U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,997.25
    +12.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,087.00
    +69.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,105.00
    +43.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,909.30
    +5.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.95
    -0.21 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.40
    +12.90 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    21.22
    +0.31 (+1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0617
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.49
    -1.09 (-5.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1985
    +0.0042 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2090
    -0.5110 (-0.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,348.45
    -1,040.89 (-4.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.59
    -27.58 (-5.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,961.83
    +17.79 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.47
    +428.60 (+1.56%)
     

Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Size [2023-2030] | Industry Share, Growth, Regional Insights, Analysis Report

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Size, Share and Analysis By Product (Automated Dispensing Cabinets, Dispensing Robots, Pill Counting, Packaging & Labeling Systems, and Others), By End-user (Retail Pharmacies & Drug Store, and Hospital Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2023-2030

Pune, India, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pharmacy automation devices are used for reducing the risk of the errors, and improve the workflow across the retail and hospital pharmacies. The increase in medication errors is one of the factors, driving the growth of the market. According to a study by published by John Hopkins, in February 2018, around 250,000 deaths occurred in the U.S. owing to medical errors. Moreover, with the increase in the geriatric population, there has been increasing incidence of chronic and life-threatening diseases, and the increasing dispensation of medications.

For instance, according to the article published by the Economic analysis of the prevalence and clinical and economic burden of medication error in England in June 2021, around 237 million medication errors occurred in England annually, leading to adverse drug reactions (ADRs) and caused hundreds of deaths. Thus, to prevent medication errors, several hospitals, and pharmacies are focusing on adopting new and advanced pharmacy automation devices to reduce operating costs, and improve patient safety.

This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Pharmacy Automation Devices Market 2023-2030.”


Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/pharmacy-automation-devices-market-106938


Industry Developments-

In March 2022, the Walgreens Boots Alliance opened robot-powered micro-fulfillment centers across several states of the U.S. to dispense medicines. This is expected to change the role of pharmacists.

In February 2022, Capsa Healthcare acquired Humanscale Healthcare. The acquisition helped the company in expanding its offering for pharmacy-automated devices.

In 2021, Omnicell, Inc. acquired ReCept Holdings, Inc., along with its specialty pharmacy management services for health systems, provider groups, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), to expand its Advanced Services portfolio.

In 2021, Swisslog Healthcare entered into an innovation agreement with Centre Hospitalier - Le Mans to synergize their expertise in the pharmacy field through the automated packaging, and dispensing system, TheraPick.

The report covers the following key insights:

  • New Product launches – For Pharmacy Automation Devices.

  • Technological Advancement in Pharmacy Automation Devices.

  • Impact of COVID-19 on Pharmacy Automation Devices.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/pharmacy-automation-devices-market-106938


The report consists of the profiles of key players, which include several players, including :

  • BD

  • Baxter

  • Omnicell Inc

  • Parata Systems LLC

  • KUKA AG

  • ScriptPro LLC

  • TOUCHPOINT MEDICAL INC.

The pharmacy automation devices market is driven by several factors, including:

  • Growing need to reduce medication errors: Pharmacy automation devices help in reducing medication errors by automating various processes such as prescription filling, dispensing, and inventory management. As medication errors can lead to serious consequences such as patient harm, hospital readmissions, and increased healthcare costs, the demand for pharmacy automation devices is increasing.

  • Increasing demand for advanced healthcare facilities: The increasing demand for advanced healthcare facilities is driving the adoption of pharmacy automation devices. These devices help in improving the efficiency of healthcare operations, reducing costs, and enhancing patient care.

  • Rising adoption of electronic health records (EHRs): Pharmacy automation devices are often integrated with electronic health records (EHRs), which enable real-time tracking of patient health information. This integration can help in reducing medication errors, improving patient outcomes, and increasing efficiency in healthcare operations.

  • Technological advancements in pharmacy automation devices: The introduction of new and advanced pharmacy automation devices such as automated medication dispensing systems, robotic prescription filling systems, and automated inventory management systems are driving the market growth. These devices offer several benefits such as improved accuracy, enhanced patient safety, and increased efficiency.

  • Increasing pressure to reduce healthcare costs: The increasing pressure to reduce healthcare costs is driving the adoption of pharmacy automation devices. These devices help in reducing the need for manual labor, streamlining workflow, and reducing errors, which can lead to cost savings for healthcare providers.

