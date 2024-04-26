Pharmacy retailer bankruptcy documents include Bellingham stores among potential closures

Bellingham Herald mcclatchy· Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com
Alyse Smith
1 min read
0

Two Bellingham Rite Aid pharmacies may close permanently, according to a recent federal bankruptcy document filed by the major pharmacy retailer.

The company filed a motion Wednesday, April 24 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New Jersey requesting the court to authorize and approve Rite Aid to close certain leased retail stores.

Rite Aid’s request to close 107 stores across the country has not yet been approved, federal court records show.

Rite Aid locations at 220 36th St. and 1225 E. Sunset Drive in Bellingham are included on the list of stores the company is seeking approval to close, along with locations in Bothell, Federal Way, Oak Harbor, Seattle, Spokane and other Washington cities.

Rite Aid previously filed to close stores by May 31 but is now requesting to extend the closure date to July 31 in order to “appropriately address patient care needs at the closing locations,” according to the federal motion.

Rite Aid stores in Ferndale, Lynden, Blaine and at 3227 Northwest Ave. in Bellingham were not listed in the document.

The new potential closures would follow two other Bellingham Rite Aid closures in 2023.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • UPS and FedEx find it harder to replace gas guzzlers than expected

    Shipping companies like UPS and FedEx are facing uncertainty in U.S. supplies of big, boxy electric step vans they need to replace their gas guzzlers.

  • A millennial couple who reached financial independence by their mid-30s but don't want to retire early share how they still save 80% of their income

    Lindsey and David Barber save 80% to 85% of their income for retirement and their son's future, though neither want to retire early.

  • Why BYD's EV exports sell for twice the China price

    U.S. and European politicians have raised alarms that their domestic auto industries could be destroyed by a wave of cheap Chinese electric vehicles. The goal: to rake in hefty profit margins the automaker can’t get in China amid fierce competition. In some foreign showrooms, BYD charges more than double — sometimes nearly triple — the price it gets for three key models in China, according to a Reuters review of the automaker’s pricing in five of its biggest export markets.

  • Smokeless Products Are the Future of Big Tobacco. This Company Is Losing the Race.

    Philip Morris and Altria earnings showed which one is gaining market share of smokeless alternatives.

  • Donald E. Petersen, Who Boosted Quality at Ford Motor, Dies at Age 97

    In the 1970s and early 1980s, a common quip was that the letters spelling Ford, the automotive brand, stood for “fix or repair daily.” Such was the challenge facing Donald E. Petersen as he rose to become president of Ford Motor in 1980 and chief executive five years later. Pounded by competition from Japan and a weak economy, Ford lost billions in the early 1980s but then surged back into the black and outperformed General Motors and Chrysler in the second half of the decade.

  • What Will My Lifestyle Look Like If I Retire With $7 Million?

    Imagine retiring with $7 million in your 401(k) or IRA. What kind of lifestyle might that size nest egg support? Picture owning a luxurious home in a high-end neighborhood, driving top-notch vehicles, regularly vacationing in exotic locations and availing best-in-class healthcare without worrying about rising costs. When planning a $7 million retirement it's important to […] The post What a Retirement Lifestyle With $7 Million Looks Like appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • Retire at 65? It’s More Like 62.

    Americans stop working earlier than planned, but tend to enjoy retirement. There is a big gap between how workers envision the timing of retirement and the reality for retirees, according to the Employee Benefit Research Institute’s latest installment of its 34-year survey of workers and retirees released Thursday. This was the median answer to the question for workers and remains the default age of retirement in the popular imagination.

  • Why Do I Keep Getting Denied a Loan Even Though I'm High-Net Worth?

    If you're going to the bank for a loan, you might think it would be easier as a millionaire. However, when it comes to high-net-worth lending, more money can mean more problems if the individual doesn't have conventional income or … Continue reading → The post How Does High-Net-Worth Lending Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exxon Mobil profit declines in 1st quarter as natural gas prices fall

    Exxon Mobil's profit declined in its first quarter as natural gas prices fell and industry refining margins dropped. The energy company earned $8.22 billion, or $2.06 per share, for the three months ended March 31. The results didn't meet Wall Street expectations, but Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as assets sales.

  • Chinese automakers redefine the car as a living space at Beijing Auto Show

    How about turning a car's front bucket seats 180 degrees so they face the rear seats and extending out a table so the occupants can play cards or eat a meal? The seemingly never-ending efforts of China's electric car makers to redefine the automobile went on display Thursday at the opening of the nation's largest annual auto show. Nissan joined Toyota in announcing a tie-up at the Beijing Auto Show with a major Chinese technology company as the Japanese makers strive to meet customer demand in China for AI-enabled online connectivity in cars.