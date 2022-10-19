U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,695.16
    -24.82 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,423.81
    -99.99 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,680.51
    -91.89 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,725.76
    -30.20 (-1.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.77
    +2.95 (+3.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,633.70
    -22.10 (-1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    18.41
    -0.19 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9777
    -0.0088 (-0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    +0.1290 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1219
    -0.0104 (-0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8920
    +0.7050 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,194.75
    -98.55 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.02
    -2.66 (-0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,924.99
    -11.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

Pharmacy Automation Market Growing at Remarkable Growth of 9.88 Billion by 2029, Key Drivers, Size, Share, Demand and Opportunity Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research
·12 min read
Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research

Medication and dispensing errors are widely acknowledged as leading causes of hospital readmissions around the world. A medication error can occur due to a number of factors, including poor order communication between the physician and pharmacist, unsafe pharmacy storage practises, and confusion caused by the use of similar labels which as a result will accelerate the market growth.

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has a newly released expansive study titled “Pharmacy Automation Market” which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and success in the market. Businesses can adopt the universal Pharmacy Automation Market report to bring about an utmost success. An expert team involved in creating this report concentrates on understanding the client’s businesses and its needs so that the superior market research report is delivered to the client. The company profiles of all the dominating market players and brands that are making moves such as product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions are described in this business report. Talented capabilities and brilliant resources in research, data collection, development, consulting, evaluation, compliance and regulatory services work together to build a top-notch Pharmacy Automation Market research report.

Automated medication dispensing systems accounted for the largest share of the pharmacy automation market due to the advantages such as improved medication safety, better inventory management, and increased storage capacity with optimal space utilization, as well as potential time and cost savings. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the pharmacy automation market was valued at USD 5.07 billion in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 9.88 billion by 2029, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Get a Sample of the Pharmacy Automation Market Report + All Related Images and Graphs @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-pharmacy-automation-market

The automation of common tasks and processes performed in a pharmacy or other healthcare settings is referred to as pharmacy automation. The mechanical process of any pharmacy task, such as counting small objects, measuring and mixing powders and liquids for compounding, and tracking and updating customer information in databases, is referred to as pharmacy automation.

Pharmacy automation is gaining traction as it enables the smooth operation of numerous tasks in pharmacies and the healthcare industry. The introduction of automation has resulted in a reduction in the number of errors in medication administration, thereby ensuring patient safety. Because of their accuracy and timely dispensing of medications to patients seeking treatment, products such as automated medication dispensing systems are likely to be popular. These systems have greatly reduced the possibility of human error when prescribing dosages and medications.

Opportunities

In addition, the growing awareness amongst pharmacists is further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the pharmacy automation market in the coming years.

Some of the major players operating in the pharmacy automation market are:

  • Talyst, LLC. (US)

  • ARxIUM (US)

  • OMNICELL, INC. (US)

  • Cerner Corporation (US)

  • Capsa Healthcare (US)

  • Parata Systems, LLC (US)

  • RxSafe, LLC. (US)

  • RxMedic Systems, Inc. (US)

  • MedAvail Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

  • Asteres Inc. (US)

  • PerceptiMed, Inc. (US)

  • BD (US)

  • Baxter (US)

  • Fullscript (Canada)

  • McKesson Corporation (US)

  • AmerisourceBergen Corporation (US)

  • vitabook GmbH (Germany)

  • UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC., TOSHO co. (Japan)

  • Gebr. Willach GmbH (Germany)

  • Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC. (US)

  • BIQHS (Portugal)

  • Grifols, S.A. (Spain)

Get Full Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-pharmacy-automation-market

Recent Development

In January 2021, GeniusRx, a digital pharmacy leader, announced a partnership with McKesson to automate its dispensing process while expanding its drug offerings and lowering consumer costs through the latter's Central Fill as a ServiceTM (CFaaS®).

Consider Data Bridge Market Research for this Report which would Help Impact Your Revenues Positively

  • This study offers the latest product news, trends, and updates from the industry’s leading players who have leveraged their market position.

