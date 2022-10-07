Pharmacogenomics Market Size to Grow by USD 2.50 Bn, Life Science Tools and Services Market to be Parent Market - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pharmacogenomics market has been categorized as a part of the global life science tools and services market. The parent market, the global life science tools and services market, covers products and companies engaged in the R&D of various product categories. These categories include capital equipment, accessories, instruments, and consumables that are used for R&D on pharmaceuticals and biotechnology products and laboratory diagnosis of various diseases.
The pharmacogenomics market size is expected to grow by USD 2.50 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.93% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Pharmacogenomics Market 2022-2026: Scope
The pharmacogenomics market report covers the following areas:
Pharmacogenomics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape
The pharmacogenomics market is concentrated, with the presence of several regional and global vendors. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The competition among vendors in the market is expected to intensify, with a rise in product innovations, product and service extensions, and M&A. Moreover, global players are expected to acquire regional or local players.
Pharmacogenomics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
23andMe Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Admera Health, ATS GENETECH PVT. LTD., Dynamic DNA Laboratories, geneOmbio Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Illumina Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Mesa Labs Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., OneOme LLC, OPKO Health Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
Pharmacogenomics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
End-user
Geography
Pharmacogenomics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist pharmacogenomics market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the pharmacogenomics market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the pharmacogenomics market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pharmacogenomics market vendors
Pharmacogenomics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.93%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 2.50 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
6.11
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
23andMe Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Admera Health, ATS GENETECH PVT. LTD., Dynamic DNA Laboratories, geneOmbio Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Illumina Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Mesa Labs Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., OneOme LLC, OPKO Health Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Research organizations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Academic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 23andMe Inc.
10.4 Abbott Laboratories
10.5 Admera Health
10.6 ATS GENETECH PVT. LTD.
10.7 Dynamic DNA Laboratories
10.8 geneOmbio Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
10.9 Mesa Labs Inc.
10.10 Myriad Genetics Inc.
10.11 OneOme LLC
10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
