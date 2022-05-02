U.S. markets open in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.50
    +7.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,941.00
    +59.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,893.50
    +41.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,863.80
    +2.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.70
    -2.99 (-2.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.40
    -30.30 (-1.58%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    -0.43 (-1.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0533
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.90
    +3.91 (+13.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2570
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0590
    +0.2290 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,922.12
    +860.72 (+2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    895.26
    -21.09 (-2.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Pharmacogenomics Market To Cross $10,505.3 Million Value by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the global pharmacogenomics market was worth $5,527.2 million, which is set to reach $10,505.3 million, rising at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030, according to P&S Intelligence. The growing use of pharmacogenomics in the development and discovery of medicines, increasing rate of adverse drug reactions (ADRs), shift from reactive to preventive care, and growing prevalence of cancers and infectious diseases are the key drivers for market growth.

P&amp;S Intelligence Logo
P&S Intelligence Logo

Therefore, key players are extensively involved in seeking approvals and product launches to remain competitive. They include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Myriad Genetics Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Admera Health LLC, QIAGEN N.V., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, 23andMe Inc., Exact Sciences Corporation, and Mesa Laboratories Inc.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/pharmacogenomics-market/report-sample

Key Findings of Pharmacogenomics Market Report

  • The sequencing category is expected to experience the highest CAGR due to the growing emphasis on sequencing analysis for various genetic patterns. Furthermore, sequencing approaches have had a significant influence on healthcare by revolutionizing treatment techniques, as genetic information has become more prominent in diagnosis.

  • Genotyping services hold the largest share in the pharmacogenomics market due to the acquisition of individual genomics profiles by health providers, to offer better services.

  • Moreover, the United States Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and FDA have been at the forefront of developing effective and acceptable recommendations and regulations, to encourage end users to employ pharmacogenomic tests.

  • Thus, North America dominated the global pharmacogenomics market in 2021, and it is expected to maintain its dominance in the next years. The government's attempts to incorporate targeted medicine techniques into the mainstream healthcare sector are driving the use of pharmacogenomic procedures in the region.

  • A key solution provider, Foundation Medicine Inc. gained the FDA clearance for its FoundationOne CDx in December 2021, which will be used as a companion diagnostic (CDx) for two sets of future and existing FDA-approved melanoma treatments.

  • Similarly, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. released the latest version of SeqStudio Flex Series Genetic Analyzer in March 2022, allowing researchers to conduct research on infectious disease diagnostics and gene editing. The SeqStudio Flex Series Genetic Analyzer features a more-efficient workflow, improved accuracy, and multiple applications.

Diagnostic facilities are expected to grow at the highest pharmacogenomics market CAGR in the coming years. Diagnostic centers account for the majority of these items in use, owing to the considerable research, which has resulted in highly complex tests and systems. Furthermore, technological improvements have transformed the services offered by diagnostic centers, thus resulting in higher patient traffic.

Browse detailed report on Pharmacogenomics Market Size and Demand Forecast Through 2030

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) tests are in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests that are sold directly to consumers without the involvement of healthcare practitioners. The user is often asked to take a specimen (saliva, urine, or other) and send it straight to the corporation for analysis and testing. The number of people who may now obtain genetic information on themselves is growing because of DTC testing, which offers opportunities to market players.

Pharmacogenomics Market Segmentation Analysis

By Service

  • Genotyping

  • SNP Identification

  • Pharmacogenetic Testing

By Technology

  • Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

  • Microarray

  • Sequencing

By Application

  • Oncology

  • Infectious Diseases

  • Neurology

  • Cardiovascular Diseases

By End User

  • Research Organizations

  • Pharmaceutical Companies

  • Diagnostic Centers

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)

  • Latin America (LATAM)

  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Browse Other Related Reports

Global Genomics Market Growth Forecast Report

Global In Vitro Diagnostic Market Growth Forecast Report

Global AI in Genomics Market Growth Forecast Report

Global Gene Therapy Market Growth Forecast Report

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmacogenomics-market-to-cross-10-505-3-million-value-by-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301536999.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

Recommended Stories

  • The Evolution of Online Casinos Over the Last Decade

    Even in the Philippines, where POGOs cater to offshore clientele, and there has been a pushback against the growth of the online gambling market, the growth has still been very strong.

  • Nio Stock: China EV Sales Tumble As Covid Lockdowns Hit Production

    Tesla China rivals reported big April EV sales declines. Nio halted EV production briefly due to Covid lockdowns. Nio stock is far off highs.

