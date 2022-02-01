U.S. markets open in 1 hour 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,500.00
    -4.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,951.00
    -46.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,928.75
    +23.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,018.80
    -5.60 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.58
    -0.57 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.40
    +12.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    +0.57 (+2.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1265
    +0.0029 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.83
    -2.83 (-10.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3487
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6350
    -0.4890 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,676.82
    +1,655.57 (+4.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    898.43
    +55.25 (+6.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.84
    +71.47 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

Pharmactive Black Garlic Extract For Blood Pressure Management

·5 min read

New Clinical Study finds ABG+® could help reduce cardiovascular risk factors

MADRID, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new clinical study of individuals with moderately elevated cholesterol levels, Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L.U.'s Aged Black Garlic (ABG+®) demonstrated new potential to balance blood pressure favorably. ABG+ is grown and cultivated locally, just two hours from Pharmactive's facility, and gently processed using green technology. The process generates very low waste and significantly reduces the environmental impact.

Pharmactive Black Garlic Extract For Blood Pressure Management

Positive study results

Published in the science journal Nutrients on January 18, 2022[1], the randomized, double-blind, sustained, crossover-controlled intervention was conducted at the Sant Joan de Reus University Hospital in Barcelona. The study was led by Dr. Rosa Valls, author of more than 150 scientific papers and director of dozens of doctoral theses and included 67 adult hypercholesterolemic volunteers with relatively high blood LDL levels. Each participant consumed 250mg ABG+ or a placebo over six weeks, with a three-week washout period before crossover. Subjects also were assigned a set diet that excluded lipo-lowering and anti-hypertensive foods.

Results at six weeks demonstrated that ABG+ extract significantly reduced diastolic blood pressure (DBP) by 5.85mm Hg on average compared to the placebo. The favorable reaction was particularly evident in men. "A reduction of just 5mm Hg of diastolic blood pressure lowers substantially the risk of stroke and other vascular events," explains Alberto Espinel, Head of R&D for Pharmactive.

High blood pressure affects nearly a third of adults worldwide and is the leading preventable risk factor for cardiovascular problems and all-cause mortality. The risks associated with common cardiovascular problems and stroke double with every 10mm Hg diastolic increase among people aged 40 to 89.

This is the first clinical study conducted on ABG+, spurred by the company's encouraging results of two previous animal studies. Those trials demonstrated the ingredient's cardioprotective role, as well as its ability to favorably balance blood lipids and enhance vascular function.

"Aged black garlic has long been regarded as a culinary delicacy and integral component of the Asian diet, as well as a tool to maintain health," asserts Espinel. "Empirical evidence is unfolding on the beneficial effects of black garlic on cardiovascular health. However, the magnitude of its effect depends on the amount and type of chemical compounds accumulated during the aging process and the ability to extract and preserve those compounds during processing."

Green Production

This savory ingredient is traditionally produced by aging whole bulbs of a selected Spanish species of fresh garlic at high humidity and temperatures for a few weeks. The garlic cloves turn dark and assume a soft, jellylike texture while losing the characteristic pungent garlic flavor as it turns sweet. During this process, the aged bulbs undergo substantial biochemical changes. The main organosulfur compounds in fresh garlic—alliin and allicin—are diminished. Yet a powerful bioactive complex of soluble polyphenols, predominantly SAC, flavonoids, and melanoidins, is significantly increased. The synergetic action of these antioxidants is believed to be the primary source of the cardioprotective qualities of ABG+.

Pharmactive's ABG+ extract is standardized to 1.25mg S-allyl-L-cysteine (SAC) polyphenols. It is produced using the company's proprietary ABG Cool-Tech® aging technique. Its rich concentration of SAC is confirmed by HPLC (high-performance liquid chromatography).

"SAC is virtually absent in fresh garlic, yet is synthesized and accumulated during aging under specific ambient conditions," explains Espinel. "The presence and concentration of active substances critically depend on the production process. Most commercial black garlic products on the market are intended just for their culinary properties and barely contain SAC. In other cases, SAC is produced in garlic by long industrial processes which included soaking the bulbs in organic solvents and the results are simply labeled as 'aged garlic.' This compromises the content of bioactives and is the reason the available studies of black garlic extracts show contradictory results and health capabilities."

