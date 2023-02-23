U.S. markets open in 3 hours 52 minutes

Pharmacovigilance Europe Conference 2023: Ensuring Pharmacovigilance For Global Public Health (London, United Kingdom - May 24-25, 2023)

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmacovigilance Europe 2023" conference has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Pharmacovigilance Europe Congress 2023 attracts senior-level attendees from leading pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostics, CRO, and solution provider companies.

After witnessing outstanding success in our previous Pharmacovigilance conferences, Pharmacovigilance Europe 2022 will gather the top-notch Industry experts from Pharma/Biotech and Clinical Research Organisations.

Why Attend This Conference?

  • Listen to the top-notch Pharma/Biotech Industry pioneers who will deliver the latest cutting-edge information.

  • A fantastic opportunity to network with the top-notch Pharma/Biotech Industry pioneers during the networking sessions.

  • Speak out sessions and Panel discussions will provide a great opportunity to ask questions from the expert and find out feasible solutions.

Current Market Of Global Pharmacovigilance

  • 6 Billion Pharmacovigilance Market to reach $6 Billion in 2022

  • Global Pharmaceutical Market Value $1057 Billion

Come and Update with the expanding Global Pharmaceutical Industry and increase awareness on the significant and essential need of Global Pharmacovigilance.

Why Attend Pharmacovigilance Europe?

  • A Global Event In Pharmacovigilance

  • Ensuring Pharmacovigilance For Global Public Health

  • 20+ Expert Speakers From Around The World

  • 100'S Pharma/Biotech Professionals From Over 50 Countries

  • Bringing Together The Key Decision Makers Under One Roof

  • Over 10 Hours Of Dedicated Networking And Interactive Sessions

Who Should Attend:

Delegates includes VPs, Directors, Heads, Managers, Scientific Advisors, Consultants, Senior scientists, and professionals with intermediate to advance knowledge and experience in the following.

  • Pharmacovigilance Risk Management

  • Drug Safety Pharmacoepidemiology

  • Drug Research & Development Clinical Pharmacology

  • Clinical Safety Information And Clinical Data Management

  • Medical Product Safety Assessment Clinical Research & Safety

  • Data Analysis Information Technology

  • Medical Information Health Outcomes

  • Sales And Marketing Clinical Trials & CRO's

  • Contract Manufacturing

Speakers

Jefferson Guillon
CSL Behring - UK

Phil Tregunno
MHRA

Dr Mircea Ciuca
CSL Behring Switzerland

Kendal Harrison
MHRA - UK

Andrea Oliva
Viatris - Italy

Rishi Chopra
Biogen - UK

Dr Jackie Roberts
Accord HealthCare

Uwe Gudat
Fresenius Kabi - Switzerland

Michael Bean
Johnson & Johnson - UK

Sibel Guerler
Bristol Myers Squibb - Switzerland

Chetan Shatapathy
AstraZeneca - UK

Jennifer Kane
Flexion Therapeutics - USA

Khaudeja Bano
AMGEN - USA

Martijn van de Leur
BIOMAPAS - Netherlands

Andrew Bond
CSL Behring - Australia

Raj Bhogal
Jazz Pharmaceuticals - UK

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c7o5jv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmacovigilance-europe-conference-2023-ensuring-pharmacovigilance-for-global-public-health-london-united-kingdom---may-24-25-2023-301754204.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

