U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,075.90
    +25.07 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,032.91
    +173.88 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,114.42
    +100.95 (+0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,791.54
    +23.16 (+1.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.98
    +0.61 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.20
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    +0.15 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5320
    -0.0190 (-0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2381
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0390
    +0.3500 (+0.26%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,529.18
    +99.01 (+0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    624.80
    +10.59 (+1.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,639.02
    +18.59 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety Software Market Expected to Reach USD 16.99 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

PR Newswire
·5 min read

Verified Market Research® provides a comprehensive analysis of the market share, market ranking analysis, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis of these key players. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the global Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety Software Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety Software Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.04% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 6.88 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 16.99 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

VMR_Logo
VMR_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=2291

Browse in-depth TOC on "Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety Software Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety Software Market Gains Momentum as Demand for Drug Safety Management Rises

The global Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety Software Market is witnessing robust growth, thanks to the increasing demand for effective drug safety management systems. Pharmacovigilance is an essential aspect of drug safety that deals with the detection, monitoring, assessment, and prevention of various side effects and adverse reactions of medicinal drugs. The use of pharmacovigilance and drug safety software enables healthcare professionals to manage and record pharmacovigilance data, which can be used for growing awareness of the harmful effects of drugs.

According to recent research by Verified Market Research®, the incidence of adverse drug reactions has increased globally, leading to the introduction of stringent regulations by many governments for the pre-sales and post-sales of drugs. Outsourcing companies are quickly adopting pharmacovigilance and drug safety software to ensure regulatory compliance and patient safety. Moreover, the rising cases of chronic disorders have further boosted the demand for such software.

The market's key players include Arisglobal, AB-Cube, Sparta Systems, Inc, Extedo GMBH, Oracle Corporation, Online Business Applications, Inc., Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd, United Biosource Corporation, and Umbra Global.

To stay competitive in the market, these key players are adopting various key development strategies, including product benchmarking and SWOT analysis, to enhance their product offerings and stay ahead of the curve. Additionally, market ranking analysis is used to determine the company's position in the market.

The pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market are highly competitive, and key players are focusing on innovation and technological advancements to cater to the growing demand for effective drug safety management systems.

In conclusion, the increasing demand for effective drug safety management systems is driving the growth of the Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety Software Market. Key players are adopting various key development strategies, including product benchmarking and SWOT analysis, to stay competitive in the market.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety Software Market into Functionality, Delivery, End User, And Geography.

  • Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety Software Market, by Functionality

  • Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety Software Market, by Delivery

  • Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety Software Market, by End User

  • Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety Software Market, by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market By Offering (Software, Services), By Technology (Machine Learning, Computer Vision), By Functionality (Genome Sequencing, Gene Editing), By Geography, And Forecast

Computational Biology Market By End-User (Industry, Commercial, Academics), By Application (Preclinical Drug Development, Human Body Simulation Software), By Geography, And Forecast

Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market By Product And Services (Equipment, Software), By Vendor (Equipment Vendor, Consulting Vendor), By Application (Inpatient Pharmacy, Outpatient Pharmacy), By Eqipment (Automated Medication Dispensing System, Integrated Workflow Automation Systems, Automated Packaging And Labeling Systems), By Geography, And Forecast

Drug Safety Software Market By Product (Fully Integrated Solution, Issue Tracking Solution, Adverse Event Reporting Solution, Others), By Application (Bpos, Cros, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Others), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 15 Pharma Companies contributing for a healthier future

Visualize Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety Software Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmacovigilance-and-drug-safety-software-market-expected-to-reach-usd-16-99-billion-by-2030-verified-market-research-301786897.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s What Retirement Looks Like in America in Six Charts

    Americans spend decades saving for retirement, never quite sure how much is enough or what sort of life that money will ultimately buy. To benchmark your retirement plans—including your savings and spending and how you spend your time—one place to start is by looking at how your numbers stack up against Americans overall. The biggest source of retirement income for many Americans is the nest egg built up during their careers.

  • Japan's Toyota hands St Petersburg plant over to Russian state

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia and Toyota said on Friday that the Japanese carmaker's factory in St Petersburg had been handed over to state entity NAMI, with Moscow snapping up more assets from global automakers leaving Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. "Toyota's production site in St Petersburg has... been transferred to the state," Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement. The company said in September it had decided to stop vehicle production in Russia due to the interruption in supplies of key materials and parts.

  • Baby Boomers, You Need This Much Money to Retire Comfortably

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Biden Makes Electric Vehicle Credits Elusive in Bid for US Auto Renaissance

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s requirements for electric vehicle tax credits will reduce the number of models eligible for incentives until tens of billions of new investment in US manufacturing by automakers and suppliers kick in.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSingapore’s Changi Sees Immigration System Restored After DelaysA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in Japan$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in

  • I am a Starbucks barista who doesn’t qualify for all the wonderful benefits you keep hearing about. We want the ‘different kind of company’ that Howard Schultz promised but failed to deliver

    'The benefits are great on paper, but often don’t exist in reality due to inconsistent scheduling.'

