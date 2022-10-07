Pharmacogenomics Market Size to Grow by USD 2.50 Bn, Life Science Tools and Services Market to be Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pharmacogenomics market has been categorized as a part of the global life science tools and services market. The parent market, the global life science tools and services market, covers products and companies engaged in the R&D of various product categories. These categories include capital equipment, accessories, instruments, and consumables that are used for R&D on pharmaceuticals and biotechnology products and laboratory diagnosis of various diseases.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pharmacogenomics Market 2022-2026

The pharmacogenomics market size is expected to grow by USD 2.50 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.93% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Pharmacogenomics Market 2022-2026: Scope

The pharmacogenomics market report covers the following areas:

Pharmacogenomics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The pharmacogenomics market is concentrated, with the presence of several regional and global vendors. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The competition among vendors in the market is expected to intensify, with a rise in product innovations, product and service extensions, and M&A. Moreover, global players are expected to acquire regional or local players.

Pharmacogenomics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

23andMe Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Admera Health, ATS GENETECH PVT. LTD., Dynamic DNA Laboratories, geneOmbio Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Illumina Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Mesa Labs Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., OneOme LLC, OPKO Health Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Story continues

Pharmacogenomics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Geography

Pharmacogenomics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist pharmacogenomics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pharmacogenomics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pharmacogenomics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pharmacogenomics market vendors

Pharmacogenomics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.50 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 23andMe Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Admera Health, ATS GENETECH PVT. LTD., Dynamic DNA Laboratories, geneOmbio Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Illumina Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Mesa Labs Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., OneOme LLC, OPKO Health Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Research organizations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Academic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 23andMe Inc.

10.4 Abbott Laboratories

10.5 Admera Health

10.6 ATS GENETECH PVT. LTD.

10.7 Dynamic DNA Laboratories

10.8 geneOmbio Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

10.9 Mesa Labs Inc.

10.10 Myriad Genetics Inc.

10.11 OneOme LLC

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

