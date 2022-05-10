U.S. markets open in 7 hours 8 minutes

Pharmagest Interactive: RESULTS OF THE VOTE ON THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 6 MAY 2022

PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE
·3 min read
In this article:
PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE
PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE

Villers-lès-Nancy, 10 May 2022 - 7:00 a.m. (CET)

PRESS RELEASE

RESULTS OF THE VOTE ON THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED
TO THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
OF 6 MAY 2022

Number of shares comprising the share capital: 15,174,125

Number of shares entitled to vote: 15,062,990

Number of shares with voting rights possessed by shareholders present, represented or having voted by mail: 13,085,075

The Extraordinary General Meeting met on Friday 6 May 2022 at 5 p.m. at the Company's registered office and approved the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors:

Resolutions



Results of the votes

  • FIRST RESOLUTION
    Modification of the company name and corresponding amendment of Article 3 of the Articles of Association

Resolution adopted by:

  • 13,053,001 votes in favour

  • 32,074 votes against

  • 0 abstention

  • SECOND RESOLUTION
    Powers for formalities

Resolution adopted by:

  • 13,053,001 votes in favour

  • 32,074 votes against

  • 0 abstention

*****

The Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders held on 6 May at the company's headquarters adopted the resolution to change the company’s name to EQUASENS.

This new name highlights the interoperability of solutions developed for patients and healthcare professionals and healthcare establishments while reinforcing the Group's "Patient-Centred” positioning initiated over 10 years ago:

  • EQUA refers to equation, and by extension the Group’s scientific origins, technology;

  • SENS emphasizes the underlying meaning of its core mission: providing the right information, to the right caregiver, at the right time for the right patient.

This new name thus provides a perfect fit with the Group's tagline Technology for a more human experience”.

“This change in name from Pharmagest to Equasens better reflects the Group's new identity in terms of the diversity of its activities and new markets. Today, our Group is no longer solely a software publishing company also but a leading provider of healthcare solutions in Europe. For more than 10 years now, we have expanded our positioning focused on the pharmacy market to a provider of IT solutions to all healthcare professionals in France and tomorrow in Europe. This new name and visual identity embodies the Group’s new identity and direction as a multi-sector healthcare group monitoring the continuing changes in the industry, anticipating future developments and developing high added-value and increasingly interoperable healthcare solutions” commented Thierry CHAPUSOT, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Equasens Group.

Financial calendar:

  • Q1 2022 Revenue: 12 May 2022 after the close of trading.

  • Annual General Meeting 28 June 2022

    • Equasens Group reminds readers that it will propose at the Annual General Meeting the payment of a dividend of € 1.05 per share for fiscal 2021.

    • The General Meeting will be held at the registered office in Villers-lès-Nancy. Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section devoted to the General Meeting on its website www.equasens.com - Section Finance/ Assemblée Générale for information about the procedures for participating.

  • H1 2022 Revenue: 3 August 2022 after the close of trading.

  • H1 2022 Results: 23 September 2022 after the close of trading.

About Equasens Group:

With more than 1,200 employees fulfilling a valuable role as “Citizens in the Service of Health and Well-Being”, Equasens Group is today a key player in the European healthcare sector, providing software solutions to all healthcare professionals (pharmacists, primary care practitioners, hospitals, Hospital-at-Home structures, retirement homes, health centres) in both primary and secondary care sectors.

With operations in France, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom, Equasens Group is currently developing the leading healthcare platform and a unique ecosystem in France and Europe benefiting people by making available the very best of technology.

Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment A
Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2020 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable

Included under the European Rising Tech label.

Eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (“Service à Réglement Différé” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid caps (PEA-PME).
ISIN: FR0012882389 - Ticker Code to be confirmed

For all the latest news on Equasens Group go to www.equasens.com


CONTACTS

Analyst and Investor Relations:
Chief Administrative and Financial Officer: Jean-Yves SAMSON
Tel. +33 (0)3 83 15 90 67 - jean-yves.samson@equasens.com

Media Relations:
FIN’EXTENSO - Isabelle APRILE

Tel. +33 (0)1 39 97 61 22 - i.aprile@finextenso.fr

Attachment


