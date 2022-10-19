Pharmacy Automation Market Growing at Remarkable Growth of 9.88 Billion by 2029, Key Drivers, Size, Share, Demand and Opportunity Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research

Automated medication dispensing systems accounted for the largest share of the pharmacy automation market due to the advantages such as improved medication safety, better inventory management, and increased storage capacity with optimal space utilization, as well as potential time and cost savings. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the pharmacy automation market was valued at USD 5.07 billion in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 9.88 billion by 2029, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

The automation of common tasks and processes performed in a pharmacy or other healthcare settings is referred to as pharmacy automation. The mechanical process of any pharmacy task, such as counting small objects, measuring and mixing powders and liquids for compounding, and tracking and updating customer information in databases, is referred to as pharmacy automation.

Pharmacy automation is gaining traction as it enables the smooth operation of numerous tasks in pharmacies and the healthcare industry. The introduction of automation has resulted in a reduction in the number of errors in medication administration, thereby ensuring patient safety. Because of their accuracy and timely dispensing of medications to patients seeking treatment, products such as automated medication dispensing systems are likely to be popular. These systems have greatly reduced the possibility of human error when prescribing dosages and medications.

Opportunities

In addition, the growing awareness amongst pharmacists is further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the pharmacy automation market in the coming years.

Some of the major players operating in the pharmacy automation market are:

Talyst, LLC. (US)

ARxIUM (US)

OMNICELL, INC. (US)

Cerner Corporation (US)

Capsa Healthcare (US)

Parata Systems, LLC (US)

RxSafe, LLC. (US)

RxMedic Systems, Inc. (US)

MedAvail Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

Asteres Inc. (US)

PerceptiMed, Inc. (US)

BD (US)

Baxter (US)

Fullscript (Canada)

McKesson Corporation (US)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (US)

vitabook GmbH (Germany)

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC., TOSHO co. (Japan)

Gebr. Willach GmbH (Germany)

Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC. (US)

BIQHS (Portugal)

Grifols, S.A. (Spain)

Recent Development

In January 2021, GeniusRx, a digital pharmacy leader, announced a partnership with McKesson to automate its dispensing process while expanding its drug offerings and lowering consumer costs through the latter's Central Fill as a ServiceTM (CFaaS®).

Market Drivers

Rise in the demand to minimize medication errors

Medication and dispensing errors are widely acknowledged as leading causes of hospital readmissions around the world. A medication error can occur due to a number of factors, including poor order communication between the physician and pharmacist, unsafe pharmacy storage practises, and confusion caused by the use of similar labels which as a result will accelerate the market growth.

Technological developments

The introduction of technological advancements and the development of automated systems with improved pharmacy automation systems results in a higher success rate and newer applications of the device with a higher demand for innovative products to compound, dispense, store, and label prescription medications, propelling the growth of the pharmacy automations market.

Increase in the geriatric population

There has been an increase in the global geriatric population. As a result, the prevalence of chronic and life-threatening diseases is increasing, as is the distribution of medications is further anticipated to propel the growth of the market.

Global Pharmacy Automation Market Scope and Market Size

The pharmacy automation industry is segmented on the basis of product, pharmacy type, pharmacy size, application, end user and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Systems

Software

Services

Pharmacy Type

Independent

Chain

Federal

Pharmacy Size

Large Size Pharmacy

Medium Size Pharmacy

Small Size Pharmacy

Application

Drug Dispensing and Packaging

Drug Storage

Inventory Management

End user

Inpatient Pharmacies

Outpatient Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Central Fill/Mail Order Pharmacies

Pharmacy Benefit Management Organizations

Distribution Channel

Direct Tender

Third Party Distributor

Challenges faced by Industry:

On the other hand, the lack in adopting pharmacy automation systems is further projected to impede the growth of the pharmacy automation market in the targeted period. However, the strict regulatory procedures might further challenge the growth of the pharmacy automation market in the near future.

This pharmacy automation market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the pharmacy automation market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Pharmacy Automation Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The pharmacy automation market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, pharmacy type, pharmacy size, application, end user and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the pharmacy automation research report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the pharmacy automation market due to the technological developments in medication management in hospitals and pharmacies. Furthermore, the rise in the concerns over inadequate inventory management will further boost the growth of the pharmacy automation market in the region during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the pharmacy automation market due to the rise in the demand to minimize medication errors, decentralization of pharmacies. Moreover, the technological advancements by players, and the rapidly rising geriatric population is further anticipated to propel the growth of the pharmacy automation market in the region in the coming years.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Pharmacy automation Market Regulations Market Overview Global Pharmacy automation Market, By Product Global Pharmacy automation Market, Pharmacy Type Global Pharmacy automation Market, By Pharmacy Size Global Pharmacy automation Market, By Application Global Pharmacy automation Market, By Region Global Pharmacy automation Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

