Pharmacogenomics Market Size to Grow by USD 2.50 Bn, Life Science Tools and Services Market to be Parent Market - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pharmacogenomics market has been categorized as a part of the global life science tools and services market. The parent market, the global life science tools and services market, covers products and companies engaged in the R&D of various product categories. These categories include capital equipment, accessories, instruments, and consumables that are used for R&D on pharmaceuticals and biotechnology products and laboratory diagnosis of various diseases.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pharmacogenomics Market 2022-2026

The pharmacogenomics market size is expected to grow by USD 2.50 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.93% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the latest trends and drivers, the current market scenario, and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Pharmacogenomics Market 2022-2026: Scope

The pharmacogenomics market report covers the following areas:

Pharmacogenomics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The pharmacogenomics market is concentrated, with the presence of several regional and global vendors. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The competition among vendors in the market is expected to intensify, with a rise in product innovations, product and service extensions, and M&A. Moreover, global players are expected to acquire regional or local players.

Pharmacogenomics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

23andMe Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Admera Health, ATS GENETECH PVT. LTD., Dynamic DNA Laboratories, geneOmbio Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Illumina Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Mesa Labs Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., OneOme LLC, OPKO Health Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Find key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Pharmacogenomics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

Pharmacogenomics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist pharmacogenomics market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the pharmacogenomics market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the pharmacogenomics market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pharmacogenomics market vendors

Related Reports

Pharmacovigilance Market by Service Provider and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The pharmacovigilance market share is expected to increase by USD 4.02 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Neuroprosthetics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The neuroprosthetics market share is expected to increase by USD 4.59 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Pharmacogenomics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.93%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.50 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

6.11

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

23andMe Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Admera Health, ATS GENETECH PVT. LTD., Dynamic DNA Laboratories, geneOmbio Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Illumina Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Mesa Labs Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., OneOme LLC, OPKO Health Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Research organizations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Academic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 23andMe Inc.

  • 10.4 Abbott Laboratories

  • 10.5 Admera Health

  • 10.6 ATS GENETECH PVT. LTD.

  • 10.7 Dynamic DNA Laboratories

  • 10.8 geneOmbio Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Mesa Labs Inc.

  • 10.10 Myriad Genetics Inc.

  • 10.11 OneOme LLC

  • 10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