  • It also offers strategic plans and standards to arrive at informed business decisions adopted by the main players, thereby advocating your go to market strategies.

  • In addition, it offers insights into the dynamics of customer behavior that can help the organization better curate market strategies

  • Usage of exclusive tailor-made tools along with primary research, secondary research and our in-house data model helps us in extracting the exact market numbers

  • Mapping the customer in 3P grid comprising of Purpose, Planning and Positioning, thereby delivering a solution by keeping the prospecting client at the sweet spot

  • The market research report includes all of the market’s valuable elements, such as sales growth, product pricing & analysis, growth opportunities, and recommendations for addressing market challenges

  • The report covers all the primary mergers & acquisitions, alliances, and collaborations that have generated additional opportunities for market players or in some cases, challenges

Market Drivers

  • Rise in the demand to minimize medication errors

Medication and dispensing errors are widely acknowledged as leading causes of hospital readmissions around the world. A medication error can occur due to a number of factors, including poor order communication between the physician and pharmacist, unsafe pharmacy storage practises, and confusion caused by the use of similar labels which as a result will accelerate the market growth.

  • Technological developments

The introduction of technological advancements and the development of automated systems with improved pharmacy automation systems results in a higher success rate and newer applications of the device with a higher demand for innovative products to compound, dispense, store, and label prescription medications, propelling the growth of the pharmacy automations market.

  • Increase in the geriatric population

There has been an increase in the global geriatric population. As a result, the prevalence of chronic and life-threatening diseases is increasing, as is the distribution of medications is further anticipated to propel the growth of the market.

Global Pharmacy Automation Market Scope and Market Size

The pharmacy automation industry is segmented on the basis of product, pharmacy type, pharmacy size, application, end user and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

  • Systems

  • Software

  • Services

Pharmacy Type

  • Independent

  • Chain

  • Federal

Pharmacy Size

  • Large Size Pharmacy

  • Medium Size Pharmacy

  • Small Size Pharmacy

Application

  • Drug Dispensing and Packaging

  • Drug Storage

  • Inventory Management

End user

  • Inpatient Pharmacies

  • Outpatient Pharmacies

  • Retail Pharmacies

  • Online Pharmacies

  • Central Fill/Mail Order Pharmacies

  • Pharmacy Benefit Management Organizations

Distribution Channel

  • Direct Tender

  • Third Party Distributor

To know more details visit to Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-pharmacy-automation-market

Challenges faced by Industry:

On the other hand, the lack in adopting pharmacy automation systems is further projected to impede the growth of the pharmacy automation market in the targeted period. However, the strict regulatory procedures might further challenge the growth of the pharmacy automation market in the near future.

This pharmacy automation market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the pharmacy automation market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Pharmacy Automation Market Regional Analysis/Insights               

The pharmacy automation market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, pharmacy type, pharmacy size, application, end user and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the pharmacy automation research report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the pharmacy automation market due to the technological developments in medication management in hospitals and pharmacies. Furthermore, the rise in the concerns over inadequate inventory management will further boost the growth of the pharmacy automation market in the region during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the pharmacy automation market due to the rise in the demand to minimize medication errors, decentralization of pharmacies. Moreover, the technological advancements by players, and the rapidly rising geriatric population is further anticipated to propel the growth of the pharmacy automation market in the region in the coming years.

