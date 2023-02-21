U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,020.82
    -58.27 (-1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,357.84
    -468.85 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,584.10
    -203.18 (-1.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,908.40
    -37.96 (-1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.97
    -0.37 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.70
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.98
    +0.26 (+1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0688
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9120
    +0.0840 (+2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2141
    +0.0102 (+0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8750
    +0.6150 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,598.22
    -360.24 (-1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    555.82
    -7.45 (-1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,990.56
    -23.75 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

Pharmacy Automation Devices Market to Reach US$ 15 Bn by 2033 | Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research
·5 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

The rapid rate of adoption of medication dispensing systems in hospitals could be ascribed to several benefits such as increased accuracy and efficiency of medication storage and distribution

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc.The global Pharmacy Automation Devices Market stood at US$ 4.9 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 15 Bn by 2033. Demand for automated drug dispensing systems is high in hospitals due to several benefits in inventory tracking and management. A rise in the implementation of these systems in inpatient care settings in hospitals could lead to better operational workflows and increased patient safety.

A large number of medication errors are preventable and pose a considerable burden to hospitalized patients. Hence, there has been a strong impetus for hospitals to adopt automated dispensing cabinets, especially in intensive care units. This is likely to broaden the global pharmacy automation devices market outlook in the next few years.

The surge in demand for robotic automation technologies among hospital compounding pharmacies is expected to offer attractive opportunities for companies in the pharmacy automation devices market. Automated robotic solutions are becoming popular to automate the compounding of intravenous therapy, and minimize risks of contamination.

Request to Sample PDF of this Strategic Report (Use Corporate Mail ID for Top Priority):
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85398

Key Findings of Study

  • Strong Demand for Advanced Robotic Dispensing Equipment: Demand for robotic dispensing equipment is high in institutional and retail pharmacies. These systems can automate a range of tasks for pharmacies such as filling drug boxes, restocking medications, and medication storage. Medication dispensing systems have also proven to be useful in securing access to controlled substances, especially narcotic medications. Adoption of automated medication systems is likely to increase steadily, as these could help hospitals significantly reduce time and medication errors, which in turn is projected to bolster pharmacy automation devices market development. Recent trends indicate that automation in medication dispensing has enabled hospitals enhance productivity of the nursing staff. Hospitals find that the usage of pharmacy automation devices is effective in preventing patient safety incidents. Rapid utilization of medication dispensing systems in hospitals are likely to create significant business opportunities for companies in the pharmacy automation devices market. In terms of product type, the medication dispensing system segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020.

  • High Adoption by Retail Pharmacies: Pharmacies are employing robotic drug dispensing solutions to track inventory and forecast demand. The need to enhance efficiency of medication distribution in pharmacies that deal with large volume of medicines is fueling the pharmacy automation devices market. The retail pharmacy segment is anticipated to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period. The segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2033.

  • Increase in Utilization of Pharmacy Automation Devices to Reduce Adverse Drug Reactions: Utilization of advanced automated dispensing equipment has enabled hospitals to reduce adverse drug reactions (ADR), which is likely to augment the pharmacy automation devices market. For instance, usage of an innovative machine learning (ML) algorithm in pharmacy automation devices has increased ADR detection in hospitals. Usage of barcode scanning technology, RFID, and data security platforms in pharmacy automation and workflow solutions has enabled hospital pharmacies to reduce medication administration errors.

Key Drivers

  • Demand for pharmacy automation is driven by the need to reduce medication errors and enhance accuracy & efficiency of medication distribution in different patient care settings. Healthcare organizations across the world have become aware of significant clinical and economic burden of adverse drug events and are therefore taking effective measures to prevent such events.

  • The pharmacy automation devices industry is anticipated to expand rapidly owing to application of robotics and automation solutions to manage inventory and enhance resource management efficiency in hospitals. Pharmacy automation can reduce cost and minimize impact of human errors in labour-intensive distribution functions such as in filling, packaging, and labelling.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available-
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85398&ltype=S

Regional Growth Dynamics

  • The U.S. is a lucrative pharmacy automation devices market. High demand for automatic drug delivery systems is anticipated to drive the market in the country. As per TMR study, the market in North America is projected to reach US$ 8 Bn by 2033. The market in the region is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Increase in usage of robotic drug dispensing solutions in the healthcare industry is expected to propel market growth in the region during the forecast period. Strong focus of healthcare organizations on patient safety is expected to propel the product demand in North America.

Competition Landscape

Prominent companies in the pharmacy automation devices market are

  • Baxter International Inc.,

  • ARxIUM,

  • Becton Dickinson Company,

  • Capsa Healthcare,

  • CareFusion,

  • Cerner Corporation,

  • Kuka AG,

  • Kirby Lester, and Omnicell, Inc

Ask for References:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=85398

Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Segmentation

By Product Type

  • Medication Dispensing Systems

  • Packaging and Labelling Systems

  • Storage and Retrieval Systems

  • Automated Medicated Compounding Systems

  • Tabletop Tablet Counters

By End-use

  • Retail Pharmacies

  • Hospital Pharmacies

By Region

  • North America

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Europe

  • Latin America

Related Healthcare Reports

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett's new 13F is out — and he's leaning on these 4 big holdings to fight white-hot inflation