  • Bargain Shopping? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investors are constantly searching for the next big winner. We mean the stocks that are on track to see explosive growth, handsomely rewarding the investors that managed to get onboard at the right time. But how are investors supposed to know when it’s time to snap up the right stock? The Street’s seasoned pros tell investors that compelling investments can be found among names that have stumbled lately. Rockiness in share prices can present a unique opportunity to get in on the action before th

  • Australia Yields Hit Highest Since 2014 With RBA, Fed Hikes Seen

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian bonds sold off as investors anticipate the nation’s central bank will raise interest rates on Tuesday for the first time since 2010. Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Offloading BillionsYields on benchma

  • ‘We cannot do that.’ 3 things NOT to ask your financial adviser to do for you

    Financial planners can be integral to your financial success, but you shouldn't cross certain lines.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Big-Name Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings,, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. D.R. Horton Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • At the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, Warren Buffett aims to assure shareholders

    At the start of the Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B BRK.A annual meeting on Saturday, chairman and chief executive officer Warren Buffett wasted no time speaking to the question of the company’s aging leadership. He noted, in fact, that the combined age of he and vice chairman Charlie Munger was roughly 190 years --- and that it was only appropriate that shareholders “see them in person.”

  • Inflation adds to financial stress this year — but should it change how you invest?

    The right portfolio strategy should hedge against inflation for you.

  • HSBC defends its global span to fend off Ping An's break-up call as it doubles down on its Asia pivot

    HSBC, in the midst of the latest reorganisation of its worldwide banking operations, has gone on the defensive to fend off its largest shareholder's call to break up its business. The London-headquartered bank, which traces its roots to Hong Kong and earns almost two-thirds of its pre-tax profit in Asia, said it has the right strategy as the global financier for trade between the East and the West. "First and foremost, we remain a global institution serving our clients on a global basis, but [wi

  • Amazon and Ford Have a Big Problem They Can't Control

    E-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford both have stakes in a company that is becoming a financial headache.

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy Amid Rebranding, Afterpay Deal, And Bitcoin Moves?

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and the Afterpay acquisition as its merchant business rebounds from Covid-19.

  • TUI says rise in bookings points to sustained recovery

    Holiday group TUI recorded 1.3 million bookings in the past four weeks, chief executive Fritz Joussen told staff in a letter seen by Reuters on Sunday, pointing to a sustained recovery from the pandemic. TUI said earlier this year that summer holiday bookings were approaching pre-COVID levels on pent-up demand, with a steady recovery in Britain since restrictions and testing rules were lifted.

  • Berkshire Hathaway owns 9.5% of Activision, Warren Buffett says

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc. started buying more shares of Activision Blizzard Inc. since Microsoft Corp. announced its plan to acquire the videogame maker in January and now has a 9.5% stake, Warren Buffett said Saturday at Berkshire's annual meeting. Buffett said those purchases were his decision and are a bet that the deal will close. Activision shares ended Friday at $75.60, while Microsoft has offered $95 a share. Berkshire would be required to make a regulatory filing if its stake topped 10%. B

  • Warren Buffett busts a myth about Warren Buffett

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway loaded up on stocks as stock prices fell earlier this year. On Saturday, Buffett revealed that the company bought $51.1 billion worth of stocks during the first quarter.

  • What to Name a New Company? Experienced Entrepreneurs Play to Emotions.

    By contrast, first-time founders are more likely to pick a name that describes what the company does.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger Takes Another Swipe at Robinhood

    Warren Buffett’s right-hand man says the ‘unraveling’ of the trading platform after last year’s trading boom is a sign ‘God is getting just.’

  • Powell’s Fed Set to Go Big and Keep Going Until Inflation Tamed

    (Bloomberg) -- Jerome Powell doesn’t like to bless bets in financial markets, but he could shift the needle this week on how high investors expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates to cool overheated prices.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsBiggest Treasury Buyer

  • How Elon Musk Can Save Twitter

    Musk will need to balance financial prudence with his broader vision for the company, given the expected rise in its interest costs once the deal closes.

  • Marketmind: Peak hawkishness

    Nevertheless, there are no signs that the Federal Reserve will take the edge off its tightening plans. A 50 basis points interest rate hike on Wednesday looks a done deal with the key issue being how hawkish will Powell be in the Q&A session. That said, it doesn't seem there is much room to surprise on the hawkish side, analysts say, given that a total of 250 basis points is priced in by money markets by late 2023.

  • Tata, India's electric vehicle king, takes a frugal road less travelled

    To make its first electric vehicle for the consumer market, India's Tata Motors Ltd repurposed an unused shop floor at its flagship plant. Here, there's no fancy assembly line - Nexon SUV bodies designed for gasoline models are wired and fitted with battery packs by hand. Tata now makes more than 100 a day though much of that is now handled at another plant nearby.