Table of Contents:

  1. Introduction

  2. Market Segmentation

  3. Executive Summary

  4. Premium Insights

  5. Global Pharmacy automation Market Regulations

  6. Market Overview

  7. Global Pharmacy automation Market, By Product

  8. Global Pharmacy automation Market, Pharmacy Type

  9. Global Pharmacy automation Market, By Pharmacy Size

  10. Global Pharmacy automation Market, By Application

  11. Global Pharmacy automation Market, By Region

  12. Global Pharmacy automation Market: Company Landscape

  13. SWOT Analyses

  14. Company Profile

  15. Questionnaires

  16. Related Reports

Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-pharmacy-automation-market

Explore DBMR Comprehensive Coverage on Healthcare Domain:

  • Europe Pharmacy Automation Market, By Product (Systems, Software, Services), Pharmacy Type (Independent, Chain, Federal), Pharmacy Size (Large Size Pharmacy, Medium Size Pharmacy, Small Size Pharmacy), Application (Drug Dispensing and Packaging, Drug Storage, Inventory Management), End User (Inpatient Pharmacies, Outpatient Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Central Fill/Mail Order Pharmacies, Pharmacy Benefit Management Organizations, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Third Party Distributor) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-pharmacy-automation-market

  • Asia-Pacific Pharmacy Automation Market, By Product (Systems, Software, Services), Pharmacy Type (Independent, Chain, Federal), Pharmacy Size (Large Size Pharmacy, Medium Size Pharmacy, Small Size Pharmacy), Application (Drug Dispensing and Packaging, Drug Storage, Inventory Management), End User (Inpatient Pharmacies, Outpatient Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Central Fill/Mail Order Pharmacies, Pharmacy Benefit Management Organizations, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Third Party Distributor), Country (Japan, China, Australia, South Korea, India, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-pharmacy-automation-market

  • Middle East and Africa Pharmacy Automation Market, By Product (Automated Medication Dispensing Systems, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems, Automated Packaging and Labeling Systems, Tabletop Tablet Counters, Automated Compounding Devices), Pharmacy Type (Independent, Chain, Federal), Pharmacy Size (Large Size Pharmacy, Medium Size Pharmacy, Small Size Pharmacy), Application (Drug Dispensing and Packaging, Drug Storage, Inventory Management), End User (Inpatient Pharmacies, Outpatient Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Central Fill/Mail Order Pharmacies, Pharmacy Benefit Management Organizations, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Third Party Distributor) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-pharmacy-automation-market

  • Lab Automation Market, By Product (Automated Workstations, Microplate Readers, Automated ELISA Systems, Automated Nucleic Acid Purification Systems), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostics, Genomics Solutions, Proteomics Solutions, Microbiology, Other Applications), End User (Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Research and Academic Institutes, Forensic Laboratories, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Food & Beverage Industry), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-lab-automation-market

About Data Bridge Market Research

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market.

Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients’ needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, and Africa to name few. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude.

We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

E-Mail: corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • China's Underground Market for Chips Draws Desperate Automakers

    (Bloomberg) -- In her two-bedroom apartment on the outskirts of Chinese tech hub Shenzhen, Wang woke to a deluge of messages. One read: “SPC5744PFK1AMLQ9, 300 pc, 21+. Any need?”Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearWithin minutes, the 32-year-ol

  • Microsoft lays off more employees, but is mum on details

    The company said it would "continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead.”

  • Spirit Airlines shareholders approve sale to JetBlue

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Spirit Airlines shareholders accepting a $3.8 billion buyout from JetBlue.

  • Tesla Humiliates Volkswagen, Mercedes

    In the race for electric vehicles, every detail counts because it can make the difference. For Tesla , the current market leader, the mission is clear: to preserve its lead and increase it to leave only crumbs for its rivals, who came too late in the game. As for his rivals - and there are many of them - they are fighting for the second place but they aim to dethrone Tesla in the near future.

  • Mullen Automotive Stock Climbs After Electric Last Mile Bankruptcy Deal

    Electric-vehicle startup Mullen is buying a manufacturing plant in Mishawaka, Ind., and other assets out of bankruptcy for $92 million.