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Down More Than 50%: Analysts Say Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Old school investors will tell you that ‘buying low and selling high’ is the key to market success. The advice may be cliché, but it’s based on mathematical truth. The hard part, however, is understanding when prices are low, because that’s not always an absolute number. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. Using TipRanks’ platform, we pinpointed two beaten-down stocks the analysts believe are gearing up for a rebound. In fact, despite their h

  • ‘Big Short’ Michael Burry Pours Money Into These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They May Be Worth Buying

    Michael Burry’s fame spread far and wide after his exploits were documented in the Big Short – the book - and later the movie - that told the story of Burry’s success in betting against the housing market during the financial crisis of 2008. That was a move that turned out to be a hugely profitable one. Burry went short then and hasn’t been shy in issuing repeated warnings on the current state of the market, either. In addition to some recent enigmatic tweets that hint at looming disaster, Burry

  • In South Florida, an Anti-Cathie Wood Investor Is Quietly Building a Stock Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- Rajiv Jain is everything that Cathie Wood isn’t. Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripThe co-founder of GQG Partners doesn’t have a Twitter account and rarely ap

  • Kyocera’s president says Biden’s chip controls will tank Chinese manufacturing: ‘Producing in China and exporting abroad is no longer viable’

    Hideo Tanimoto, president of Kyocera, said tensions between Washington and Beijing will make it difficult to export goods made in China.

  • 4 Stocks That Flaunt Superb Earnings Acceleration

    Invest in stocks like Las Vegas Sands (LVS), nCino (NCNO), Informatica (INFA) & Palantir Technologies (PLTR), at the moment, for solid earnings acceleration.

  • How the Russian economy self-immolated in the year since Putin invaded Ukraine

    Russia will realize it does not need Putin, just as the world has already realized it does not need Russia.

  • I Have $200,000 to Invest. How Can I Turn It Into $1 Million?

    If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Camping World (CWH) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Camping World's (CWH) fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect a decline in new vehicle revenues.

  • Vanguard Says This Is the Ideal Tipping Point For Your Roth Conversion

    Deciding between a traditional individual retirement account (IRA) and a Roth IRA can be difficult. Choosing when or if you should convert your IRA funds to a Roth account can be even more daunting. Experts commonly recommend that investors compare … Continue reading → The post When Should You Consider a Roth Conversion? Vanguard Has an Answer appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Lithium's Plunge Is Pitting Cathie Wood Against Sector Veterans

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium’s recent price collapse and the prospect that supply from new mines could accelerate the slump are stoking fierce debate in the electric-car battery industry.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-a

  • Tesla Signs a New Deal for Graphite as the EV Battery Race Heats Up

    Tesla has agreed to a deal with Magnis Energy Technologies, which makes materials for electric-vehicle batteries, to secure supplies of graphite. The cathode is other side and the part of a battery that contains materials with lithium in the name, such as lithium-iron-phosphate or lithium-manganese-cobalt. The deal is another example of Tesla (ticker: TSLA) locking up key battery supplies to ensure its growth and cost structure.

  • Investors Race To Buy 9 Dividend Stocks That Are Still Paying Off

    S&P 500 investors still like dividend stocks. But, they're being much pickier about them this year.

  • Elon Musk Suggests WeWork Founder's New Company Is Nonsense

    Tesla's CEO doesn't hide what he thinks of Flow, Adam Neumann's new company. It could be summed up in one word: bull.

  • Investors Stung by Treasuries Rout Brace for Next Fed Blow

    (Bloomberg) -- A swift reassessment of how high the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year rocked the bond market once again Tuesday. The problem for those burned by the now weeks-long slump is that an even bigger threat looms: the growing belief that rates will stay elevated even after the Fed’s inflation fight is over.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationWorld’s Large

  • How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage

    Retirement planning can be full of complicated calculations and projections. Whether you're estimating a reasonable withdrawal rate from your investment portfolio or minimizing your tax liability, you have many decisions to make as you plan your golden years. But figuring out … Continue reading → The post How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Home Depot Beats Earnings Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Home Depot beat fourth-quarter earnings expectations but missed on revenue and issued disappointing guidance for fiscal 2023. “The softness related to the housing and macro environment should eventually weigh on the broader home improvement demand and HD (and others) would likely not be insulated from industrywide headwinds,” wrote Credit Suisse analyst Karen Short last week.

  • Nvidia Stock Soars In 2023 Amid The All-Out AI War — Is It A Buy?

    Nvidia is a giant in data centers and gaming, with artificial intelligence (AI) a growth opportunity. Is Nvidia stock a buy right now, with earnings on deck? Recently, World Semiconductor Trade Statistics predicted that chip sales will decline 4.1% in 2023.

  • I Have a $250,000 Annuity. How Much Will It Pay Me in Retirement?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Europe Ditched Russian Fossil Fuels With Spectacular Speed

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s most remarkable response to Russia’s war on Ukraine hasn’t been marshaling military equipment and billions of euros in aid. It’s been the unprecedented speed of an energy transition that in one year has nearly eliminated its dependence on Russian fossil fuels in an attempt to strangle the key source of funding for President Vladimir Putin’s war machine.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend Ne