"This is some of the first evidence emerging on the blood pressure-balancing effect of an ABG+ extract, as a natural alternative, in a population where the strategies of intervention are based on diet and maintaining a healthy lifestyle," continues Espinel. "Importantly, its positive effects were achieved following a simple protocol of consuming one ABG+ extract tablet daily."

"Future clinical studies focusing on the blood pressure-managing capacity of our ABG+ extracts are in the pipeline," adds Julia Diaz, Head of Marketing for Pharmactive. "Lifestyle choices, including dietary protocols such as the DASH or Mediterranean diets, are the first line of treatment for delaying and preventing increases in blood pressure. ABG+ offers an additional potent—and flavorful—nutritive tool for helping to manage blood pressure, especially in people who have difficulty abiding by dietary restrictions."

All ABG+ ingredients are water-soluble and can be used in multiple applications, including gummies, capsules, soft gels, syrups, and powders. ABG+ ingredients are ideal for functional foods and even gummies due to the absence of garlic's characteristic odor and flavor.

About Pharmactive

Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L.U., is a Madrid-based pioneering biotechnology company that develops and manufactures differentiated natural ingredients supported by science, such as pure saffron extract and aged black garlic. The company's mission is to make a daily positive and significant impact on people's health and well-being through premium botanical ingredients backed by scientific studies and approved by ethics committees. It grows, cultivates, and produces farm-to-fork botanical ingredients with a minimal ecological footprint.

1. https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/14/3/405

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1738019/Pharmactive_Biotech_Products.jpg

For more information, contact:

Company contact:
Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L.U.
Eva Criado, Communication Manager
Tel.: +34 625 926 940
Email: eva.criado@pharmactive.eu
Twitter: @Pharmactive_SP
Web: www.pharmactive.eu

Press Contact:
NutriPR
Liat Simha
Tel.: +972-9-9742893
Email: liat@nutripr.com
Twitter: @NutriPR_
Web: www.nutripr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmactive-black-garlic-extract-for-blood-pressure-management-301472531.html

SOURCE Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L.

Recommended Stories

  • COVID-19 vaccines: FDA gives Moderna's vaccine full approval, Novavax seeks authorization

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani gives an update on FDA authorization for COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Novavax.

  • Omicron Variant Behavior; S. Africa Eases Curbs: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- New studies are emerging that suggest the latest version of omicron is transmitting even faster than the original, and mild cases of the first may not offer much protection against future infections. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Stra

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for February 2022

    Healthcare, one of the largest and most complex sectors, is composed of a broad range of companies that sell medical products and services. The healthcare sector includes companies that sell drugs, medical devices, and insurance, as well as hospitals and healthcare providers. The healthcare sector has caught investors’ attention since some of these companies have received regulatory approval for drugs to treat COVID-19 and begun distributing vaccines.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell As Shares Spiral On Ionis Deal, Moderna Rivalry?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company backed out of a deal with Ionis Pharma? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Why Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Briefly Spiked Today

    Shares of clinical-stage biotech Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) rose by as much as 18% in pre-market action Monday morning. The gains came in response to a positive top-line readout from a phase 3 clinical trial for resmetirom, its experimental fatty liver disease drug candidate. Madrigal said that the drug was safe and well-tolerated at both the 80 mg and 100 mg dose levels assessed in the trial.

  • Why Provention Bio Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) were skyrocketing 30.8% higher as of 3:41 p.m. ET on Monday. The big jump continued the momentum that began on Friday after the drugmaker announced that it intends to refile for approval of teplizumab for delaying type 1 diabetes. As a result, Provention plans to resubmit its Biologic License Application (BLA) for the experimental therapy within the next couple of months.

  • Omicron subvariant likely ‘extends the tail of this outbreak,’ doctor says

    Dr. Howard Forman, Yale professor and&nbsp;'Health & Veritas' podcast co-host, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the COVID-19 'stealth' variant,&nbsp;vaccination in the U.S., the rise in coronavirus cases among athletes ahead of the Olympics in China, and the outlook for the pandemic.