  • Iraqi Oil Shutdowns Worsen as Gulf Keystone Cuts Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. will become the latest oil producer in Iraqi Kurdistan to cut production, as a legal spat between the region’s government and Baghdad that’s pushed up crude prices drags on.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSingapore’s Changi Sees Immigration System Restored After DelaysA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in Japan$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUS Air For

  • Average Retirement Savings For Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla Recalls Some Semi-Trucks, Ford Slams Brakes On Self-Driving Dreams, TikTok Founder Meets Walmart Chief Privately: Today's Top Stories

    Benzinga Tesla Recalls Again — Except This Time, It's 35 Semi-Trucks EV giant Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is recalling thirty-five 2023 semi-trucks, citing trouble with the parking brake. The company said in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the parking brake might not engage as expected when the driver releases the brakes. This may allow the vehicle to roll away and increase the crash risk. Tesla said it would replace the parking brake valve module in affected v

  • Citizens Financial Unit Investigated for Sales of Savings Product Controlled by Troubled Financier Greg Lindberg

    Massachusetts securities regulators confirmed they are examining sales of annuities offered by Colorado Bankers Life Insurance.

  • Morgan Stanley Analyst Downgrades Schwab Over Client Cash Concerns

    Analysts have been reassessing Charles Schwab because of the impact of interest rates and uncertainty as to when relief might arrive.

  • Oil ticks up as U.S. inflation cools, but prices set for monthly drop

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices ticked up on Friday with U.S. inflation data showing some signs of slowing price rises, but on the month oil was on course for its weakest performance since November. Brent futures, which have risen nearly 6% this week, were up 22 cents or 0.3% at $79.49 a barrel by 1309 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude was up 45 cents or 0.6% to $74.82, having gained about 8% so far this week.

  • US Appeals Court Rules In Favor Of Apple In Patent Infringement Case Against VirnetX

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) turned the tables in its favor by convincing a U.S. appeals court on Thursday to uphold a patent tribunal's ruling. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a decision from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office invalidating the two patents VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) had accused Apple of infringing, Reuters reports citing court documents. The Federal Circuit on Thursday affirmed decisions by the USPTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board that the patents

  • Biden admin urges Supreme Court to hear 'skinny labels' case between Teva, GSK

    The Biden Administration told the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday that it should agree to hear a patent appeal over drug labels involving Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc and GlaxoSmithKline LLC that could have significant ramifications for the generic-drug industry. The U.S. Solicitor General said Teva's generic version of GSK's heart drug Coreg could not have violated GSK's patent rights because Teva omitted the infringing use of the drug from its labeling. Such "skinny labels" typically allow generic drugmakers to launch their products earlier while avoiding liability for infringing brand-name drugmakers' patents.

  • China's Huawei says 'out of crisis' mode as revenue edges up

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd said it was "out of crisis mode" as it posted a small increase in annual revenue, adding it was making headway with replacing components affected by sanctions thanks to the billions it is spending on research. R&D spending over the year rose 13.2% to 161.5 billion yuan ($23.50 billion), equivalent to a quarter of company revenue.

  • Oil Heads for Weekly Surge as Iraqi Supply Disruption Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a weekly surge of about 9% as disruptions to Iraqi exports tightened the market and worries about the economy eased after lower-than-expected US inflation.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSingapore’s Changi Sees Immigration System Restored After DelaysA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in Japan$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUS Air Force Plans to End Lockheed Hyperso

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Philip Morris International, Altria Group and Turning Point Brands

    Philip Morris International, Altria Group and Turning Point Brands have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Canada clears C$20 billion Rogers-Shaw deal to create No.2 telecom company

    The green light for the deal came as Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne agreed to the transfer of wireless licenses held by Shaw's Freedom Mobile unit to Quebecor Inc under some conditions. Freedom Mobile's proposed C$2.85 billion sale to Quebecor-owned Videotron has been crucial in addressing the antitrust concerns over the deal, given the overlap between Rogers and Shaw's wireless divisions.

  • Chinese companies rush for U.S. listings ahead of new rules

    The number of U.S. IPOs by Chinese firms jumped in March, as some of them rushed to set up offshore listings before rules take effect that will complicate the process, though with markets jittery, several met with a tepid response. Seven Chinese firms including Chanson International and Hongli Group have launched public offerings in March to raise a combined $82.3 million, compared with just four in the preceding two months. Although the numbers are not huge, the surge stands out since only six mainland China-based companies launched U.S. IPOs in 2022 as Sino-U.S. tensions and in particular strict regulatory scrutiny on both sides hurt investor demand for such listings.

  • Trouble brews at Starbucks as its caffeine high finally fades

    When Starbucks first set its sights on Britain, the Seattle coffee shop aimed to become the new local.

  • HSBC chief accused of pressuring bank staff to give £40m loan to company his daughter worked at

    The chief executive of HSBC has been accused of pressuring the bank’s staff to give a £40m loan to the real estate company his daughter worked at.