Overall, the pharmacy automation devices market is driven by the need to improve patient safety, increase efficiency, and reduce healthcare costs, which is leading to the adoption of advanced automation solutions in the healthcare industry.


Quick Buy - Pharmacy automation devices Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106938


Pharmacy automation devices Market Segmentation :

By Product

  • Automated Dispensing Cabinets

  • Dispensing Robots

  • Pill Counting

  • Packaging and Labeling System

  • Others

By End-user

  • Retail Pharmacy and Drug Store

  • Hospital Pharmacy

By Geography

  • North America (U.S. and Canada)

  • Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and the Rest of Middle East and Africa)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and the Rest of LATAM)

The global pharmacy automation devices market can be analyzed regionally based on several factors such as market size, growth rate, and demand. The following is a regional analysis of the pharmacy automation devices market:

North America: The pharmacy automation devices market in North America is expected to grow significantly due to the rising demand for automation in the healthcare industry, increasing adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), and the need for reducing medication errors. The US and Canada are the major countries contributing to the growth of this market in this region.

Europe: Europe is also a significant market for pharmacy automation devices. The market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of automation in the healthcare industry, rising demand for advanced healthcare facilities, and the need for improving patient safety. The UK, Germany, and France are the major countries contributing to the growth of this market in this region.

Asia-Pacific: The pharmacy automation devices market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising awareness about the benefits of automation in the healthcare industry, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, and the need for reducing medication errors. China, Japan, and India are the major countries contributing to the growth of this market in this region.

Latin America: The pharmacy automation devices market in Latin America is expected to witness moderate growth due to the increasing demand for advanced healthcare facilities and the need for reducing medication errors. Brazil and Mexico are the major countries contributing to the growth of this market in this region.

Middle East & Africa: The pharmacy automation devices market in the Middle East & Africa region is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, rising demand for advanced healthcare facilities, and the need for reducing medication errors. Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa are the major countries contributing to the growth of this market in this region.

In summary, the pharmacy automation devices market is expected to witness significant growth in all regions, driven by the increasing adoption of automation in the healthcare industry, rising demand for advanced healthcare facilities, and the need for improving patient safety.


Ask for Customization of this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/pharmacy-automation-devices-market-106938


Table Of Contents :

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Global Statistics — Key Countries

    • New Product Launches

    • Pipeline Analysis

    • Regulatory Scenario — Key Countries

    • Recent Industry Developments — Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions

  • Global Analysis, Insights and Forecast

    • Key Findings/ Summary

    • Market Analysis — By Product Type

    • Market Analysis — By Distribution Channel

    • Market Analysis — By Countries/Sub-regions

  • Competitive Analysis

    • Key Industry Developments

    • Global Market Share Analysis

    • Competition Dashboard

    • Comparative Analysis — Major Players

  • Company Profiles

    • Overview

    • Products and Services

    • SWOT Analysis

    • Recent developments

    • Major Investments

    • Regional Market Size and Demand

  • Strategic Recommendations

TOC Continued…!


Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry, by Fortune Business Insights :

Artificial Intelligence [AI] in Healthcare Market Size, Share, Growth 2029

Orthokeratology Lens Market Size, Share, Growth Forecast 2029

US Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Size & Share 2029

Laparoscopy Instruments Market Size, Share, Growth 2029

Companion Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Growth, 2022-2029

Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market Size, Share, Growth 2029


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Decline in gasoline demand a 'noticeable' and 'permanent change,' says analyst

    There's a decline in gasoline consumption in the U.S., and some analysts say the trend is here to stay.

  • Russia Oil Resilience May Fade on Lack of Technology, Yakov Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The current resilience of Russia’s oil production to international sanctions will be tested in the longer term by the lack of high-tech services, according to consultant Yakov and Partners.Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeFed Speech Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomCitigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jo

  • 10 Biggest Canadian Oil & Gas Companies

    With Cenovus Energy leading the pack, these are the 10 biggest Canadian oil & gas companies by 12-months trailing revenue.

  • 3 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain From the Thriving Industry

    Since midstream operations have lower exposure to volatility in commodity prices, the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry is bullish. Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams Companies (WMB) and MPLX LP (MPLX) are the frontrunners in the industry.

