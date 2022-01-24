U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,302.13
    -95.81 (-2.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,693.58
    -571.79 (-1.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,411.67
    -357.25 (-2.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,937.88
    -50.04 (-2.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.64
    -2.50 (-2.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.40
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    -0.66 (-2.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1312
    -0.0042 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7090
    -0.0380 (-2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3466
    -0.0079 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9130
    +0.2580 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,518.88
    -1,807.06 (-5.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    760.05
    -50.55 (-6.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,285.84
    -208.29 (-2.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Pharmacy Times® and Parata Systems Open Nominations for 2022 Next-Generation Pharmacists® Awards Program

·3 min read

Annual awards program recognizes pharmacists, technicians, students, and industry advocates who are defining the future of pharmacy.

CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmacy Times®, the leading multimedia resource for pharmacy professionals, in conjunction with Parata Systems, is pleased to announce that nominations are being accepted for the 2022 Next-Generation Pharmacist® awards program through May 15, 2022.

Pharmacy Times&#xae; is the industry-leading multimedia resource for pharmacy professionals. (PRNewsfoto/Pharmacy Times&#xae;)
Pharmacy Times® is the industry-leading multimedia resource for pharmacy professionals. (PRNewsfoto/Pharmacy Times®)

"It is an honor to be involved in the Next-Generation Pharmacist® awards," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Pharmacy Times®. "Each year, we honor outstanding individuals who are future leaders in the pharmacy industry and have proven so through their exceptional work and achievements. I look forward to receiving nominations for this year's program."

This year's program features two new categories, as well as the eight usual categories and the top award, the Next Gen Pharmacist of the Year. The new categories are:

Pharmacy Educator – Awarded to a pharmacist who has made an impact on, and commitment to, growing and developing the next generation of pharmacy professionals through educational initiatives, mentorship programs, and strong leadership examples.

Visionary Pioneer – Awarded to a pharmacist who demonstrates an entrepreneurial spirit in his or her drive and ability to grow their business. This individual has also advocated for creating a better environment for future pharmacy growth and has successfully leveraged pharmacy technology tools to advance patient care standards, business profitability and/or employee satisfaction.

These have been added to the slate of categories given in previous years:

  • Civic Leader

  • Future Pharmacist

  • Health System Pharmacist

  • Lifetime Leadership

  • Patient Care Provider

  • Rising Star

  • Specialty Pharmacist

  • Technician

"I was moved and inspired when I read the stories of last year's winners," said Karen Thomas-Smith, senior vice president of marketing at Parata. "Every single winner and nominee made an impact on the pharmacy industry and their contributions cannot be discounted. I am looking forward to seeing what outstanding accomplishments this year's group has made, especially in these fluid and challenging times."

For complete category descriptions, eligibility requirements and an online nomination tool, visit nextgenpharmacist.com.

About Pharmacy Times®

Pharmacy Times® is the industry-leading pharmacy resource, providing practical clinical and professional information pharmacists can use in their everyday practices when counseling patients and interacting with other health care providers. Each issue and the website contain articles and features covering industry trends, medication errors, drug interactions, patient education, disease state management, patient counseling, product news, pharmacy law and more. Additionally, Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education. Pharmacy Times® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About Parata Systems

Parata provides pharmacy technology solutions to reduce costs, improve health outcomes and enhance the patient experience by offering the most comprehensive pharmacy automation portfolio with medication adherence packaging, high-speed robotic dispensing technologies, and pharmacy workflow solutions. Discover how Parata powers pharmacies to help people lead healthier lives at parata.com.

Pharmacy Times® Media Contact
Alyssa Scarpaci, 609-716-7777
ascarpaci@mjhlifesciences.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmacy-times-and-parata-systems-open-nominations-for-2022-next-generation-pharmacists-awards-program-301466564.html

SOURCE Pharmacy Times®

Recommended Stories

  • Letters to the Editor: Why do anti-vaxxers even show up at hospitals when they get COVID?

    Readers discuss an op-ed article by a doctor who has been verbally attacked by anti-vaccine COVID patients and their families.

  • On Abortion Law, the U.S. Is Unusual. Without Roe, It Would Be, Too.

    Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said last month that the United States was an international outlier in allowing abortion more than halfway through pregnancy. That later cutoff, he said, places the U.S. in the company of North Korea and China. It’s true in some ways, but not all. Few countries allow abortion without restriction until fetal viability, the cutoff set by Roe v. Wade, which was decided 49 years ago today. Because of medical advances, that is now around 23 weeks. And only aro

  • South Dakota governor unveils two bills that would ban most abortions

    Bills follow attempts in Texas, Mississippi to challenge Roe V Wade

  • Inside Cincinnati's hospitals: COVID-19 puts healthcare workers in 'PTSD-like situation'

    "The things I have seen, heard and witnessed in the past two years give me nightmares," a nurse at St. Elizabeth Edgewood told her boss.

