U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,097.00
    -23.50 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,745.00
    -167.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,506.50
    -98.50 (-0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,877.80
    -10.90 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.35
    +0.85 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.00
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.01
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0683
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    +0.0810 (+2.74%)
     

  • Vix

    25.07
    +0.28 (+1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2508
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6440
    +0.7430 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,849.79
    -750.96 (-2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    644.06
    -33.50 (-4.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.22
    +75.27 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,031.93
    +116.04 (+0.42%)
     

Pharmactive Enters Strategic Partnership with Nutraconnect for APAC

·3 min read

Pharmactive targets Asia Pacific Market with new collaboration

MADRID, June 6, 2022   /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L.U., announces a new strategic partnership with Singapore-based Nutraconnect Pte, Ltd. to bring innovative, scientifically backed nutraceutical ingredients to the Asia-Pacific marketplace (not including Australia and New Zealand).

Pharmactive Enters Strategic Partnership with Nutraconnect for APAC: Alberto Espinel – Alberto Espinel, Ph.D., head of R&amp;D of Pharmactive; Jean Marie Raymond – CEO &amp; Founder of Pharmactive; Rohit Noronha – Chief Growth Officer of Nutraconnect
Pharmactive Enters Strategic Partnership with Nutraconnect for APAC: Alberto Espinel – Alberto Espinel, Ph.D., head of R&D of Pharmactive; Jean Marie Raymond – CEO & Founder of Pharmactive; Rohit Noronha – Chief Growth Officer of Nutraconnect

The partnership will combine the strengths of both companies into a greater whole. Pharmactive will provide its well-supported, clean-label botanical extract ingredients, while Nutraconnect will function as a growth engine for the region, connecting Pharmactive with local and regional nutraceutical players seeking high-quality, pure ingredients. Nutraconnect Pte., Ltd. is a start-up led by Rohit Noronha, co-founder and Chief Growth Officer, and Nikhil Prabhakar Sawant, co-founder and CEO. Both are highly experienced leaders in the nutraceutical industry.

"We are very fortunate to partner with Nutraconnect, as their team possesses a great deal of market and customer information and strategic insight, allowing for quick responses to potential customers in their local time-zone," confides Jean-Marie Raymond, CEO and Founder of Pharmactive. "Asia is a tremendous growth-hub for Pharmactive. We already have had successes in Korea, Japan, Vietnam, and Malaysia with Affron® pure saffron extract and Aged Black Garlic [ABG+®]. Many Asian industry players, formulators, and brand owners approach us about new compounding formats or innovative product concepts to cross the nutraceutical/functional food and beverage divide. Asia is clearly the frontrunner in terms of new ingredient concepts."

"When it comes to nutraceuticals, Asia-Pacific is a fast-moving region, with multiple players constantly on the lookout for the latest ingredients," adds Sawant. "They expect great service and rapid response, even with difficult custom-made formulations,
questions about the regulatory framework in certain countries, etc., and this is exactly where our core strength lies. We look forward to helping Pharmactive meet challenges and grow its business in the APAC market."

About Pharmactive

Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L.U., is a Madrid-based pioneering biotechnology company that develops and manufactures differentiated natural ingredients supported by science, such as pure saffron extract and aged black garlic. The company's mission is to make a daily positive and significant impact on people's health and well-being through premium botanical ingredients backed by scientific studies and approved by ethics committees. Pharmactive grows, cultivates, and produces farm-to-fork botanical ingredients with a minimal ecological footprint.

About Nutraconnect

Founded in 2022, Nutraconnect Pte., Ltd., is a nutraceutical business growth acceleration service headquartered in Singapore. The company provides end-to-end solutions for global nutraceutical ingredient manufacturers that are looking to establish a foundation for sustainable growth in the fragmented, but booming APAC market. Visit www.nutraconnect.com.sg to learn more about the company and its services.

 

For more information, contact

Company Contact:

 

Press Contact:

Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L.U.

NutriPR

Mariana Ortega

Marketing Associate

Tel: +34 625 926 940

Email: mortega@pharmactive.eu

Liat Simha

Tel: +972-9-9742893

E-mail: liat@nutripr.com

 

Twitter: @Pharmactive_SP

Twitter: @NutriPR_

Web: www.pharmactive.eu

Web: www.nutripr.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmactive-enters-strategic-partnership-with-nutraconnect-for-apac-301562109.html

SOURCE Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L.

Recommended Stories

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained For

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock splits were all the rage early this year as indexes hovered near record highs, with companies from Amazon.com Inc. to Alphabet Inc. announcing them to make their share prices more alluring to individual investors. A few months on, the market has taken care of the problem. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapW

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • NIO Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Most companies have already reported Q1 earnings, although some names have yet to deliver the quarter’s financials. Nio (NIO) is one of those but before the market kicks into action on Thursday (June 9), the Chinese EV maker will step up to the earnings plate. As deliveries have already been announced for the quarter (NIO delivered 25,768 vehicles in Q1), Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu is not anticipating any big surprises, with the analyst expecting an “in-line” display. As such, attention wil

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • 3 No-Brainer Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 8.2% to 13.2%, are ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Why AMC Stock Got Shot Down Today

    In its first 10 days in theaters, Top Gun: Maverick has raked in an astounding $290 million haul and -- at least initially -- helped to lift shares of movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) out of the dumps. Within mere hours of the fighter jet movie's take-off, shares of AMC Entertainment blasted 18% higher, but it's been all downhill since. Since that opening day lift, in fact, AMC stock has now given back all 18% of its first-day gains.

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Is AMZN Primed to Become the Largest Single-Stock Option Trade?

    Amazon's 20-for-1 stock split was executed June 6, and the stock is trading higher as a result. Here's what option traders need to know.

  • Chinese stocks soaring despite regulatory crackdowns against tech industry

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impressive performance of several Chinese stocks amid regulatory scrutiny of the country's tech industry.

  • Analysts Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) To Breakeven Soon

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Novavax, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) business as it appears the company may be...

  • 10 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best passive income stocks to buy now. You can skip our analysis of these stocks and go directly to the 5 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now. Tech and growth stocks have been taking a beating due to concerns related to rising inflation […]

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth by 2040

    These innovative growth stocks have the potential to lead investors to financial independence in less than two decades.

  • Amazon’s latest 20-for-1 stock split takes effect

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how Amazon is the latest tech company to undergo a stock split.

  • Is Novavax Stock a Buy Ahead of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting? Analyst Weighs In

    This week will be a big one for Novavax (NVAX). On Tuesday (June 7), the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) will meet to discuss Novavax’s EUA application for the use of its Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 as a primary vaccine for adults. Ahead of the meeting, last week the FDA released briefing documents which put potential issues under the spotlight. These included the risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) especially in young men, one Guill

  • Amazon Stock Split: What the Chart Says After Its 20-for-1 Split

    Shares of Amazon have spent most of the year down in the dumps, as it suffered a peak-to-trough decline of 46%. Amid the stretch, Amazon stock has rallied more than 25%. Now with a new catalyst in play and a renewed bid in tech stocks — for now — let's look at Amazon stock after its 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

    A decent dividend plus a bargain price adds up to an incredible opportunity for investors to consider.