  • Delta Airlines Planning Huge Investment to Make Travel Better

    Meanwhile, United, American and Southwest are debating whether to follow Delta's lead in facing up to an unpleasant reality for industry.

  • Nestlé Is Said to Kick Off Sale of Peanut Allergy Pill Palforzia

    (Bloomberg) -- Nestlé SA has kicked off the sale of its peanut allergy medicine, people with knowledge of the matter said, as it seeks to reverse what’s proven to be a costly bet for the consumer company.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsMusk Was Right About T

  • As America obsesses over ChatGPT, it’s losing the race with China on tech in 37 out of 44 key areas, study funded by the State Department says

    “Western democracies are losing the global technological competition,” an Australian think tank found, with China’s lead “sometimes stunning.”

  • Here's How I'm Playing the Copper Rally

    China consumes more copper than any country on earth, and demand for the red metal rises as its economy improves.

  • Biden’s first veto could impact your 401(k) and how companies react to climate change

    Republicans keep up 'anti-woke' fight to limit how retirement-investing plans consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues when picking stocks.

  • 150,000 Laid-Off Tech Workers Fuel Massive Wave Of New Startups – And They're Actually Making More

    This year did not start off great for many tech workers. After tens of thousands of layoffs in 2022, tech companies continued to shed workers in round after round of layoffs. Technology companies from Microsoft Corp. to Meta Platforms Inc. announced thousands of layoffs at the beginning of the year. A report from placement services firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc. stated the technology industry led other sectors for the number of jobs cut in 2022. It found more than 97,000 tech workers rec

  • Citigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Including in Investment Banking and Mortgage Units

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. is cutting hundreds of jobs across the company, with the Wall Street giant’s investment banking division among those affected.Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeFed Speech Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomCitigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Including in Investment Banking and Mortgage

  • Big Oil to take centerstage at Houston meet as markets, alliances shift

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Top energy executives and officials from around the world will descend on Houston next week just as the political fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago continues to distort global oil supply lines and put long-term energy security front of mind for governments. Oil company chiefs and ministers will make their case for investment in all forms of energy - fossil fuels and renewables - to meet rising demand and at the same time accelerate the move toward the low-carbon industry of the future. A record 7,000 people have signed up for the week-long CERAWeek discussion of fossil fuels, clean energy, advanced energy storage.

  • Was Silvergate on Borrowed Time as Regulators Backed Banks Away From Crypto?

    Silvergate Bank is being hollowed out as its customers retreat following the disclosure that it has to reassess its financials and may not be a "going concern" within a year. The prominent California-based crypto bank's future gets increasingly murky.

  • How Gas From Texas Becomes Cooking Fuel in France

    Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Europe is importing U.S. natural gas like never before to heat homes, generate electricity and power factories.

  • Coca-Cola and Dunkin' Team Up On a New Starbucks Killer

    Coca-Cola has very little experience being the No. 2 brand. Coca-Cola does not own a major coffee brand in the U.S. What it does own is what some call the second-largest coffee-house chain in the world -- Costa Coffee -- and it also has a massive partnership with the actual second-largest coffee chain in the U.S. and the world, Dunkin'. While you can debate which brand takes the No. 2 slot -- it's Dunkin' by store count, Costa if you use a stricter definition of coffee house -- you can't debate that Starbucks leads the space in the U.S. and worldwide.

  • Is $6 Million Enough to Retire at 65?

    Retiring at age 65 with $6 million is entirely possible, even for people with quite comfortable lifestyles. Conservative investment and withdrawal plans allow for ample retirement income for most people retiring in those circumstances. At age 65, retirees become eligible … Continue reading → The post Is $6 Million Enough to Retire at 65? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Why Is Western Digital (WDC) Down 12% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Western Digital (WDC) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Crypto Companies’ New Crisis: Banks May Not Take Their Money

    FEATURE Silvergate Capital is in crisis mode after the crypto bank warned about its ability to “continue as a going concern.” The disclosure, made in a securities filing late Wednesday, sent its stock crashing 55% on Thursday to around $6 a share.

  • Saudi Firms Outline $51 Billion of Projects Under ‘Shareek’ Diversification Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia outlined plans for 192 billion riyals ($51 billion) of investments by local companies including Saudi Aramco and mining giant Maaden under a government incentive program as it seeks to accelerate a plan to diversify its economy away from oil.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersTycoon Deripaska Wa