U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,006.50
    +7.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,668.00
    +63.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,914.25
    +10.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.10
    +4.70 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.19
    +0.27 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.70
    +9.90 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    +0.57 (+2.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0428
    +0.0079 (+0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.24
    +0.51 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1909
    +0.0046 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.4500
    +0.1720 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,721.29
    -174.82 (-1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    391.59
    -3.11 (-0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,373.54
    +4.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,028.30
    +38.13 (+0.14%)
     

Pharmacovigilance Global Market Report 2022-2030: Increased Cases of Chronic Disease Bolsters 13.5% Annual Growth

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmacovigilance Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The pharmacovigilance market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.5% for the forecasted period (2022-2030). As the world's population ages, chronic diseases have increased; and more adverse drug reactions mean more pharmacovigilance.

Pharmacovigilance is the healthcare industry's effort to ensure that pharmaceutical companies' claims are accurate and supported by scientific evidence. This report covers all the quantitative and qualitative aspects of pharmacovigilance market and also talks about its key drivers, the challenges it faces, the growth opportunities present in the market, and its future prospects.

Post Marketing Surveillance Phase Takes the Largest Slice

The market has been segmented on basis of Clinical Trial Phases, Service Providers, End Users, Methods, and Regional Basis. On the basis of Clinical Trials, Phase IV i.e. Post Marketing Surveillance Phase has a presiding share of about 75.6% for the year 2020 whereas On the basis of Service Provider, Contract Outsourcing has a presiding share of about 59.2%. Spontaneous Reporting has a dominant share of 30.3% for the year 2020 because of its usefulness in detecting new, serious and rare adverse drug reaction cases and moreover it is an efficient and inexpensive method of reporting ADRs. After Spontaneous Reporting, Cohort Event Monitoring is expected to show growth exponentially over a forecast period. While viewing Phv Market on basis of therapeutic areas, oncology (The study and Treatment of Tumours) dominates the market with a share of about 26.5% whereas while viewing it on basis of end Users, pharmaceuticals dominates the market with a share of 42.6%.

Drivers and Challenges

The surge in cases of adverse drug reactions (ADR), the increasing occurrence of chronic diseases (Diabetes, Cancer, etc.) which in turn lead to increased drug consumption are a few of the main underlying forces driving the growth of the PHV Market. 5% of hospitalizations in Europe and the U.S.in the year 2019 were due to adverse drug reaction cases. Iatrogenic disease is the most common disease caused due to adverse drug reactions.

According to a study by Tufts University, 40% of Adverse Drug Events are never reported by Healthcare Professionals. Another major problem in Spontaneous Reporting of Adverse drug events (ADE) is misreporting and miscoding of reports. The data mentioned in reports under the fields of dosage, formulation type, time, and length of exposure to ADE is not clearly stated.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Pharmacovigilance Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics

4. Pharmacovigilance Market: By Clinical Trial Phase, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5. Pharmacovigilance Market: By Type of Method, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6. Pharmacovigilance Market: By Type of End User, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. Pharmacovigilance Market: By Type of Service Provider, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. Pharmacovigilance Market: By Therapeutic Area, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. North America Pharmacovigilance Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. UK and European Union Pharmacovigilance Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Asia Pacific Pharmacovigilance Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

12. Latin America Pharmacovigilance Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

13. Middle East and Africa Pharmacovigilance Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

14. Company Profile

Companies Mentioned

  • Accenture

  • BoehringerIngelheim

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb

  • Clinquest Group B.V.

  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

  • EcronAcunova Ltd.

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • GlaxoSmithKline

  • HCL Technologies

  • IBM Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1zi6h

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmacovigilance-global-market-report-2022-2030-increased-cases-of-chronic-disease-bolsters-13-5-annual-growth-301679846.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Biden-Xi Talks Boost U.S.-Listed Chinese Stocks

    U.S.-listed Chinese stocks rallied on Tuesday after President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping [restored dialogue](https://www.wsj.com/articles/biden-xi-talks-mark-shift-in-u-s-china-ties-toward-managing-fierce-competition-11668534046?mod=panda_wsj_author_alert) ahead of a G-20 summit in Indonesia. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks dozens of Chinese stocks listed on American exchanges, jumped more than 6%. The American depository receipts of e-commerce giants Alibaba and Pind

  • Fallen FTX Reveals Top Creditors on Friday

    Insolvent cryptocurrency exchange FTX could have as many as one million investors who are seeking to recoup their losses. The Bahamian-based brokerage filed for bankruptcy after facing massive liquidity issues when its acquirer, Binance, backed out of a merger. The bankruptcy attorneys for FTX, Landis Rath & Cobb and Sullivan and Cromwell, said on Nov. 15 that the number of creditors could exceed one million, according to a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 15%-25% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • Oil Majors Are Betting Big On Suriname

    The Guyana-Suriname Basin is quickly becoming one of the most exciting oil regions on the planet, and energy majors are making big bets on its future

  • Intel hit with $949 million U.S. verdict in VLSI computer chip patent trial

    (Reuters) -A federal jury in Texas on Tuesday said Intel Corp must pay VLSI Technology LLC $948.8 million for infringing a VLSI patent for computer chips. VLSI, a patent-holding company affiliated with the SoftBank Group Corp-owned private equity firm Fortress Investment Group, argued during the six-day trial that Intel's Cascade Lake and Skylake microprocessors violated its patent covering improvements to data processing. An Intel spokesperson said the company "strongly disagrees" with the verdict and plans to appeal, and that the case is "one example of many that shows the U.S. patent system is in urgent need of reform."