  • Canadian hospitals strain as Omicron hits health workers

    After a year as an emergency department nurse at a busy Toronto hospital in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Aimee Earhart called it quits last week. The COVID-19 pandemic and its highly contagious Omicron variant have made a challenging staffing situation in Canada's hospitals worse. Interviews with a dozen health care workers, including eight current and former nurses, reveal a health system strained by a pandemic wave that hit at the worst possible time - sickness sidelining staff as more COVID-19 patients than ever need hospitalization, forcing health workers exhausted by two unrelenting years to take on more work.

  • Saturday marks 49 years since Roe v. Wade ruling

    It has been 49 years since the Supreme Court handed down the historic Roe v. Wade decision. CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford has more on the anniversary. Then, Columbia Law School professor Carol Sanger joins CBSN to discuss the future of Roe v. Wade.

  • Give our health care heroes our respect and compassion. They've earned it | Opinion

    Our health care heroes are selfless and deserve our unwavering gratitude, respect and courtesy.

  • 'They are a gift to us': Abortion opponents gather at Capitol for Texas Rally for Life

    "There's no freedom more precious than life itself," Gov. Greg Abbott told a crowd of thousands outside the Capitol Saturday.

  • Biden says Roe v. Wade under attack like 'never before'

    President Biden and Vice President Harris released a statement Saturday commemorating the 49th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade, which gave women the constitutional right to abortion. The Biden-Harris administration said that the decision is under attack like "never before" amid several states' attempts to pass restrictions on the practice. "The constitutional right established in Roe v. Wade nearly 50 years ago...

  • Pence confident Supreme Court will overturn Roe, says 'next battlefield for life' is in states

    Former Vice President Mike Pence Saturday expressed confidence the Supreme Court will overturn Roe. v. Wade — thanks to the newest conservative justices — and urged anti-abortion activists to prepare for action once the decision comes down.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why Netflix's growth story may not be over as Wall Street frets subscriber woes

    Netflix shares plunged after a disappointing quarter, but analysts insists there's no reason to panic.

  • How To Play The Electric Car Boom in 2022

    Graphite, the battery material that serves as the negative end (anode) of the lithium-ion battery and makes up 30% of the entire battery mix.

  • European Equities: Prelim Private Sector PMIs in Focus

    While headline PMI numbers will be key, an easing of supply chain bottle necks and inflationary pressures would deliver support.

  • Bitcoin slumps with stocks and is now down nearly 50% from all-time high

    Bitcoin prices slumped further over the weekend to levels not seen since last August, as a selloff of riskier assets like stocks spread to cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin has now shed about 50% from its record high in November.

  • Top Retirement Savings Tips for 55-to-64-Year-Olds

    If you plan to retire within the next 10 years, you still have time to boost your 401(k) contributions and make other moves to increase your savings.

  • Bank of Korea Says First Phase of CBDC Test Completed Successfully

    The Bank of Korea wrapped up the first phase of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) simulation project in December 2021, according to a report published on Monday. The first phase tested the basic functions of a CBDC including manufacturing, issuing and distribution in a simulation environment, the report said. It concluded that the CBDC “works normally” under test conditions.

  • Macy's, Nordstrom shares move higher after report of Kohl's takeover offer

    Department store shares moved higher during premarket hours on Monday after a Wall Street Journal report that Kohl's Corp. has received a $9 billion takeover bid from activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP. Kohl's shares soared nearly 34% in Monday premarket trading. Macy's Inc. stock rose 8.4%, and Nordstrom Inc. was up 7.3%. Macy's has faced calls to separate its e-commerce business from brick-and-mortar stores. Department stores, as a category, have been under pressure dating back before COVI

  • For Goldman, Saudi Arabia Will Remain King of Mideast IPO Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia will remain the busiest of the Middle East’s stock markets, even as the United Arab Emirates pushes more companies to go public, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergFutures Drop Amid Fed, Ukraine Risks; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueUAE Repels New Attack as Yemen’s Houthis Vow More to ComeMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Amazon, IBM, Tesla, Bitcoin in Focus

    A breakdown could have a traumatic effect on new traders who have allowed ideology to overcome risk management.