practice tools, and timely solutions to complex challenges.

Sometimes you may need to find a pharmacist near you that is a pharmacy specialist in a certain healthcare profession. If you have to try and find the phone number by searching Google, or having purchased an outdated list in the past, this could be frustrating and a waste of time.

To reach your target pharmacist demographic more effectively, you can use the Heartbeat.AI database as part of your marketing plan or recruiting campaign. Easily find, sort, and filter a pharmacist or any healthcare professional by specialty. The pharmacist mailing database is a time-saving resource for sales and marketing teams seeking medical leads because it can be converted into sales in less time. Access the database for finding a pharmacist by specialty using this medical list of pharmacists.

Lookup Pharmacists Near Me

Consumers can find a pharmacist or pharmacy near them by using the pharmacist phone numbers directory. Filter the database by location and search for the pharmacists in your local area. To locate a pharmacist by name, with a few clicks you can find a list of pharmacists or pharmacies in the database by filtering by their first name, last name, specialty area, credentials, and more. Finding a pharmacist by the types of insurance accepted, is another good way to find a healthcare professional near you.