  • Wells Fargo Faces Huge Fine After Latest Scandal

    Most recently, the bank came under fire from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for its use of the fast-cash bank-to-bank transfer service known as Zelle. The service was created in a partnership between several major banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America , JP Morgan Chase , and more to offer a transfer option similar to that of PayPal . Not long before that, Wells Fargo was called out for discriminatory practices after closing long-time accounts without warning.

  • Futures tick higher as investors await retail sales data, earnings

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the missile that killed two people in Poland was unlikely to have been fired from Russia. Equities have rallied after a cooler-than-expected report on consumer prices last week raised hopes of less aggressive tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve. "The big test now will be whether these very positive numbers from October can be sustained, or whether it's a repeat of July's downside surprise that was then followed by more negative prints once again," Deutsche Bank's head of global fundamental credit strategy Jim Reid said.

  • Microsoft promises reforms after third-party report on executive misconduct

    Microsoft said in January that it tapped an outside firm to conduct an audit of three years' worth of internal data on sexual harassment and gender discrimination complaints.

  • Sable Offshore Corp. to buy shuttered Exxon assets in California, aims to restart production

    A group of Houston energy industry veterans agreed to buy shuttered oil and gas assets in California from Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) with the goal of bringing production back online. Sable Offshore Corp.

  • Tencent Revenue Drops as Videogame, Online Ad Businesses Struggle

    Tencent’s revenue declined for a second consecutive quarter as China’s slowing economy dented videogame user spending and the marketing budgets of digital advertisers.

  • Indian refiners becoming wary of buying Russian oil as EU sanctions loom - sources

    Indian refiners are wary of buying Russia crude oil loading after Dec. 5 when European Union sanctions take effect, pending clarity on the proposed G7 price cap mechanism, according to sources familiar with the refiners' crude purchase plans. Chinese refiners have already begun slowing down Russian oil imports from next month. The Asian giants, who are two of the world's top three importers, had become Russia's biggest customers after the West shunned Russian oil after the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

  • Heating New England’s Homes Will Be Expensive This Winter

    A surge in heating-oil prices is hitting the Northeast as it braces for colder weather, putting the squeeze on household budgets and potentially accelerating the region’s shift toward other fuels. An average household that burns heating oil could spend 45% more for it this winter, according to a base-case forecast by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, translating to hundreds more dollars apiece. People who burn the fuel to heat their homes should expect a bigger financial hit than those who use natural gas or propane.

  • Are layoff packages offered by Meta, Twitter, Stripe and others generous — or stingy?

    There is a rationale for being generous: Given the boom-and-bust cycles of tech, they may want these employees back someday.

  • Apple prepares to source chips from Arizona plant - Bloomberg News

    The company may also expand its supply of chips from plants in Europe, the report said, attributing it to remarks by Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook at an internal meeting in Germany with local engineering and retail employees. Apple declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. According to the report, Cook was likely referring to an Arizona factory that will be run by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to Apple.

  • Americans say they will now need $1.25 million to retire comfortably — a 20% hike from last year. Do you have to adjust your plans for retirement?

    It's time to adjust your expectations.

  • Spurred by renovation business, Home Depot plans new concept store in Atlanta

    Home Depot is planning a new concept store in Atlanta that would cater to its professional contractor customers.

  • Ford must bring more work in-house to preserve jobs - CEO

    Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Jim Farley said on Tuesday the automaker will need to build more components for electric vehicles in its own factories so "everyone has a role" in the future. Electric vehicles will require 40% less labor to build than current combustion vehicles, Farley told a conference in Detroit sponsored by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a civil rights group. Farley told reporters on the sidelines of the conference that Ford was "going back..to our Model A," when the company built many of the components for vehicles itself at the Rouge manufacturing complex in Dearborn, Michigan.

  • 1 Green Flag for Alibaba in 2023, and 1 Red Flag

    Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), which owns the largest e-commerce and cloud platforms in China, was once considered a solid growth stock. Last month, Xi Jinping's confirmation to an unprecedented third term as the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party -- which suggests most of those headwinds will persist -- drove Alibaba's stock even lower. As a result, Alibaba's stock now trades nearly 80% below its all-time high and hovers just slightly above its IPO price of $68 a share from September 2014.

  • Generac re-issues voluntary recall for generators that pose finger-injury hazard

    Generac Power Systems has re-announced a voluntary recall of certain portable generator models after receiving an additional injury report following earlier reports of injuries resulting in finger amputations and finger crushing, according to the Consumer Products Safety Commission.

  • China’s Top Oil Refiners Seek Beijing’s Aid to Keep Russia Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s largest oil companies are seeking help from Beijing to keep Russian imports flowing after new sanctions on Moscow that are set to kick in next month. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired Fro