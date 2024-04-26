Pharmacy retailer bankruptcy documents include Bellingham stores among potential closures

Two Bellingham Rite Aid pharmacies may close permanently, according to a recent federal bankruptcy document filed by the major pharmacy retailer.

The company filed a motion Wednesday, April 24 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New Jersey requesting the court to authorize and approve Rite Aid to close certain leased retail stores.

Rite Aid’s request to close 107 stores across the country has not yet been approved, federal court records show.

Rite Aid locations at 220 36th St. and 1225 E. Sunset Drive in Bellingham are included on the list of stores the company is seeking approval to close, along with locations in Bothell, Federal Way, Oak Harbor, Seattle, Spokane and other Washington cities.

Rite Aid previously filed to close stores by May 31 but is now requesting to extend the closure date to July 31 in order to “appropriately address patient care needs at the closing locations,” according to the federal motion.

Rite Aid stores in Ferndale, Lynden, Blaine and at 3227 Northwest Ave. in Bellingham were not listed in the document.

The new potential closures would follow two other Bellingham Rite Aid closures in 2023.