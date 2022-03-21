U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,461.18
    -1.94 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,552.99
    -201.94 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,838.46
    -55.38 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.94
    -20.21 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.76
    +0.64 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.10
    +6.60 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    +0.11 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1022
    -0.0039 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    +0.1670 (+7.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3168
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.5670
    +0.3970 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,136.78
    -252.66 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.48
    +14.44 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Pharmacy Owner Works Cooperatively to Resolve Issue Raised by AG

·1 min read

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Please attribute the following statement to Murali Ginjupalli, pharmacy owner, in connection with this matter: https://www.michigan.gov/ag/0,4534,7-359-92297_47203-578919--,00.html

We have worked cooperatively with the Michigan Attorney General's office to resolve this matter, and we are pleased to have reached a voluntary agreement. It's important to note that our pharmacies provided COVID-19 tests at a critical time during the height of the omicron surge. Tests were in short supply at this point, and our pricing reflected that – much in the same way the current surge in gas prices reflects the uncertainty over distribution and availability of fuel. Tests we procured and then sold enabled life to continue, allowing people to go to work, children to attend school and families to gather together – all safely because of available testing.

It's also important to note the AG did not levy any fines in this matter. We are in process of reimbursing two consumers who complained. In the spirit of continued cooperation, we have agreed to limit the prices of test we are selling directly to consumers – although the price of tests has been eroded because of government programs that have finally caught up to demand.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmacy-owner-works-cooperatively-to-resolve-issue-raised-by-ag-301507172.html

SOURCE Murali Ginjupalli