  • Biden Scolds Oil Producers on Buybacks as Ukraine War Rages

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said US oil producers shouldn’t be returning record profits to shareholders via higher stock buybacks and dividends while Russia wages war in Ukraine, stepping up his administration’s criticism of the energy industry and its role in high gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsTrump Prosecutors See Eviden

  • Taiwan and U.S. tensions with China pose 'serious' challenges for chip industry - TSMC

    Rising Taiwan-China and U.S.-China tensions have brought "more serious" challenges for the semiconductor industry, the chairman of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC said on Wednesday. Taiwan is a major producer of chips used in everything from cars and smartphones to data centres and fighter jets, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) is the world's largest contract chipmaker and Asia's most valuable listed firm. While the chips sector is already bracing for waning demand as red-hot inflation squeezes spending, Taiwan faces a tougher situation - sandwiched between its largest export market China and its main international backer and arms supplier, the United States - especially as Beijing steps up military pressure to force Taipei to accept Chinese sovereignty claims.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Oil Stocks Are Surprisingly Rallying Today

    Oil prices are rising today. West Texas Intermediate, the leading U.S. oil price benchmark, closed up 3% to top $85 a barrel. Several notable names moved higher on the day, including Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Transocean (NYSE: RIG), and Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB).

  • Shares of Chinese EV Makers Fall on Slowing Sales

    The American depositary receipts of Chinese electric-vehicles makers dropped on Wednesday due to signs of softening sales. Shares of EV makers Nio, Li Auto, and XPeng fell more than 10% after leading Chinese brokerage CMBI suggested that inventories at car dealers are building up amid slowing retail demand-- a recipe for weaker sales in 2023. The CMBI research published on Wednesday also noted that increased competition would make it more difficult to raise retail prices for electric vehicles an

  • Carvana Fights New Legal Battles as Wall Street Troubles Mount

    The company has taken to the courts to challenge legal and regulatory affronts, while a formerly bullish analyst grows pessimistic on its outlook.

  • Why you can’t count on another SPR oil release to cut gasoline prices at the pump

    Speculation that the Biden administration will soon announce the release of more oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve put pressure on oil prices Tuesday, but analysts don’t expect such a move to lead to a significant fall in gasoline prices at the pump.

  • Kroger Needs Albertsons to Take on Walmart, Target, Amazon, and Costco

    The National Grocers Association has come out against the deal (because they seem unaware of Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Costco).

  • Oil demand could push prices to 'new highs above $120 a barrel' in 2023: Analyst

    The Energy Word Founder Dan Dicker sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the Biden administration's attempts to alleviate rising gas prices, in addition to pricing forecasts amid concerns surrounding global oil production and distribution.

  • International company plans $400M electric battery factory in St. Louis

    The new 120,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will add 150 high-paying union and professional jobs, the company said. Here's where it's going.

  • Explainer-U.S. gasoline prices are falling again - here's why

    U.S. gasoline prices rose earlier this month but are falling again after West Coast refinery outages subsided and seasonal demand fell. President Joe Biden plans to sell the last portion of a release of 180 million barrels of crude oil from U.S. strategic petroleum reserves by the end of December. Biden's Democrats hope the move will help the party hold thin majorities in both houses of Congress in November's midterm elections.

  • T. Rowe Price: Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Retirement can mean a loss of identity — how to bring happiness to your next act

    Struggling with carving out a new identity in retirement, or massaging the identity you had when working full time, can be a serious challenge. “That identity issue is so huge because we spend our entire life building up to who we’re supposed to be,” said Michael Kay, who recently retired from the Livingston, N.J., financial planning firm he founded in 2001. Stuart Silverman wrestled with that question at age 67 in 2016 after retiring from the Mountain View, Calif., sales and market company he founded about 15 years earlier.

  • 2 of Wells Fargo's Businesses Took a Major Turn for the Worst Last Quarter, But...

    While Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) is showing the expected signs of a wobbly economy -- and waning demand for mortgage loans in particular -- the bank managed to top last quarter's expectations. Another example: Equity and bond-trading activity isn't a big deal to Wells, as the bulk of its exposure to the stock market is its wealth management business that generates reliable recurring revenue even if the market is tanking.

  • US Chipmakers Will Reap Rewards From Chips Act

    The amount of chips used in devices and automobiles will increase exponentially over the next several years.