  • Britain adds possible reinfections to COVID case numbers

    Britain has started counting possible COVID-19 reinfections in its daily coronavirus data, changing its approach to reflect the increased number of people catching the disease for a second time as the Omicron variant predominates. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) added around 840,000 cases to the cumulative total, taking it to 17.3 million coronavirus infections reported. Britain's daily COVID statistics previously would only count people who had tested positive for the first time to avoid double-counting people who had received multiple positive test results for the same infection.

  • Novavax Submits Request to the U.S. FDA for Emergency Use Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine

    Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it has submitted a request to the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for NVX-CoV2373, its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate for immunization of individuals 18 year of age and older against SARS-CoV-2.

  • 11 hospitalised in Ohio hotel carbon monoxide leak

    Four have since been released

  • Laurence Fox ignores doctor advising him against Ivermectin for Covid-19 treatment

    ‘Lewis’ star tested positive days after sharing a photo in T-shirt reading: ‘No vaccine needed. I have an immune system’

  • Novavax asks the FDA to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine candidate

    Shares of Novavax Inc. rallied 10.0% in trading on Monday after the company said it filed for authorization of its experimental COVID-19 shot in the U.S. Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate is protein-based, meaning it's a different type of vaccine than the mRNA shots developed by BioNTech SE /Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. or the Johnson & Johnson viral vector vaccine. Novavax said it is seeking authorization for its two-dose vaccine in adults, based on two clinical studies. One Phase 3 trial as

  • If You Bought This at Target, the FDA Has a Warning for You

    Running to Target for everyday essentials can make it easy to get your errands done with just one stop. And with 1,926 stores across the U.S.—meaning there's a location within 10 miles of most doorsteps—there's a decent chance you've popped in to pick up some items recently. But now, the Food&Drug Administration (FDA) is warning that one product sold at Target poses a potentially serious health risk. Read on to see which product purchased from the megaretailer could be hazardous.RELATED: If You

  • COVID-19 pill: ‘The demand is really, really out there and the supply isn’t,' doctor explains

    Dr. Manish Garg, an emergency medicine physician & Co-Founder of World Academic Council of Emergency Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss COVID-19 cases, flu and booster shots, and vaccines for children under age 4.

  • If You Notice This With Your Teeth, Get Checked for Diabetes

    Diabetes can come with a range of unexpected symptoms, from blurred vision to unquenchable thirst. Now experts warn that there's one little-known symptom of the condition—a form of bone metabolic disorder—that can deal serious damage to your teeth. In fact, according to recent research, roughly half of diabetics experience osteoporosis, and this one related tooth problem is often the first manifestation. Read on to find out which diabetes symptom may damage your teeth, and which other oral sympt

  • Watch Halle Berry Do an Intense Full-Body Workout Using Just a Towel in New IG Video

    Halle Berry’s trainer posted an Instagram video of Halle Berry, 55, working out using a cooling towel. The actress did a full-body exercise with the towel.

  • The Best Omicron Treatments if You Get COVID

    There are several approved outpatient treatments for patients with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 that have been shown to prevent progression to severe disease, hospitalization and/or death. The current treatments include monoclonal antibodies (Sotrovimab) and antivirals (Paxlovid, Molnupiravir and Remdesivir). Each of these medications are appropriate for patients who have mild to moderate disease, do not require oxygen or hospitalization, are within a specific time frame of symptoms and

  • Moderna Gets Full U.S. Approval; Novavax Applies: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapModerna Inc.’s vaccine for Covid-19 received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for people 18 and olde

  • Ivermectin shows ‘antiviral effect’ against COVID, Japanese company says

    Japanese trading and pharmaceuticals company Kowa Co Ltd on Monday said that anti-parasite drug ivermectin showed an "antiviral effect" against Omicron and other coronavirus variants in joint non-clinical research. The company, which has been working with Tokyo's Kitasato University on testing the drug as a potential treatment for COVID-19, did not provide further details. The original Reuters story misstated that ivermectin was "effective" against Omicron in Phase III clinical trials, which are conducted in humans.

  • Woman gives birth to healthy baby on board an 11-hour transatlantic United flight

    Both the mother and baby are doing well, the United Airlines said on Monday